If you are a fan of anime, you know a character is only as good as their powers, personality, and physical appearance. Some of the most popular anime characters have the most interesting hair. Whether it's the texture, colour or look, a character's hair can help them stand out. But none stand out like the white-haired anime characters.

Anime characters come with unique hair colours. Many white-haired characters have made a substantial mark on the anime world. They are often logical, observant, selfless and modest. Here are 50 white-haired anime characters that are absolutely iconic.

50 iconic white-haired anime characters

Anime character's come in all hair colours, but white-haired ones stand out. Below are some of the most recognisable white-haired anime characters.

1. Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki is the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul. Kaneki is an artificial one-eyed half-ghoul with white hair. He learns to live like a ghoul and eventually gets nicknamed Eye-Patch.

2. Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya is the most loved Ero Sennin from the Naruto series. He was the father figure to Naruto, who trained and taught him Rasengan and Sage Mode.

3. Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai (Digimon Ghost Game)

Kiyoshirō is one of the silver-haired anime characters that are iconic. He is a 14-year-old middle school student who runs the male dormitory at Hazakura Academy.

4. Zen Wistaria (Snow White with the Red Hair)

Zen is the protagonist from Akagami no Shirayuki-him and the prince of Clarine's kingdom. This aesthetic white-haired anime boy made himself immune to poison since childhood, which has caught the eyes of many.

5. Tobirama Senju (Naruto)

Tobirama Senju is one of the leads in the Naruto series. He is also known as The Second Hokage and is the younger brother of the First Hokage.

6. Archer (Fate/Stay Night)

Archer, also known as Shirou Emiya or EMIYA, is the protagonist of the Fate/Stay Night series. He is the servant of Rin Tohsaka during the Fifth Holy Grail War.

7. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi, also known as the Copy Ninja from Naruto, is another great white-haired character. He wears a mask on his face and a forehead protector which covers his left eye. He loves to read the Icha Icha Tactics and is the most powerful opponent in the series.

8. Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Scar is one of the famous anime characters with white hair. He has a scar shaped like an X on his face hence his nickname.

9. Elizabeth Liones (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Princess Elizabeth is a princess of the Kingdom of Liones and is one of the female white-haired anime characters. She is one of the show's protagonists and is a survivor of the Kingdom of Dana.

10. Professor Oak (Pokémon)

Oak is a scientist specialising in Pokémon and has incomparable knowledge of these creatures. He gives a Pokémon to novice trainers from the age of 10.

11. Yukichi Fukuzawa (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Known also as the Silver Wolf, Yukichi was a part of the Goken in the manga series Bungo Stray Dogs. He can use his All Men Are Equal skills to suppress his enemies.

12. Black Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari)

Black Hanekawa is the alter-ego of Tsubasa Hanekawa from the Monogatari series. Her personality leads to the birth of a new aberration, which overtakes her body when the Meddlecat possesses her.

13. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo is the blue-eyed special-grade jujutsu sorcerer from Jujutsu Kaisen. He is one of the male white-haired anime characters and one of the fans' favourites.

14. Kishō Arima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Kishō Arima, the protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul: JACK, is the most powerful of all inspectors. He was nicknamed the Angel of Death because of his skills during investigations.

15. Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

Isaac Netero is a deuteragonist in Hunter x Hunter who has gained the respect of many fans. He is good at his skills, and people see him as one of the strongest in the show.

16. Near (Death Note)

Near, also known as Nate River, is one of Death Note's manga series antagonists. He is one of the best underrated white-haired anime characters, as he is intelligent and creative, though he might lack some social skills.

17. Jūshirō Ukitake (Bleach)

Jushirō Ukitake was one of the recurring characters of the series Bleach. He was the captain of the 13th Division in the Gotei 13 before he died of tuberculosis.

18. Jūzō Suzuya (Tokyo Ghoul)

Jūzō Suzuya is a Special Class Ghoul Investigator in Tokyo Ghoul. The 3rd Class Inspector's real name is Rei Suzuya.

19. Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Uzui, the Sound Hashira, is one of the leads in Demon Slayer. Tengen is a sword expert and uses Sound Breathing in which he is self-trained.

20. Garou (One Punch Man)

Garou, also called Hero Hunter, is a villain from One-Punch Man. His mastery of martial arts helps him defeat his opponents.

21. Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki is a special character in My Hero Academia. He has red and white hair signifying dual powers of fire and ice.

22. Kanade Tachibana (Angel Beats)

Kanade Tachibana is one of the leads in the Angel Beats series and is one of the popular anime characters with long white hair. Although she is the show's main villain, a lot of fans fall in love with her along the way.

23. Korai Hoshiumi (Haikyuu!!)

Hoshiumi joins the All Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp from the manga series Haikyuu. He is a second-year wing spiker at Kamomedai High and a skilled volleyballer.

