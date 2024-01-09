Who is Django Ward? Get to know more about Fred Ward's son

Django Ward is a France-based singer and guitarist in the four-member band Biper Swing. He is the lead vocalist and specialises in playing the upright and bass guitar. The singer is also popular as the only child of the late Fred Ward, an American legendary actor known for his role as Earl Bassett in Tremors.

Singer and bassist Django Ward and the Biper Swing band perform at concerts. Photo: @dj_an_go_wa_rd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though Fred Ward was a famous personality in the film industry, Django Ward has found his feet in the music industry. He honed his musical skills in multiple schools in France and has been working under several French musicians and bands since 2004. He is part of the Biper Swing band, which plays acoustic swing and jazz music.

Profile summary

Full name Django Ward Gender Male Date of birth 1966–1970 Age 54 years–58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth California, United States Current residence Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France Nationality French-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Silvia Ward Father Freddie Joe Ward Relationship status Single School Conservatoire Régional Bayonne – Maurice Ravel College Conservatoire des Landes Profession Singer, upright bassist Net worth $750 thousand

Django Ward’s biography

Django was born and raised in the United States of America. He is the only son and child of his parents, Freddie Joe Ward and Silvia Ward. Django Ward’s mother, Silvia, was Freddie’s partner in his second marriage.

His father, Fred Ward, was a veteran award-winning actor. He had over 80 acting credits and was best recognised for his roles in Tremors, Shorts Cuts, Chain Reaction, and The Right Stuff. Fred passed away on 8 May 2022 in San Diego, California, United States.

What is Django Ward’s nationality? He is a French-American national of white ethnicity residing in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. He reportedly spent most of his childhood in California, US, before moving to the southwest of France to study and pursue his career.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started learning music in 2005 when he joined Conservatoire Régional Bayonne—Maurice Ravel. He later furthered his musical education at Conservatoire des Landes, where he studied between 2009 and 2012.

What is Django Ward’s age?

The singer has not revealed details about his exact date of birth. However, he is believed to have been born between 1966 and 1970. As a result, his age is estimated to be between 54 years and 58 years old as of 2024.

Django Ward’s career

Unlike his father, who was into acting, Django chose a career in the music industry. He is a singer and bassist. He is the lead vocalist and bass guitar player of the four-member band Biper Swing, which he joined in 2020. Other band members are Arnaud Estor, Damien Briard, and Jean Clermont.

The band plays acoustic swing and jazz music and has performed in different parts of the world since 2010. Here are some of Django Ward’s songs available on his YouTube channel.

Sunny

Chains

Passion

Dancing On The Ceiling

Estate

Extrait de Belleville

Les Flots du Danube

Black Orpheus

He started his music career in 2004 at Scott Production, where he was a singer and guitarist for approximately six years. In January 2011, he joined TS3 as an upright and bass guitarist for French singer and composer Guillaume Grand. He was hired by Les Zallumes des Arts between 2010 and 2023, during which he was an upright and bass guitar player for Swing 64.

What is Django Ward’s net worth?

The singer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $750 thousand, according to Popular Networth. His primary source of income is believed to be the earnings from his music career.

Django Ward’s height and weight

Fred Ward's son is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Django Ward

Who is Fred Ward's child? The late veteran actor’s only child is Django Ward. Who is Django Ward’s mother? His mother is Silvia Ward, Fred Ward’s second wife. Where does Django Ward live now? He resides in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. Is Django Ward in movies? He has not been featured in any film. He is a singer and bassist. How much is Django Ward worth? His net worth is approximately $750 thousand. Does Django Ward have a son? While his professional life is known, details of his personal life, including his family, remain a mystery. He presumably does not have a son. How tall is Django Ward? His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Django Ward chose a different career path from that of his father, Fred Ward. He ventured into the music industry as a singer and bassist. He is part of the Biper Swing band based in Pays Basque, France. His father was a legendary American actor who passed away in May 2022.

Legit.ng recently published Louis Partridge’s biography. He is a prominent actor and social media influencer from London, England. He found fame after starring as Viscount Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. His other popular movies and TV shows are Boomers, Lost Girls, and Second Skin.

He landed his first acting role in 2014 and has since been featured in approximately 14 movies and TV shows. The England-based actor recently hit the headlines due to an alleged relationship. Is he dating? Find details of his career and personal life in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng