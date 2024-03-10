25 top 80s rock bands that are still legendary today

The 80s was a remarkable decade for rock music as many bands emerged with different versions of the music. While some bands were formed and later disintegrated, others remained intact and still play music today. Their rock music is still recognised and loved by many rock music enthusiasts. Which 80s rock bands are still a force to be reckoned with today?

Rock music artists (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Michael Wilton, and Dave Mustaine. Photo: @anthonykiedisdaily, @mikeoftheryche, @davemustaine on Instagram (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Information from this compilation has been obtained from various sources, including Music Grotto, XS Rock, Band Pioneer, and Spinditty. This is not a conclusive list of the top 80s rock bands, but subjective as it may vary from other sources.

80s rock bands

The 80s was not only a period when many rock bands were formed but also when other bands that had been formed earlier peaked in the industry. Here is a list of 80s rock bands.

Rock band Year of formation Bon Jovi 1983 Mötley Crüe 1981 Red Hot Chili Peppers 1982 Sonic Youth 1981 The Bangles 1981 Skid Row 1986 Poison 1983 ‘Til Tuesday 1982 Queensrÿche 1982 Guns N' Roses 1985 Iron Maiden 1975 Pantera 1981 Megadeth 1983 King Diamond 1985 Celtic Frost 1984 Mercyful Fate 1981 Warrant 1984 Crimson Glory 1983 Agent Orange 1979 Cry Wolf 1985 Danger Danger 1986 Black N’ Blue 1981 Cats in Boots 1988 Circus Of Power 1987 Cold Sweat 1988

Pop 80s rock bands

Numerous rock bands were established in the 1980s, and they earned global prominence with their music. Below are some top bands that made waves in the 80s and are still a big name today.

1. Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Origin : Sayreville, New Jersey, US

: Sayreville, New Jersey, US Year of formation : 1983

: 1983 Members : Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, David Bryan, Phil X

: Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, David Bryan, Phil X Genres: R&B, soul, rock

This American rock band came into existence in 1983 in Sayreville, New Jersey. Its members are lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, keyboardist David Bryan, and guitarist Phil X. It has released about 15 studio, and some of its top songs are Livin’ on a Prayer, It’s My Life, Bed of Roses, and Never Say Goodbye.

2. Mötley Crüe

Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform after the second day of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. Photo: Scott Winters

Origin : Hollywood, California, US

: Hollywood, California, US Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil

: Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil Genres: Heavy metal, glam metal, hard rock

It is recognised as the world’s most notorious rock band. It was founded in 1981 in Hollywood, California, by bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee. Later, guitarist Mick Mars and lead vocalist Vince Neil became part of the band. The band Mötley Crüe has nine studio albums, with notable songs such as Looks That Kill, Live Wire, Don’t Go Away Mad, and Kickstarting My Heart.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York at the Great Lawn of Central Park. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Origin : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Year of formation : 1982

: 1982 Members : Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante

: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante Genres: Alternative rock, funk rock, rap rock, hard rock, funk metal

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a US-based rock band formed in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. It includes vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante. It became famous in the 1980s with albums such as The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Freaky Styley, and Mother's Milk.

4. Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth in Concert at St Cloud National Forest in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Origin : New York City, New York, US

: New York City, New York, US Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, Steve Shelley, Mark Ibold

: Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, Steve Shelley, Mark Ibold Genres: Noise rock, alternative rock, experimental rock, indie rock, post-punk

Formed in 1981 in New York City, US, Sonic Youth comprises guitarists Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, Steve Shelley, and Mark Ibold. Some of the band’s top hits include Kool Thing, Bull in the Heather, Sugar Kane, and Teen Age Riot.

5. The Bangles

Meena Makhijani, Vicki Peterson, Susanna Hoffs and Annette Zalinskis of The Bangles perform during The Drop: 3x4 at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Origin : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, Vicki Peterson

: Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, Vicki Peterson Genres: Rock, pop, power pop, new wave music, jangle pop

Rock band The Bangles is an all-female group established in Los Angeles, California, US in 1981. It includes lead singer and rhythm guitarist Susanna Hoffs, drummer Debbi Peterson, bassist Annette Zilinskas, and lead guitarist Vicki Peterson. Their well-known songs are Manic Monday, Eternal Flame, In Your Room, and Walk Like an Egyptian.

6. Skid Row

Rob Hammersmith, Snake Sabo, ZP Theart, Rachel Bolan, and Scotti Hill of Skid Row at the Pig Hog booth at The 2018 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center in California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Origin : Toms River, New Jersey, US

: Toms River, New Jersey, US Year of formation : 1986

: 1986 Members : Rachel Bolan, Rob Hammersmith, Erik Grönwall, Dave Sabo, Scotti Hill

: Rachel Bolan, Rob Hammersmith, Erik Grönwall, Dave Sabo, Scotti Hill Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal, glam metal

This is one of the best 80s rock bands formed in 1986 in Toms River, New Jersey. Its membership comprises bassist Rachel Bolan, drummer Rob Hammersmith, vocalist Erik Grönwall, and guitarists Dave Sabo and Scotti Hill. It plays hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal, and some of its best tracks are 18 And Life, Youth Gone Wild, I Remember You, and Wasted Time.

