Daniel Pitout is an award-winning country music singer, songwriter, actor and activist. He gained prominence as the co-founder of the music band Nü Sensae, where he was a drummer. Daniel also founded the Eating Out band.

Orville Peck at The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Although Daniel Pitout has never revealed his face publicly, as he wears a fringed mask always, he is now known as the man behind the Orville Peck persona due to their similarities. Some songs he has released under Orville Peck include Kalahari Down and No Glory in the West. He is the founder of the AIDS Day Music Project.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Pitout Nickname Orville Peck Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @orvillepeck Facebook @orvillepeck

Daniel Pitout's biography

The country music artist was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 2002, he relocated to Canada, where he currently resides. He is a South African national of African descent. Daniel Pitout's age is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 January 1988; his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Daniel's father was a sound engineer. The country music singer was raised alongside his brother. He studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Career

Orville Peck performs at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Daniel is a country music singer and songwriter. At a tender age, he learned to play musical instruments by himself using his father's acoustic guitar and an old Casio keyboard. Before venturing into music professionally, he was a voice-over artist for cartoons and other media. It earned him 12 years of ballet training and musical theatre performance.

Daniel began his professional music career in 2008 when he founded the Nü Sensae band alongside Andrea Lukic in high school. Brody McKnight, the guitarist, later joined them. Andrea was the vocalist, while Daniel was the drummer.

The band released singles such as Nü Sensae, TV, Death and the Devil and Tea Swamp Park. However, the group took a break in 2014. The singer also formed another band, Eating Out, and was the group's frontman. Daniel Pitout's band released songs like That's My Man and In the Beginning.

Pitout later became a solo singer but adopted the masked identity of Orville Peck. He started by releasing his debut album, Pony, in 2019. Below are some of his songs.

Year Songs 2022 Blush 2022 C'mon Baby, Cry 2022 Lafayette 2020 Legends Never Die 2020 Summertime 2020 Drive Me, Crazy 2019 Hope to Die 2019 Dead of Night 2019 Take You Back

As an activist, Daniel founded AIDS Day Music Project in 2012, a non-profit organization that creates awareness through music and art. They have set December as the month of AIDS awareness.

Orville Peck's identity

Orville Peck's identity has been the most mysterious in the music industry. However, it is now believed that the man behind Orville Peck's unmasked is Daniel Pitout. There have been several similarities between Daniel Pitout and Orville Peck to support the claims.

Some of the clues include their similar tattoos. It is also known that both were born in Johannesburg, South Africa. Daniel also hyped Orville Peck on his Facebook and Twitter, as did Nü Sensae. Additionally, he was credited on Orville Peck's AllMusic page.

Another thing is that Peck once said he was in a West End Play during his stay in London, which also happened that Daniel served as a replacement in the West End Play Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Additionally, ASCAP listed him as the songwriter for Orville's songs Old River and Roses Are Falling. However, Daniel has never confirmed or denied the claims.

Who is Orville Peck's partner?

Orville Peck at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

The South African songwriter disclosed his sexuality as gay. He is currently presumed single, but he was previously rumoured to be dating producer Diplo. It was after Diplo accompanied him to the Grammy Awards as his date.

FAQs

Who is Daniel Pitout? He is a famous country music singer, songwriter and activist. What is Orville Peck's real name? His real name is Daniel Pitout. When is Daniel Pitout's birthday? He marks his birthday on 6 January. What is Daniel Pitout's age? He is 35 years old as of 2023. What is Daniel Pitout's nationality? He is a South African citizen. Where was Daniel Pitout born? The artist was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. Where does Daniel Pitout live? He currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

Daniel Pitout is a country music artist, songwriter and activist. He first gained fame as the co-founder of the Nü Sensae band. Daniel is the man behind Orville Peck's persona. He is the founder of the AIDS Day Music Project. He currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kari Lake's family. Kari is an American politician and former news anchor who rose to fame for conducting interviews with high-ranking government officials like former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Kari Lake was born in Rock Island, Illinois, United States. She ran for the Arizona gubernatorial seat as a Republican in November 2022. Apart from her career, Kari is a wife and a mother. She currently resides with her family in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

Source: Legit.ng