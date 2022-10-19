Global site navigation

50 white-haired anime characters that are absolutely iconic
TV-shows and movies

50 white-haired anime characters that are absolutely iconic

by  Naomi Karina

If you are a fan of anime, you know a character is only as good as their powers, personality, and physical appearance. Some of the most popular anime characters have the most interesting hair. Whether it's the texture, colour or look, a character's hair can help them stand out. But none stand out like the white-haired anime characters.

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @sou_hayl_18, @kanade_fans, @knoll_fomortiis, @its.gojo.sens on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Anime characters come with unique hair colours. Many white-haired characters have made a substantial mark on the anime world. They are often logical, observant, selfless and modest. Here are 50 white-haired anime characters that are absolutely iconic.

50 iconic white-haired anime characters

Anime character's come in all hair colours, but white-haired ones stand out. Below are some of the most recognisable white-haired anime characters.

1. Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @tokyo.ghoul_forever, @kaneki.kn21 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ken Kaneki is the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul. Kaneki is an artificial one-eyed half-ghoul with white hair. He learns to live like a ghoul and eventually gets nicknamed Eye-Patch.

2. Jiraiya (Naruto)

Silver haired anime characters
Photo: @uzumaki_naruto, @sasuke.aktsuki on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jiraiya is the most loved Ero Sennin from the Naruto series. He was the father figure to Naruto, who trained and taught him Rasengan and Sage Mode.

3. Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai (Digimon Ghost Game)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @diginami_tail, @nuitt_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kiyoshirō is one of the silver-haired anime characters that are iconic. He is a 14-year-old middle school student who runs the male dormitory at Hazakura Academy.

4. Zen Wistaria (Snow White with the Red Hair)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @_.rachou._20, @_magic_shop_97 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Zen is the protagonist from Akagami no Shirayuki-him and the prince of Clarine's kingdom. This aesthetic white-haired anime boy made himself immune to poison since childhood, which has caught the eyes of many.

5. Tobirama Senju (Naruto)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @_tobirama._.senju_, @_tobirama_senju on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tobirama Senju is one of the leads in the Naruto series. He is also known as The Second Hokage and is the younger brother of the First Hokage.

6. Archer (Fate/Stay Night)

Aesthetic white-haired anime boy
Photo: @archer_emiya_, @archer_emiya_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Archer, also known as Shirou Emiya or EMIYA, is the protagonist of the Fate/Stay Night series. He is the servant of Rin Tohsaka during the Fifth Holy Grail War.

7. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @kakashihatake, @anita_sarkar_art on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kakashi, also known as the Copy Ninja from Naruto, is another great white-haired character. He wears a mask on his face and a forehead protector which covers his left eye. He loves to read the Icha Icha Tactics and is the most powerful opponent in the series.

8. Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist)

White haired anime characters female
Photo: @ligadosnerdz on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Scar is one of the famous anime characters with white hair. He has a scar shaped like an X on his face hence his nickname.

9. Elizabeth Liones (The Seven Deadly Sins)

White haired anime characters female
Photo: @lordgenzer, @pamiisan on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Princess Elizabeth is a princess of the Kingdom of Liones and is one of the female white-haired anime characters. She is one of the show's protagonists and is a survivor of the Kingdom of Dana.

10. Professor Oak (Pokémon)

Aesthetic white haired anime boy
Photo: @jimmyeatsworms, @cartoonsbyandie on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Oak is a scientist specialising in Pokémon and has incomparable knowledge of these creatures. He gives a Pokémon to novice trainers from the age of 10.

11. Yukichi Fukuzawa (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Best white-haired anime characters
Photo: @yukichi_fukuzawa_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Known also as the Silver Wolf, Yukichi was a part of the Goken in the manga series Bungo Stray Dogs. He can use his All Men Are Equal skills to suppress his enemies.

12. Black Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @otozyy, @hanekawablack on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Black Hanekawa is the alter-ego of Tsubasa Hanekawa from the Monogatari series. Her personality leads to the birth of a new aberration, which overtakes her body when the Meddlecat possesses her.

13. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @its.gojo.sens, @hislimitlessways on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Satoru Gojo is the blue-eyed special-grade jujutsu sorcerer from Jujutsu Kaisen. He is one of the male white-haired anime characters and one of the fans' favourites.

14. Kishō Arima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @tokyo.ghoul_forever, @kisho_arima30 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kishō Arima, the protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul: JACK, is the most powerful of all inspectors. He was nicknamed the Angel of Death because of his skills during investigations.

15. Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @otaku.foundation, @nosoki.store on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Isaac Netero is a deuteragonist in Hunter x Hunter who has gained the respect of many fans. He is good at his skills, and people see him as one of the strongest in the show.

16. Near (Death Note)

Aesthetic white haired anime boy
Photo: @ponurygrajek, @near.nr on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Near, also known as Nate River, is one of Death Note's manga series antagonists. He is one of the best underrated white-haired anime characters, as he is intelligent and creative, though he might lack some social skills.

17. Jūshirō Ukitake (Bleach)

Female white-haired anime characters
Photo: @jushiro.ukitake, @ukitake.jushiro on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jushirō Ukitake was one of the recurring characters of the series Bleach. He was the captain of the 13th Division in the Gotei 13 before he died of tuberculosis.

18. Jūzō Suzuya (Tokyo Ghoul)

Male white-haired anime characters
Photo: @suzuya.juza, @juzo.suzuya on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jūzō Suzuya is a Special Class Ghoul Investigator in Tokyo Ghoul. The 3rd Class Inspector's real name is Rei Suzuya.

19. Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Silver haired anime characters
Photo: @mammy_sryo, @renonograffiti on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Uzui, the Sound Hashira, is one of the leads in Demon Slayer. Tengen is a sword expert and uses Sound Breathing in which he is self-trained.

20. Garou (One Punch Man)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @otaweebku, @b.0ve on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Garou, also called Hero Hunter, is a villain from One-Punch Man. His mastery of martial arts helps him defeat his opponents.

21. Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @namicxps, @itsuko.sama on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Shoto Todoroki is a special character in My Hero Academia. He has red and white hair signifying dual powers of fire and ice.

22. Kanade Tachibana (Angel Beats)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @kanade_fans, @astermeric on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kanade Tachibana is one of the leads in the Angel Beats series and is one of the popular anime characters with long white hair. Although she is the show's main villain, a lot of fans fall in love with her along the way.

23. Korai Hoshiumi (Haikyuu!!)

Silver-haired anime characters
Photo: @hoshiumi_korai_schweiden, @bulmipie on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Hoshiumi joins the All Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp from the manga series Haikyuu. He is a second-year wing spiker at Kamomedai High and a skilled volleyballer.

24. Neferpitou (Hunter x Hunter)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @shirogate_waifus on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Neferpitou is a major antagonist from Hunter x Hunter who has managed to gain a massive following for themselves. They serve as one of the three members of the Chimera Ant arc, together with Shaiapouf and Menthuthuyoupi.

25. Ban (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Aesthetic white haired anime boy
Photo: @domie_romie, @jonnysoprano3 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ban appears in the series The Seven Deadly Sins. His white hair, red jacket, smile, and vampire-like look make him likeable. His friendship with Meliodas makes him stand out as well.

26. Altair (Re: Creators)

White haired anime characters female
Photo: @allelujahzx, @akane.yuki24 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Altair, popularly known as Military Uniform Princess, is one of the main characters of Re: Creators. She is a monster with a masculine and dominant personality, and it is her mission to revenge for Setsuna, her creator.

27. Decim (Death Parade)

White-haired anime characters
Photo: @celasard, @eren.yeager.es1 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Decim is the protagonist of the Death Parade series. In the series, he is the bartender of the Quindecim who referees the death games.

28. Ash Landers (Black Butler)

White-haired anime characters male
Photo: @ryuucaps, @barbieraatko on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ash Landers, the butler of Queen Victoria, is a fallen angel from the series Black Butler. Ash considers himself superior to others and is the main antagonist in the series.

29. Eri (My Hero Academia)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @lix.moon_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Eri, commonly known as Eri-Chan, appears in My Hero Academia. She is a little girl with the Quirk to reverse the state of living things. Although she had a traumatic past, she is adorable.

30. Byakuya Ishigami (Dr. Stone)

Silver haired anime characters
Photo: @ishigami_byakuya, @whyman.posty on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Byakuya Ishigami is a character from Dr Stone. He is Senku's father, who is loved and respected by fans.

31. Hatsuharu Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Female white-haired anime characters
Photo: @hatsuharu_sohma, @hatsuharu.sohma_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Hatsuharu is a character from the Fruits Basket series and is the Ox from the Chinese Zodiac. This white-haired hero is very strong.

32. Atsushi Nakajima (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @_.atsushi_nakajima_kawaii._, @atsushi._.nakajima._ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Atsushi is the protagonist in the manga series Bungo Stray Dogs. Although he seems overshadowed by others in the series, he is a member of the Armed Detective Agency.