7. Poison

From 2nd L-R, Bret Michaels, DeVille, Rikki Rockett, and Bobby Dall of Poison attend the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Origin : Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, US

: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, US Year of formation : 1983

: 1983 Members : Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall

: Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall Genres: Glam metal, hard rock, heavy metal

Poison is a Pennsylvanian glam band formed in 1983. Its current lineup includes lead singer and rhythm guitarist Bret Michaels, drummer Rikki Rockett, lead guitarist and backing vocalist C.C. DeVille, and bassist Bobby Dall. Its popular songs are Talk Dirty to Me, I Won’t Forget You, and Fallen Angel.

8. ‘Til Tuesday

Aimee Mann from Til Tuesday performing on the CBS late night music and variety series, Keep on Cruisin' in Los Angeles, California. Photo: CBS

Origin : Boston, Massachusetts, US

: Boston, Massachusetts, US Year of formation : 1982

: 1982 Members : Aimee Mann, Robert Holmes, Joey Pesce, Michael Hausman, Michael Montes

: Aimee Mann, Robert Holmes, Joey Pesce, Michael Hausman, Michael Montes Genres: New wave, pop, pop rock, alternative rock

This Boston, Massachusetts, rock band was formed in 1982. The five-member group consisted of lead vocalist Aimee Mann, guitarist Robert Holmes, pianist Joey Pesce, drummer Michael Hausman, and keyboardist Michael Montes. Its best tracks are Voices Carry, Coming Up Close, and On Sunday.

Heavy metal 80s rock bands

One of the most favourite rock genres is heavy metal. It developed in the 1960s but was widely embraced in the 1970s and 1980s. Below are some rock groups that popularised the genre in the 1980s.

1. Queensrÿche

Singer Todd La Torre and Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche perform at Fox Theater in Oakland, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Origin : Bellevue, Washington, United States

: Bellevue, Washington, United States Year of formation : 1982

: 1982 Members : Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson, Mike Stone, Todd La Torre, Casey Grillo

: Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson, Mike Stone, Todd La Torre, Casey Grillo Genres: Progressive metal, metal rock

This heavy metal rock band formed out of the band Mob in 1982. It is based in Bellevue, Washington, and its current members are Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson, Mike Stone, Todd La Torre, and Casey Grillo. The group has about 16 albums, with three albums released in the 80s. It is known for Silent Lucidity, Walk In The Shadows, and I Don’t Believe in Love.

2. Guns N' Roses

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Leon Neal

Origin : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Year of formation : 1985

: 1985 Members : Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese

: Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal

This rock band was formed in March 1985 after the merger between the bands Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns. It is a seven-member group consisting of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese, with Axl Rose as the leader. Some of its popular songs are November Rain, Paradise City, and Don’t Cry.

3. Iron Maiden

The bassist and the guitarists of the band Iron Maiden Steve Harris, Dave Murray and Janick Gers, in concert at Mediolanum Forum of Assago.Photo: Francesco Castaldo

Origin : Leyton, East London, England

: Leyton, East London, England Year of formation : 1975

: 1975 Members : Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Janick Gers, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain

: Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Janick Gers, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain Genres: Heavy metal, progressive metal

Iron Maiden is an English rock group formed in 1975 in Leyton, East London. It was started by songwriter and singer Steve Harris, and its other members are three guitarists: Dave Murray, Janick Gers, and Adrian Smith, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, and drummer Nicko McBrain. The band’s popular hits are The Trooper, Run to the Hills, Wasted Years, and Ace High.

4. Pantera

Charlie Benante and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform onstage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Origin : Arlington, Texas, US

: Arlington, Texas, US Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Rex Brown, Philip Anselmo, Zakk Wylde, Charlie Benante

: Rex Brown, Philip Anselmo, Zakk Wylde, Charlie Benante Genres: Thrash metal, groove metal, glam metal

This heavy metal rock band is from Arlington, Texas. It was formed in 1981 by the Abbott brothers. Its current lineup includes Rex Brown, Philip Anselmo, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante. Pantera has about ten albums with several popular songs, such as Walk, Cemetery Gates, Clash with Reality, and Domination.

5. Megadeth

James LoMenzo, Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth attend SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation' with Megadeth at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Origin : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Year of formation : 1983

: 1983 Members : Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, Teemu Mäntysaari

: Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, Teemu Mäntysaari Genres: Thrash metal, heavy metal, hard rock

Megadeth is a Los Angeles-based rock band formed in 1983 by vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. Other group members are bassist James LoMenzo, drummer Dirk Verbeuren, and guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. The band’s top hits are Peace Sells, Sweating Bullets, In My Darkest Hour, and Angry Again.

