33 cutest anime cats: most popular kitties from films and shows
There are plenty of cat characters that have taken the anime world by storm. They are not only cute, but they are also intelligent. They come in the form of supporting characters or even the main character, captivating anime fans worldwide. These are some of the cutest anime cats of all time from popular TV shows and movies.
Cats have been depicted in various pop culture franchises, and anime is no exception to this phenomenon. Regardless of the genre or situation of the anime, it is common to find a cat or cat-inspired creature hiding in a frame or speaking to a protagonist. Below is a list of some of the cutest anime cats.
List of cutest anime cats
The anime world can be addicting, as it celebrates creativity and fantasy. Many characters in the programs are regarded as cute because of their appearances, roles, and personalities. If you are an anime fan, you may know the following cat characters. They introduce viewers to new levels of retinal excitement.
1. Madara
Madara, also known as Nyanko-Sensei, is one of the main protagonists in Natsume's Book of Friends. She is a powerful, beastly youkai who commonly takes the form of a maneki-neko.
2. Meowth
Meowth is a Pokémon species in Nintendo and Game Freak's Pokémon franchise. It was created by Ken Sugimori and first appeared in the video games Pokémon Red and Blue. It is among the most well-known anime cats, even by non-anime fans.
3. Anpu
Anpu is a character from Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan! It is a cat that frequently hangs out in front of the Saiki House. He was saved by Kusuo when he got stuck between two buildings and got attached to him, even though Kusuo rejects him numerous times.
4. Chomusuke
Chomusuke is a character from the light novel, manga, and anime series KonoSuba. It is a black cat with a red cross on her head and tiny wings. She has short legs and yellow eyes.
5. Kuro
Kuro is the main character in Cyborg Kuro-chan created by Naoki Yokouchi. He appears unenthusiastic about helping others and quickly gets angry and out of control. Though he has a horrible temper, he is good-hearted and cares for others more than he lets on.
6. Puck
Puck is a character from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World, created by Tappei Nagatsuki. Puck is a magical creature known as a "Great Spirit" who takes the form of a small, adorable cat.
7. Happy
Happy is a fictional character who appears in Fairy Tail. He is an anthropomorphic blue cat who accompanies the main protagonists on their adventures, often providing comic relief.
8. Carla
Carla is a character from Fairy Tail created by Hiro Mashima. She is an Exceed, a race of magical cat-like beings, and is a supporting character in the series. She is a white Exceed with brown eyes and a distinctive set of angel-like wings.
9. Shamisen
Shamisen is a stray cat selected by Haruhi to play the role of Yuki's familiar in The Adventures of Mikuru Asahina. Shamisen is unusual in the sense that he is a male calico cat. He is adopted by Kyon after the completion of the movie and is given the nickname Shami by his sister.
10. Maya
Maya is Sakaki's pet Iriomote mountain cat in Azumanga Daioh by Kiyohiko Azuma, later adapted into anime. His name is derived from Yamamaya, an Okinawan language name for his species.
11. Luna, Artemis and Diana
Luna, Artemis, and Diana are fictional cat characters from Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi. They play significant roles as companions to the Sailor Guardians, a group of magical girls fighting against evil forces.
12. Kuroneko
Kuroneko-sama is the OG anime photobomber that appears in every episode of Trigun. Kuroneko is a small black cat with big green eyes.
13. Karupin
Karupin is a cat character from Prince of Tennis, created by Takeshi Konomi. Karupin is the pet cat of Echizen Ryoma, the main protagonist of the series. It is a white Scottish Fold cat with adorable round eyes.
14. Blair
Blair is a supporting character in Soul Eater. She is a cat and faux witch with a penchant for playing pranks. She was voiced by Emiri Katō in the Japanese version and by Leah Clark in the English version.
15. Kirara
Kirara is a cat character in Inuyasha created by Rumiko Takahashi. Kirara is a small, two-tailed demon cat that can transform into a larger and more powerful feline creature. It is Sango's partner, often providing air transportation and comfort in times of conflict.
