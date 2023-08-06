33 cutest anime cats: most popular kitties from films and shows

There are plenty of cat characters that have taken the anime world by storm. They are not only cute, but they are also intelligent. They come in the form of supporting characters or even the main character, captivating anime fans worldwide. These are some of the cutest anime cats of all time from popular TV shows and movies.

Anime cat characters. Photo: Fairy Tail, Moon Sailors on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats have been depicted in various pop culture franchises, and anime is no exception to this phenomenon. Regardless of the genre or situation of the anime, it is common to find a cat or cat-inspired creature hiding in a frame or speaking to a protagonist. Below is a list of some of the cutest anime cats.

List of cutest anime cats

The anime world can be addicting, as it celebrates creativity and fantasy. Many characters in the programs are regarded as cute because of their appearances, roles, and personalities. If you are an anime fan, you may know the following cat characters. They introduce viewers to new levels of retinal excitement.

1. Madara

Madara from Natsume's book of friends. Photo: @diffonitta on Instagram (modified by author)

Madara, also known as Nyanko-Sensei, is one of the main protagonists in Natsume's Book of Friends. She is a powerful, beastly youkai who commonly takes the form of a maneki-neko.

2. Meowth

Meowth from Pokeman. Photo: Meowth on Facebook (modified by author)

Meowth is a Pokémon species in Nintendo and Game Freak's Pokémon franchise. It was created by Ken Sugimori and first appeared in the video games Pokémon Red and Blue. It is among the most well-known anime cats, even by non-anime fans.

3. Anpu

Anpu from Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan! Photo: Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan TV on Facebook (modified by author)

Anpu is a character from Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan! It is a cat that frequently hangs out in front of the Saiki House. He was saved by Kusuo when he got stuck between two buildings and got attached to him, even though Kusuo rejects him numerous times.

4. Chomusuke

Chomusuke fromKonoSuba. Photo: Konosuba on Facebook (modified by author)

Chomusuke is a character from the light novel, manga, and anime series KonoSuba. It is a black cat with a red cross on her head and tiny wings. She has short legs and yellow eyes.

5. Kuro

Kuro from Cyborg Kuro-chan. Photo: @toro4eva on Instagram (modified by author)

Kuro is the main character in Cyborg Kuro-chan created by Naoki Yokouchi. He appears unenthusiastic about helping others and quickly gets angry and out of control. Though he has a horrible temper, he is good-hearted and cares for others more than he lets on.

6. Puck

Puck from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World. Photo: @daily_furry on Twitter (modified by author)

Puck is a character from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World, created by Tappei Nagatsuki. Puck is a magical creature known as a "Great Spirit" who takes the form of a small, adorable cat.

7. Happy

Happy from Fairy Tail. Photo: Fairy Tail on Facebook (modified by author)

Happy is a fictional character who appears in Fairy Tail. He is an anthropomorphic blue cat who accompanies the main protagonists on their adventures, often providing comic relief.

8. Carla

Carla from Fairy Tail. Photo: Fairly Tail (modified by author)

Carla is a character from Fairy Tail created by Hiro Mashima. She is an Exceed, a race of magical cat-like beings, and is a supporting character in the series. She is a white Exceed with brown eyes and a distinctive set of angel-like wings.

9. Shamisen

Shamisen from The Adventures of Mikuru Asahina. Photo: The Adventures of Mikuru Asahina on Facebook (modified by author)

Shamisen is a stray cat selected by Haruhi to play the role of Yuki's familiar in The Adventures of Mikuru Asahina. Shamisen is unusual in the sense that he is a male calico cat. He is adopted by Kyon after the completion of the movie and is given the nickname Shami by his sister.

10. Maya

Maya from Azumanga Daioh!. Photo: Azumanga Daioh! on Facebook (modified by author)

Maya is Sakaki's pet Iriomote mountain cat in Azumanga Daioh by Kiyohiko Azuma, later adapted into anime. His name is derived from Yamamaya, an Okinawan language name for his species.

11. Luna, Artemis and Diana

Luna, Artemis and Diana from Moon Sailors. Photo: Moon Sailors on Facebook (modified by author)

Luna, Artemis, and Diana are fictional cat characters from Sailor Moon, created by Naoko Takeuchi. They play significant roles as companions to the Sailor Guardians, a group of magical girls fighting against evil forces.

12. Kuroneko

Kuroneko from Trigun. Photo: Trigun on Facebook (modified by author)

Kuroneko-sama is the OG anime photobomber that appears in every episode of Trigun. Kuroneko is a small black cat with big green eyes.

13. Karupin

Karupin from Prince of Tennis. Photo: @Prince of tennis on Facebook (modified by author)

Karupin is a cat character from Prince of Tennis, created by Takeshi Konomi. Karupin is the pet cat of Echizen Ryoma, the main protagonist of the series. It is a white Scottish Fold cat with adorable round eyes.

14. Blair

Blair from Soul Eater. Photo: @OtdBCat on Twitter (modified by author)

Blair is a supporting character in Soul Eater. She is a cat and faux witch with a penchant for playing pranks. She was voiced by Emiri Katō in the Japanese version and by Leah Clark in the English version.

15. Kirara

Kirara from Inuyasha. Photo: Inuyasha on Facebook (modified by author)

Kirara is a cat character in Inuyasha created by Rumiko Takahashi. Kirara is a small, two-tailed demon cat that can transform into a larger and more powerful feline creature. It is Sango's partner, often providing air transportation and comfort in times of conflict.

