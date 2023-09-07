Greta Van Fleet’s most popular songs: 10 tracks you need to hear

You may have heard about Greta Van Fleet if you are a rock music lover. It is an American rock band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States that has existed since 2012. They have released multiple albums with several songs that have gained popularity worldwide. Which are some of Greta Van Fleet’s most popular songs?

Danny Wagner, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, and Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet arrive as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The band consists of four members, twins Josh and Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka, and Danny Wagner. The band plays hard rock and blues rock, and its modern rock music uniquely identifies it. Their music is inspired by Led Zeppelin, an English rock group led by Jimmy Page. Which are Greta Van Fleet’s most popular songs you should add to your playlist?

Greta Van Fleet's most popular songs

The American rock music band has released several songs, some winning the hearts of many rock music enthusiasts. Here are the most popular Greta Van Fleet’s songs you should hear.

1. Highway Tune

This is one of Greta Van Fleet’s best songs, released from the album From the Fires on 31 March 2017. It is a special song for the group as it is the first one it had ever written and recorded together. According to Loudwire, the song was the second-best hard rock in 2017.

It was at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock and Active Rock stations in September 2017. The track’s video on YouTube has over 94 million views as of writing. Highway Tune has also been played in an episode of the American comedy-drama series Shameless.

2. Black Smoke Rising

Black Smoke Rising is among the best Greta Van Fleet’s songs recorded and released in 2017. It has been described as a guitar-driven rock song dominated by Jake Kiszka’s guitar riff hook. The song talks about political corruption and wars instigated by world leaders.

The track was featured briefly on Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs. It was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2019. The audio version on YouTube presently sits at 15 million views.

3. Heat Above

It is the third song in the album The Battle at Garden's Gate, and it was recorded in 2019 and released in 2021. The track has a powerful message about hope, love, and togetherness amid turbulent chaos and destruction.

According to Consequence Sound, the song’s positive vibe paired with the typically triumphant delivery of Greta Van Fleet makes Heat Above particularly grandiose. It has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube.

4. Light My Love

This is one of Greta Van Fleet’s most famous songs, released in 2021 from the album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. It displays the rock band’s versatility as the song alternates between soft and hard rock music.

The love rock song has audio, live, and candlelight versions on YouTube. The audio version has the most views, with over 4.5 million as of writing.

5. You’re the One

The Grammy Award-winning rock band released You’re the One in 2018 from the album Anthem of the Peaceful Army. This heartfelt love song was inspired by the 1960s folk music revival, drawing from artists such as Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

The track topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart in March 2019. Its audio has over 13 million views, and its live performance video has 4.5 million views on YouTube as of writing.

6. Edge of Darkness

This is a 2017 release from the album From the Fires. Josh Kiszka elaborated that the track is about the bravery behind their compassion for each other. It is one of Greta Van Fleet’s top songs, and on YouTube, its live performance video has more than 7.6 million views.

7. Safari Song

Safari Song, released in October 2017, is from the album From the Fires. It encourages people to live without restrictions and be ready for adventure and excitement. The track was at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in February 2018.

It has a live performance video on YouTube posted in April 2019. So far, the music video has approximately 4.6 million views.

8. When The Curtain Falls

The song is one of Greta Van Fleet’s greatest hits. It was released in July 2018 from the rock band’s debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. It was at the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in November 2018.

The lyrics talk about the emptiness some famous artists experience after being in the limelight for a while. When The Curtain Fall’s official video boasts over 31 million views on YouTube as of writing.

9. Age of Man

Age Of Man is off the rock band’s first album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. It was released in October 2019. The track starts as soft rock music but gradually gains tempo. It is about human evolution and how knowledge is transferred between generations.

It has an audio version on YouTube posted in October 2018. The song’s YouTube audio has about 7.6 million views as of writing.

10. Built By Nations

It is track number five in the American rock band’s album Battle at Garden’s Gates. Built By Nations was released in April 2021. It is a military-themed song about the spirit of a warrior, military moguls, and the manufacturing of war machines.

This track was featured among the top 10 songs on Billboard Mainstream Rock and Hot Hard Rock Songs charts in 2021. Its audio on YouTube has over 2.3 million views as of writing.

Greta Van Fleet has released many rock songs since the band was established in 2012. The band’s songs delve into multiple topics, such as love, society, politics, and humanity. The above tracks are some of Greta Van Fleet’s most popular songs you should hear.