6. King Diamond

King Diamond performs at The Warfield Theater in San Francisco, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

Origin : Copenhagen, Denmark

: Copenhagen, Denmark Year of formation : 1985

: 1985 Members : King Diamond, Andy LaRocque, Michael Denner, Timi Hansen, Mikkey Dee

: King Diamond, Andy LaRocque, Michael Denner, Timi Hansen, Mikkey Dee Genres: Heavy metal, shock rock

This Danish heavy metal band came into existence in 1985. It was created by five pioneer members: vocalist King Diamond, guitarists Andy LaRocque and Michael Denner, bassist Timi Hansen and drummer Mikkey Dee. Its well-known songs include Sleepless Nights, Welcome Home, and A Mansion in Darkness.

7. Celtic Frost

Franco Sesa performing live onstage. Photo: Brigitte Engl

Origin : Zurich, Switzerland

: Zurich, Switzerland Year of formation : 1984

: 1984 Members : Thomas Gabriel Fischer, Martin Eric Ain

: Thomas Gabriel Fischer, Martin Eric Ain Genres: Thrash metal, avant-garde metal, black metal, doom metal

Celtic Frost originated in Zurich, Switzerland, and it was formed in 1984 by guitarist and vocalist Thomas Gabriel Fischer and bassist Martin Eric Ain. The band is recognised for its influence on contemporary rock and the formation of modern rock groups. Its best hits are Dethroned Emperor, Circle of the Tyrants, and Visions of Mortality.

8. Mercyful Fate

Guitarist Mike Wead (l) and bassist Joey Vera play during a performance of the Danish band Mercyful Fate at WOA - Wacken Open Air. Photo: Frank Molter

Origin : Copenhagen, Denmark

: Copenhagen, Denmark Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Hank Shermann, Bjarne T. Holm, Mike Wead, Becky Baldwin

: Hank Shermann, Bjarne T. Holm, Mike Wead, Becky Baldwin Genres: Heavy metal, black metal

This Danish heavy metal band was formed by vocalist King Diamond and guitarist Hank Shermann in 1981. Besides the two founders, other band members are drummer Bjarne T. Holm, guitarist Mike Wead, and bassist Becky Baldwin.

9. Warrant

Musicians Robert Mason, Erik Turner and Joey Allen of glam metal band Warrant perform onstage during Frontiers Rock Holiday Bash at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Origin : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Year of formation : 1984

: 1984 Members : Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Steven Sweet, Joey Allen, Robert Mason

: Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Steven Sweet, Joey Allen, Robert Mason Genres: Heavy metal, glam metal, hard rock

The Warrant band hails from Los Angeles, California, and was established in 1984. Its five members are rhythm guitarist Erik Turner, bassist Jerry Dixon, drummer Steven Sweet, lead guitarist Joey Allen, and lead vocalist Robert Mason. It gained fame due to hits like Down Boys, The Bitter Pill, I Saw Red, and Sometimes She Cries.

Forgotten 80s rock bands

Some rock bands enjoyed massive fame in the 1980s but have been slowly forgotten even though they still exist. Which are the forgotten rock bands of the 80s?

1. Crimson Glory

Origin : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Year of formation : 1983

: 1983 Members : Jeff Lords, Ben Jackson, Dana Burnell, Travis Wills, Mark Borgmeyer

: Jeff Lords, Ben Jackson, Dana Burnell, Travis Wills, Mark Borgmeyer Genres: Progressive metal, hard rock

This progressive metal rock band comes from Florida, United States. Initially, it was named Pierced Arrow, but after changing names multiple times, it settled for Crimson Glory in 1983. Its members are Jeff Lords, Ben Jackson, Dana Burnell, Travis Wills, and Mark Borgmeyer. It has four albums with songs such as Azrael, Lost Reflection, and In Dark Places.

2. Agent Orange

Origin : Placentia, California, US

: Placentia, California, US Year of formation : 1979

: 1979 Members : Mike Palm, bassist Perry Giordano, Sandy Hansen

: Mike Palm, bassist Perry Giordano, Sandy Hansen Genres: Punk rock, surf punk, skate punk

Agent Orange came into existence in 1979 when Mike Palm formed it. It has had several members over the years, but its current members are guitarist Mike Palm, bassist Perry Giordano, and drummer Sandy Hansen. The band’s recognised tracks include Bloodstains, Bored of You, Pipeline, and No Such Thing.

