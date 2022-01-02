London Goheen’s biography: age, birthday, nationality, parents

Who is London Goheen? London Goheen is an American model, as well as Instagram and Snapchat star. She is best known for posting her modelling pics and travel vlogs on her Instagram account.

London Goreen currently lives in Australia with her fiancé Reece Hawkins. The two have a child together.

Profile summary

Full name: London Shay Goheen

London Shay Goheen Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 December 1997

28 December 1997 Age : 24 years old (as of 2022)

: 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Current residence : Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Stacey

: Stacey Father : Shawn

: Shawn Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner : Reece Hawkins

: Reece Hawkins Children : 1

: 1 Son : Stone Hawkins

: Stone Hawkins Profession : Model, social media influencer

: Model, social media influencer Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram: @londonshaygoheen

London Goheen’s bio

What is London Shay Goheen famous for? She is renowned as a model and a social media personality. Goheen shares most of her modelling pics on Instagram. She is a lingerie model and has modelled for several companies, including Fashion Nova. The model also uploads her travel vlogs on her Instagram. She has amassed over 531k followers on the platform.

As for London Goheen's nationality, she was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. She holds an American nationality and belongs to the Christian faith. She was raised in a family of three. The model has a younger brother named Canyon and an older sister named Morgan. As for London Goheen's parents, their names are Stacey and Shawn Goheen.

When is London Shay Goheen's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on the 28 December 1997. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. As of 2022, London Shay Goheen's age is 24.

Career

Goheen is best known for her online presence. She has a considerable following on Instagram and Snapchat. London is primarily a lingerie model.

London is signed to Neon Model Management, the same agency as her partner, Reece Hawkins. The agency is an Australian firm representing models, social media influencers and celebrities.

Goheen has been involved with cheerleading. On 19 December 2012, she appeared in an interview alongside Alex Porat on the YouTube channel SweetyHigh. The duo interviewed the band Emblem3. The band was part of season 2 of The X-factor show.

London Goheen and Reece Hawkins relationship

London is currently engaged to Reece Hawkins, an Australian personal trainer and fitness guru hugely popular on Instagram.

The couple started dating in mid-2018. This was after Reece had broken up with his Australian ex-fiancée and baby mama Tammy Hembrow. Hembrow and Hawkins have two kids together and were once viewed as Australia's couple goals.

Reece and his current partner London are happily engaged. They got engaged in Sheraton Grande Mirage Resort in Port Douglas, Australia.

However, there are rumours that the two are already married. When quizzed about his relationship status, Hawkings said that he and Goheen got married but would have a proper wedding after COVID. However, there is no evidence of the marriage. The couple has a child together named Stone Hawkins.

London Goheen's plastic surgery

The Houston-born model has had some work done. Although she has not spoken about her surgeries, Dr Randal Haworth, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, has stated that she has been under the knife.

The doctor stated that Goheen had undergone rhinoplasty and had a non-surgical lip filler. Dr. Randal has also noted that London had refined her appearance to get more opportunities in the modelling industry. This is what he said about London's plastic surgery:

It is clear to me her previously pleasing nose has been further refined with rhinoplasty. Specifically, her slightly bulbous tip has been narrowed to form a perfect streamline with her thin nasal bridge. All-in-all, it's good work.

How much is the model worth?

It is alleged that London Goheen's net worth as of 2022 is $2 million. However, this is information is not official.

London Goheen is an American model and social media influencer. She is best known as Reece Hawkins fiancée. The two have a child together.