16. Nekobasu

Nekobasu from My Neighbor Totoro. Photo: @myjapanboxcom, @0528_files on Twitter (modified by author)

Nekobasu is a cat who is also a bus from My Neighbor Totoro. It has twelve legs, a hollow body with furry seats inside for passengers to sit on, a large head with big yellow eyes, and a massive grin.

17. Baron

Baron from The Cat Returns. Photo: @cat_otd on Twitter (modified by author)

Baron Humbert von Gikkingen, also known as The Baron, is a major character in Whisper of the Heart and the title deuteragonist of The Cat Returns. He is a (living) statue of an anthropomorphic cat who is fully dressed in a top hat and shoes.

18. Korin

Korin from Dragon Ball. Photo: @Dragon Ball on Facebook (modified by author)

Korin is a character from Dragon Ball created by Akira Toriyama. Korin is a wise and powerful cat who resides at the top of Korin Tower. It is portrayed as a white, anthropomorphic cat with long whiskers.

19. Panther Lily

Panther Lily from Fairy Tail. Photo: Fairy Tail on Facebook (modified by author)

Panther Lily is a fictional character from the anime series Fairy Tail. He is an Exceed, a race of cat-like beings, and serves as the partner and companion of Gajeel Redfox, one of the main characters in the series.

20. Jiji

Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service. Photo: @littleguysever on Twitter (modified by author)

Jiji is a character from Kiki's Delivery Service. Jiji is Kiki's black cat and her constant companion throughout her adventures. He is a talkative and witty cat who often provides comedic relief in the film.

21. Chi

Chi from Chi's Sweet Home. Photo: Chi's Sweet Home on Facebook (modified by author)

Chi is a character from Chi's Sweet Home, created by Kanata Konami. Chi is a small, grey and white kitten with a playful and curious personality.

22. Sakamoto

Sakamoto from Nichijou: My Ordinary Life. Photo: @cat_otd on Twitter (modified by author)

Sakamoto is one of the main characters from the anime and manga series Nichijou: My Ordinary Life. Sakamoto is a black cat living with Nano and the Professor. He can talk due to a scarf the Professor created. He was initially Nakamura-sensei's cat, named Taisho.

23. Arthur

Arthur from Code Geass. Photo: @bekind2urself on Instagram (modified by author)

Arthur is a black cat that appears in numerous instances in Code Geass. He first appears in the second season, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. Arthur is initially a stray cat that befriends the main character, Lelouch Lamperouge. Lelouch adopts Arthur as his own and often keeps him as a pet.

24. Takkun

Takkun is a small, black cat with cartoon-ish proportions from FLCL, created and directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki. It is a stray kitten that Mamimi adopts in episode 2 of the FLCL.

25. Chachamaru

Chachamaru from Negima! Magister Negi Magi. Photo: Chachamaru on Facebook (modified by author)

Chachamaru is a character from Negima! Magister Negi Magi. Chachamaru is a small, calico cat. It has big amber eyes. On its back, it wears a brown box with a syringe created by Tamayo to collect Demons' blood.

26. Sorata

Sorata from Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi. Photo: @fannyfoq on Instagram (modified by author)

Sorata is cat from the anime Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi. It was rescued by Masamune Takano when Takano was in high school.

27. Kyo Sohma

Kyo Sohma from Fruits Basket. Photo: @karikiii on Twitter (modified by author)

Kyo Sohma is a character in Fruits Basket, created by Natsuki Takaya. It is one of the members of the Sohma family, who are cursed with the spirits of the Chinese zodiac animals.

28. Jibanyan

Jibanyan from Yo-kai Watch. Photo: @daisilynn, @x_akiraaa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Jibanyan, previously known as Rudy, is the protagonist and mascot in Yo-kai Watch designed by Akihiro Hino. Jibanyan is a cat-like Charming tribe of Yo-kai who's notably shown a strong liking towards chocolate bars.

29. Tama

Tama from Sazae-San. Photo: @Seiyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Tama is a character from Sazae-San, written and illustrated by Machiko Hasegawa. Tama is the Isono family's pet cat. He hates mice.

30. Kamineko

Kamineko from Azumanga Daioh. Photo: @Kamineko on Facebook (modified by author)

Kamineko is one of the biggest running gags from the manga series Azumanga Daioh by Kiyohiko Azuma, later adapted into anime. It is a grey cat that Sakaki occasionally sees on the way to and from school.

31. Poyo

Poyo from Poyopoyo Kansatsu Nikki. Photo: @peluches_anime_tesa_neko, @silernaa on Facebook (modified by author)

Poyo is an orange, round cat, the protagonist of Poyopoyo Kansatsu Nikki, created by Rū Tatsuki. Most characters adore him.

32. Buyo

Buyo from Inuyasha. Photo: Inuyasha on Facebook (modified by author)

Buyo is a character in Inuyasha created by Rumiko Takahashi. Buyo is Higurashi's cat, who was the reason Kagome first found the Bone Eater's Well while looking for him. Inuyasha often plays with Buyo when he visits Kagome in her time.

33. Doraemon

Doraemon from Doraemon. Photo: @Doraemon Lovers on Facebook (modified by author)

Doraemon is the main character in Doraemon by Fujiko F. Fujio. Doraemon is a male robotic earless cat that travels back from the 22nd century to aid a pre-teen boy named Nobita.

Over the years, anime has produced intriguing characters that fans can't get enough of. There are anime cats in this fantasy world that are stunning, and their looks and personality are captivating to viewers.. The above are some of the cutest anime cats of all time from TV series and films.