33. Yaichi (House Of The Five Leaves)

Best white-haired anime characters
Photo: @double.sama on Instagram, @pink.snow.79 on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Yaichi is one of the leads in the anime House Of The Five Leaves. The show and manga might not be as well known as the others on this list, but they have a devoted following.

34. Gin Ichimaru (Bleach)

Best white haired anime characters
Photo: @ichimaru_gin_, @knoll_fomortiis on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ichimaru Gin is a fictional character in the manga series Bleach. He was captain of the 3rd Division and 5th Division under Aizen Sosuke. He killed the third seat of the 5th Division in secret and took his place when he arrived in Seireitei.

35. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter × Hunter)

Aesthetic white haired anime boy
Photo: @killua_zoldyck.foto, @killuazoldyck on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Killua Zoldyck is the deuteragonist in Hunter × Hunter. He is the third child of the Zoldyck family and the best friend of Gon Freecss.

36. Licht (Black Clover)

White-haired anime characters male
Photo: @swordsman_lich, @pikachuu45 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Licht is one of the leads in Black Clover. He is the leader of the Elf Tribe and one of its ten Apostles of Sephirah. His white hair is often pulled back into a single braid.

37. Gintoki (Gintama)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @sou_hayl_18, @otaweebku on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Gintoki is a protagonist of the shounen series Gintama. This white-haired character has an over-the-top sense of humour and adds a comedy appeal to the show.

39. Sui/Souta (Darwin's Game)

Male white-haired anime characters
Photo: @darwins.games on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Sui is a white-haired female character in the manga series Darwin's Game. The soul of Souta, her deceased brother, lives in her and is part of her body.

40. Najenda (Akame Ga Kill!)

Silver-haired anime characters
Photo: @tik49, @suite_odango on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Najenda is one of the supporting characters in the series Akame Ga Kill. She is the head of the assassin group called Night Raid.

41. Noelle Silva (Black Clover)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @noelle_silva_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Noelle Silva is the tritagonist and one of the main female characters in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover show. She is one of the popular silver-haired anime characters from the show.

42. Nao Tomori (Charlotte)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @_.nao.tomori._ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Nao Tomori is one of the main female leads of Charlotte. She has white hair, and she is a fan of the band ZHIEND.

43. Yunohana Yuuna (Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs)

Best white-haired anime characters
Photo: @emisnce, @akicaps_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Yuuna is the lead in Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs. Also known as Genryuusai Tenko, the white-haired girl appears as a ghost with red eyes, wearing a yukata.

44. Kosame Amagai (Mahou Shoujo Site)

Silver-haired anime characters
Photo: @woltie_, @le.le.042 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kosame Amagai stars in the Mahou Shoujo Site anime. The soft-spoken and mysterious magical girl has fair skin, silver hair and an eye patch that covers her left eye.

45. Shō Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Aesthetic white-haired anime boy
Photo: @33_sh0 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Shō Kusakabe, also known as the Third Pillar, is a major antagonist in Fire Force. He is also the younger brother of the main protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe.

46. Toaru Majutsu (A Certain Magical Index)

Anime characters with white hair
Photo: @toaru_gemstone, @f1nalphase on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Toaru Majutsu is one of the strongest white-haired characters on this list. He appears in A Certain Magical Index series and is one of the city's dangerous villains.

47. Soul Evans (Soul Eater)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @_soul_evans_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Evans is the protagonist of the Soul Eater series. This white and spiky-haired hero has a fierce determination to support Maka and his friends.

48. Shōgo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

Male white-haired anime characters
Photo: @wyattorch, @jax._.daxon Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Shōgo Makishima is the main antagonist of the first season of Production I.G's anime series, Psycho-Pass. He is a humanist who has committed several crimes.

49. Tōshirō Histugaya (Bleach)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @yellowroos, @askbleach Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tōshirō Hitsugaya appears in the manga and anime series Bleach. He is an 11-year-old child who is already a captain of the 10th Division.

50. Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Anime characters with long white hair
Photo: @mirajane, @mirajane_strauss_2019 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mirajane Strauss is a supporting character in the manga series Fairy Tail. She is the older sister of Elfman and Lisanna and is one of the strongest in the guild.

Although white hair is mostly related to old age, this hair colour is considered normal in anime. Colour white symbolises nobility with a hint of magic, and these characters exude just that. The above are white-haired anime characters that have stood out in their series.

Source: Legit.ng