24. Neferpitou (Hunter x Hunter)

Neferpitou is a major antagonist from Hunter x Hunter who has managed to gain a massive following for themselves. They serve as one of the three members of the Chimera Ant arc, together with Shaiapouf and Menthuthuyoupi.

25. Ban (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Ban appears in the series The Seven Deadly Sins. His white hair, red jacket, smile, and vampire-like look make him likeable. His friendship with Meliodas makes him stand out as well.

26. Altair (Re: Creators)

Altair, popularly known as Military Uniform Princess, is one of the main characters of Re: Creators. She is a monster with a masculine and dominant personality, and it is her mission to revenge for Setsuna, her creator.

27. Decim (Death Parade)

Decim is the protagonist of the Death Parade series. In the series, he is the bartender of the Quindecim who referees the death games.

28. Ash Landers (Black Butler)

Ash Landers, the butler of Queen Victoria, is a fallen angel from the series Black Butler. Ash considers himself superior to others and is the main antagonist in the series.

29. Eri (My Hero Academia)

Eri, commonly known as Eri-Chan, appears in My Hero Academia. She is a little girl with the Quirk to reverse the state of living things. Although she had a traumatic past, she is adorable.

30. Byakuya Ishigami (Dr. Stone)

Byakuya Ishigami is a character from Dr Stone. He is Senku's father, who is loved and respected by fans.

31. Hatsuharu Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Hatsuharu is a character from the Fruits Basket series and is the Ox from the Chinese Zodiac. This white-haired hero is very strong.

32. Atsushi Nakajima (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Atsushi is the protagonist in the manga series Bungo Stray Dogs. Although he seems overshadowed by others in the series, he is a member of the Armed Detective Agency.

33. Yaichi (House Of The Five Leaves)

Yaichi is one of the leads in the anime House Of The Five Leaves. The show and manga might not be as well known as the others on this list, but they have a devoted following.

34. Gin Ichimaru (Bleach)

Ichimaru Gin is a fictional character in the manga series Bleach. He was captain of the 3rd Division and 5th Division under Aizen Sosuke. He killed the third seat of the 5th Division in secret and took his place when he arrived in Seireitei.

35. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter × Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck is the deuteragonist in Hunter × Hunter. He is the third child of the Zoldyck family and the best friend of Gon Freecss.

36. Licht (Black Clover)

Licht is one of the leads in Black Clover. He is the leader of the Elf Tribe and one of its ten Apostles of Sephirah. His white hair is often pulled back into a single braid.

37. Gintoki (Gintama)

Gintoki is a protagonist of the shounen series Gintama. This white-haired character has an over-the-top sense of humour and adds a comedy appeal to the show.

39. Sui/Souta (Darwin's Game)

Sui is a white-haired female character in the manga series Darwin's Game. The soul of Souta, her deceased brother, lives in her and is part of her body.

40. Najenda (Akame Ga Kill!)

Najenda is one of the supporting characters in the series Akame Ga Kill. She is the head of the assassin group called Night Raid.

41. Noelle Silva (Black Clover)

Noelle Silva is the tritagonist and one of the main female characters in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover show. She is one of the popular silver-haired anime characters from the show.

42. Nao Tomori (Charlotte)

Nao Tomori is one of the main female leads of Charlotte. She has white hair, and she is a fan of the band ZHIEND.

43. Yunohana Yuuna (Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs)

Yuuna is the lead in Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs. Also known as Genryuusai Tenko, the white-haired girl appears as a ghost with red eyes, wearing a yukata.

44. Kosame Amagai (Mahou Shoujo Site)

Kosame Amagai stars in the Mahou Shoujo Site anime. The soft-spoken and mysterious magical girl has fair skin, silver hair and an eye patch that covers her left eye.

45. Shō Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Shō Kusakabe, also known as the Third Pillar, is a major antagonist in Fire Force. He is also the younger brother of the main protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe.

46. Toaru Majutsu (A Certain Magical Index)

Toaru Majutsu is one of the strongest white-haired characters on this list. He appears in A Certain Magical Index series and is one of the city's dangerous villains.

47. Soul Evans (Soul Eater)

Evans is the protagonist of the Soul Eater series. This white and spiky-haired hero has a fierce determination to support Maka and his friends.

48. Shōgo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

Shōgo Makishima is the main antagonist of the first season of Production I.G's anime series, Psycho-Pass. He is a humanist who has committed several crimes.

49. Tōshirō Histugaya (Bleach)

Tōshirō Hitsugaya appears in the manga and anime series Bleach. He is an 11-year-old child who is already a captain of the 10th Division.

50. Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Mirajane Strauss is a supporting character in the manga series Fairy Tail. She is the older sister of Elfman and Lisanna and is one of the strongest in the guild.

Although white hair is mostly related to old age, this hair colour is considered normal in anime. Colour white symbolises nobility with a hint of magic, and these characters exude just that. The above are white-haired anime characters that have stood out in their series.