3. Cry Wolf

Origin : San Francisco Bay Area, California, US

: San Francisco Bay Area, California, US Year of formation : 1985

: 1985 Members : Tim Hall, Steve McKnight, Phil Deckard, John Freixas, JC Crampton

: Tim Hall, Steve McKnight, Phil Deckard, John Freixas, JC Crampton Genres: Glam metal, hard rock

Cry Wolf was formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1980s. It was previously named Heroes, and its founding members are Tim Hall, Steve McKnight, Phil Deckard, John Freixas and JC Crampton. It is known for 80s songs such as Back To You, Long Hard Road, and Rad Shoes.

4. Danger Danger

Origin : Queens, New York, US

: Queens, New York, US Year of formation : 1986

: 1986 Members : Bruno Ravel, Steve West, Ted Poley, Rob Marcello, Steve Brown

: Bruno Ravel, Steve West, Ted Poley, Rob Marcello, Steve Brown Genres: Glam metal, hard rock

This glam metal band hails from Queens, New York, and it was formed in 1986. Former members of the Hotshot band Mike Pont, Bruno Ravel, and Steve West were the founding members. The remaining band members are bassist Bruno Ravel, drummer Steve West, lead vocalist Ted Poley, and guitarists Rob Marcello and Steve Brown.

5. Black N’ Blue

Origin : Portland, Oregon, US

: Portland, Oregon, US Year of formation : 1981

: 1981 Members : Jaime St. James, Patrick Young, Pete Holmes, Brandon Cook, Doug Rappoport

: Jaime St. James, Patrick Young, Pete Holmes, Brandon Cook, Doug Rappoport Genres: Glam metal, heavy metal, hard rock

This American glam metal band constitutes lead vocalist Jaime St. James, bassist Patrick Young, drummer Pete Holmes, and guitarists Brandon Cook and Doug Rappoport. It was created in 1981 in Portland, Oregon, US. Some of its best hits are Autoblast, I’m the King, Stop the Lightning, and Bombastic Plastic.

6. Cats in Boots

Origin : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Year of formation : 1988

: 1988 Members : Joel Ellis, Takashi Ohashi, Randy Meers

: Joel Ellis, Takashi Ohashi, Randy Meers Genres: Heavy metal, hard rock

It is a Japanese-American rock group formed in 1988 after vocalist Joel Ellis and drummer Randy Meers joined guitarist Takashi and bassist Yasuhiro. The band’s best hits are Shot Gun Sally, Every Sunrise, Nine Lives, and Her Monkey.

7. Circus Of Power

Origin : New York City, New York, US

: New York City, New York, US Year of formation : 1987

: 1987 Members : Alex Mitchell, Scotty Slam, Joe Bondoc, Billy Tsounsis, John Sharkey, Joe Truck

: Alex Mitchell, Scotty Slam, Joe Bondoc, Billy Tsounsis, John Sharkey, Joe Truck Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal

This hard rock band hails from New York City and was created in 1987. Eight years later, it was abolished, but the members regrouped in 2014. It is currently constituted by Alex Mitchell, Scotty Slam, Joe Bondoc, Billy Tsounsis, John Sharkey, and Joe Truck. It has four studio albums and three EPs.

8. Cold Sweat

Origin : United States

: United States Year of formation : 1988

: 1988 Members : Marc Ferarri, Chris McLernon, Anthony White, Erik Gamans, Rory Cathey

: Marc Ferarri, Chris McLernon, Anthony White, Erik Gamans, Rory Cathey Genres: Hard rock, glam metal

The Cold Sweat band was created in 1988 by guitarist Marc Ferarri. Other band members included Chris McLernon, Anthony White, Erik Gamans, and Rory Cathey. Some of its great hits are Four On The Floor, Lovestruck, and Waiting In Vain.

Who was the biggest rock band in the 80s?

The Cult, formed in 1983 in England, was reportedly the biggest rock band in the 80s. It has two founding members, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, and about 25 rotating members, totalling 27 band members.

What band dominated the 80s?

Multiple rock bands realised success in the 1980s. While new ones emerged, old ones rediscovered themselves. Guns N’ Roses was among the most dominant rock bands of the decade.

What was the 80s rock trend?

In the 80s, rock music significantly impacted the fashion world. Rock artists popularised leather jackets, studded clothes, ripped tees, scarves, and long, mulleted hair.

Why is 80s music so powerful?

People enjoyed the music, perhaps because they had never heard anything like it. There was improved music production technology, including synthesisers, keyboard bass lines, drum machines, and vocals.

What is the best decade of music?

Many people consider the 80s as the greatest decade of music. Many memorable tunes were released during the decade by top artists.

What are the characteristics of 80s rock?

Rock music in the 80s was distinguished by its loudness, intensive vocals, driving rhythms, and distorted guitars.

Rock music has evolved, but the 80s has been an outstanding decade due to the emergence of many rock bands and subgenres. Some 80s rock bands have stood the test of time and are still considered rock music powerhouses today due to their timeless hits.