16. Nekobasu
Nekobasu is a cat who is also a bus from My Neighbor Totoro. It has twelve legs, a hollow body with furry seats inside for passengers to sit on, a large head with big yellow eyes, and a massive grin.
17. Baron
Baron Humbert von Gikkingen, also known as The Baron, is a major character in Whisper of the Heart and the title deuteragonist of The Cat Returns. He is a (living) statue of an anthropomorphic cat who is fully dressed in a top hat and shoes.
18. Korin
Korin is a character from Dragon Ball created by Akira Toriyama. Korin is a wise and powerful cat who resides at the top of Korin Tower. It is portrayed as a white, anthropomorphic cat with long whiskers.
19. Panther Lily
Panther Lily is a fictional character from the anime series Fairy Tail. He is an Exceed, a race of cat-like beings, and serves as the partner and companion of Gajeel Redfox, one of the main characters in the series.
20. Jiji
Jiji is a character from Kiki's Delivery Service. Jiji is Kiki's black cat and her constant companion throughout her adventures. He is a talkative and witty cat who often provides comedic relief in the film.
21. Chi
Chi is a character from Chi's Sweet Home, created by Kanata Konami. Chi is a small, grey and white kitten with a playful and curious personality.
22. Sakamoto
Sakamoto is one of the main characters from the anime and manga series Nichijou: My Ordinary Life. Sakamoto is a black cat living with Nano and the Professor. He can talk due to a scarf the Professor created. He was initially Nakamura-sensei's cat, named Taisho.
23. Arthur
Arthur is a black cat that appears in numerous instances in Code Geass. He first appears in the second season, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. Arthur is initially a stray cat that befriends the main character, Lelouch Lamperouge. Lelouch adopts Arthur as his own and often keeps him as a pet.
24. Takkun
Takkun is a small, black cat with cartoon-ish proportions from FLCL, created and directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki. It is a stray kitten that Mamimi adopts in episode 2 of the FLCL.
25. Chachamaru
Chachamaru is a character from Negima! Magister Negi Magi. Chachamaru is a small, calico cat. It has big amber eyes. On its back, it wears a brown box with a syringe created by Tamayo to collect Demons' blood.
26. Sorata
Sorata is cat from the anime Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi. It was rescued by Masamune Takano when Takano was in high school.
27. Kyo Sohma
Kyo Sohma is a character in Fruits Basket, created by Natsuki Takaya. It is one of the members of the Sohma family, who are cursed with the spirits of the Chinese zodiac animals.
28. Jibanyan
Jibanyan, previously known as Rudy, is the protagonist and mascot in Yo-kai Watch designed by Akihiro Hino. Jibanyan is a cat-like Charming tribe of Yo-kai who's notably shown a strong liking towards chocolate bars.
29. Tama
Tama is a character from Sazae-San, written and illustrated by Machiko Hasegawa. Tama is the Isono family's pet cat. He hates mice.
30. Kamineko
Kamineko is one of the biggest running gags from the manga series Azumanga Daioh by Kiyohiko Azuma, later adapted into anime. It is a grey cat that Sakaki occasionally sees on the way to and from school.
31. Poyo
Poyo is an orange, round cat, the protagonist of Poyopoyo Kansatsu Nikki, created by Rū Tatsuki. Most characters adore him.
32. Buyo
Buyo is a character in Inuyasha created by Rumiko Takahashi. Buyo is Higurashi's cat, who was the reason Kagome first found the Bone Eater's Well while looking for him. Inuyasha often plays with Buyo when he visits Kagome in her time.
33. Doraemon
Doraemon is the main character in Doraemon by Fujiko F. Fujio. Doraemon is a male robotic earless cat that travels back from the 22nd century to aid a pre-teen boy named Nobita.
Over the years, anime has produced intriguing characters that fans can't get enough of. There are anime cats in this fantasy world that are stunning, and their looks and personality are captivating to viewers.. The above are some of the cutest anime cats of all time from TV series and films.
