Berry Gordy’s children: how many kids does the executive have?

Berry Gordy Jr is a prominent American former record executive, record producer, songwriter, film producer and TV producer. He is widely recognised as the founder of the Motown record label and its branches. Gordy is also a family man with many children, pursuing different careers. Find out who Berry Gordy’s children are and what they do.

Berry Gordy IV and date at the Museum of the Moving Image Gala Honoring Sidney Poitier on 28 February 1989 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Berry Gordy was born on 28 November 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. As the founder of Motown Records, he is known for his production and songwriting work with The Supremes and Stevie Wonder. He has also worked with The Jackson 5, The Four Tops, and Marvin Gaye. Find out who Berry Gordy’s children are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Profile summary

Full name Berry Gordy III Gender Male Date of birth 28 November 1929 Age 93 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Father Berry Gordy II Mother Bertha Fuller Gordy Siblings 7 Relationship status Divorced Children 8 Profession Record executive, record producer, songwriter, film producer and entrepreneur

Who are Berry Gordy’s children?

How many kids does Berry Gordy have? Berry has fathered eight children, five sons and three daughters. Some of Berry Gordy's children have curved names for themselves in the entertainment industry by following in their father's musical footsteps. Find more information about them below.

Hazel Joy Gordy

Hazel Gordy attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year honouring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on 3 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Hazel Joy is Berry's first child and daughter from his first marriage to Thelma Coleman. She was born on 24 August 1954 in Detroit, United States, and is 68 years old as of 2023. She is a real estate agent but previously worked as a model and spent time at her father's record label.

Hazel married Jackson 5's singer, Jermaine Jackson, on 15 December 1973. The pair had three children named Jay Jackson Jr., born January 1977, Autumn Joy Jackson, born July 1978 and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson, born March 1987. They parted ways in 1988.

Berry Gordy IV

Berry Gordy IV and date at the Museum of the Moving Image Gala Honoring Sidney Poitier on 28 February 1989 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Berry Gordy IV is the oldest son and second child of Berry from his marriage with Thelma. He was born in October 1955 and is 67 years old as of 2023. Together with his wife, Valerie Robeson, they share two children, a son named Skyler Austen Gordy, born in 1986, and a daughter named Mahogany Cheyenne Gordy, born in 1994.

While Berry IV has mostly remained out of the limelight, his children have followed in their grandfather's footsteps. Skylar Austen, Sky Blu, is a rapper, while Mahogany Lox is a model and singer.

Terry James

Terry James is the third child of Berry and Thelma. He was born in August 1956 and grew up in Beverly Hills, California. He attended Beverly Hills High School. Like his older brother, not much is known about him. He has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye. He has been married to entertainment lawyer Desiree Thomas Gordy.

Kerry Ashby

Kerry Gordy attends the 26th Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit at Freud Playhouse, UCLA on 19 September 2016 in Westwood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Kerry Ashby is the first child from Berry’s second marriage with Raynoma Mayberry, whom he married in 1960 and divorced in 1964. He was born on 25 June 1959 in Detroit and is 64 years old as of 2023. He was born the same year that his father founded Motown Records. He completed his high school education at Beverly Hills High School.

Kerry is among the most popular children of Berry children. He is a writer, producer and music executive. As a music executive, he has worked with Motown, Bellmark Records, Warner Bros. Records Black Music Division and Paisley Park Records.

He is the chief executive officer of various intellectual property and branding companies focused on entertainment, including Kerry Gordy & Associates, Inc. LLC, KGIP, Inc., and NuVintage, LLC.

Kerry is the father of Juliet Gordy, born in 2000 with his wife, Karen Longley. Their daughter is a model and actress.

Sherry

Sherry and Berry Gordy posing for a photo. Photo: Rob Latour

Sherry Jackson is the first child of Berry from his relationship with songwriter Jeana Jackson. She was born in May 1963 in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Southern California with her half-siblings. She attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied business.

She is an entrepreneur, real estate broker, host and producer. She founded Sherry Jackson Foundation in 2004 with the aim of helping underprivileged youth with educational goals and employment opportunities.

Sherry tied the knot with Dexter Jasper in 2019.

Kennedy William

Rockwell attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on 3 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Kennedy William, Rockwell, is Berry’s fourth son from his affair with Margaret Norton. He was born on 15 March 1964 in Detroit. He is 60 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kennedy is an American singer best recognised for his 1984 hit Halloween single Somebody's Watching Me, featuring Jermaine and Michael Jackson. He has since released numerous albums and appeared on TV shows such as Soul Train.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick

Rhonda Ross Kendrick attends Byron Allen's 5th Annual Oscar Gala 2023 Benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on 12 March 2023. Photo: Unique Nicole

Rhonda Ross Kendrick is the seventh child and youngest daughter of Berry from his relationship with singer and actress Diana Ross. She was born Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein on 15 August 1971 in Los Angeles and raised by Ross and her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, alongside her half-sisters. Her mother married Robert when she was two months pregnant with Rhonda.

Rhonda found out that Berry was her biological father when she was 13. In an interview with New York Post in May 2015, she said,

The bottom line was, I just looked like [Berry], and my sisters looked just like their father, a 6-foot-tall Jewish American man.

Like her parents, Rhonda is a singer and actress. She has appeared in numerous television series, including Another World (1964), The Temptations (1998) and Girlfriends (2000). In 2016, Rhonda released her album, In Case You Didn't Know. She was the opening act for one of her mother's shows and wrote two songs on Diana's Thank You album in 2021.

She has been married to jazz musician Rodney Kendrick since 14 September 1997. They have one child, a son named Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, born in 2009.

Stefan Kendal

Recording artist Redfoo of LMFAO arrives at the City Of Hope's 11th Annual Songs Of Hope VIP Charity Event - Arrivals at House of Fair on 11 June 2015 in Brentwood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Stefan is the eighth child of Berry with his former girlfriend, writer-producer Nancy Leiviska. He was born on 3 September 1975 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Nancy and Berry parted ways briefly after Stefan's birth.

Stefan, best known by his stage name Redfoo, is a rapper, singer and DJ widely known as the co-founder of LMFAO with his nephew, Sky Blu, in 2006. They were signed to Interscope and released their first album, Party Rock, in 2009.

In 2013, Stefan was a judge and a mentor on The X Factor. He also served as a mentor on the U.S. version of the show. In 2015, the singer competed on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with Emma Slater.

FAQS

Who is Berry Gordy? He is an American retired record executive, record producer, songwriter, film producer and television producer. He is the founder of the Motown record label and its subsidiaries. Where is Berry Gordy from? He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. How old is Berry Gordy? He is 93 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 November 1929. Who are Berry Gordy’s parents? They are called Berry Gordy II and Bertha Fuller Gordy. How many children does Berry Gordy have? The former producer is a father of eight children. How tall is Berry Gordy? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Berry Gordy Jr. is a prominent American former record executive, record producer, songwriter, film producer and TV producer. Some of Berry Gordy’s children have followed in their father's footsteps and have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. The retired producer has eight children, three daughters and five sons from different women.

