Meet Brian Wilson's children: Who are the musician's kids?

Brian Wilson is an award-winning American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He achieved immense success in his music career, winning numerous awards. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Discover who Brian Wilson's children are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Brian Wilson's family, posing for a photo at the gate (L). Brian at Bank of America Performing Arts Center playing the piano (R). Photo: @officialbrianwilson on Facebook (modified by author)

Brian Wilson is popularly known as the founder of the Beach Boys rock band. The band released its debut album, Surfin' Safari, in October 1962. Since then, the band has released several hit albums such as All Summer Long, Pet Sounds, and That's Why God Made the Radio. Due to their father's popularity in the music industry, Brian Wilson's kids have garnered significant attention from the public.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Douglas Wilson Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 1942 Age 81 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Inglewood, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Murry Wilson Mother Audree Wilson Siblings 2 Marital status Widower Wife Melinda Kay Ledbetter (Deceased) Children 7 High School Hawthorne High School College El Camino College Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Instagram @brianwilsonlive Facebook @officialbrianwilson

Who are Brian Wilson's children?

How many kids does Brian Wilson have? The songwriter has seven children: Two biological daughters and five adopted kids. Brian Wilson's children's names are Carnie, Wendy, Daria Rose, Delanie Rae, Dylan, Dash, and Dakota Rose.

The record producer has been in marriage twice. He was first married to Marilyn Rovell. The two first met in 1962 when Brian was 21 and Marilyn was 15. They exchanged their marriage vows in December 1964. Their marriage lasted for 15 years before divorcing in 1979. Brian and Marilyn share two daughters, Carnie and Wendy.

Marilyn is an American singer who began her music career in the 1950s as a member of a family singing trio, the Rovell Sisters, with her siblings Diane and Barbara. Some of her hit tracks include Love on the Run, It's Like Heaven, and Hide Go Seek.

Brian later married Melinda Kay Ledbetter after her first failed marriage. The two met in 1986 at Melinda's Cadillac dealership in Los Angeles, California, United States. During an ABC Nightline interview in 2015, the musician revealed:

I remember meeting her at her dealership, Cadillac, and I said, 'God, she's a pretty girl. That's a pretty girl. I just said to myself, God, I think I'll see her again sometime.

The two dated from 1986 to 1989 before having a break. Melinda and Brian reunited in 1992, and after three years, they tied the knot. The couple adopted five kids: Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan, Dash, and Dakota.

On 30 January 2024, the singer, with his five children, announced Melinda's death on Instagram. They disclosed that she died peacefully at home at the age of 77. Brian shared throwback photos with the caption:

Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian.

Carnie Wilson

Singer Carnie Wilson attends the press junket For NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Carnie Wilson is the oldest child of Brian and his ex-wife Marilyn Rovell. She was born on 29 April 1968 in Bel Air, California, United States. She is 55 years old as of February 2024.

Carnie followed in her father's footsteps by becoming a musician. She is a singer, songwriter, and TV host. The singer is widely known as the founder of the pop group Wilson Phillips alongside her sister Wendy and their friend Chynna Phillips.

The band achieved great success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some hit songs they released include Release Me, Hold On, Impulsive, You're in Love, and The Dream Is Still Alive. In 2006, she became a cast member of VHI's reality show, Celebrity Fit Club.

The American singer is married to musician and guitarist Robert Bonfiglio. They tied the knot on 23 June 2000. They share two children: Lola Sofia, born in April 2005 and Luciana Bella, born in June 2009.

Wendy Wilson

Wendy is also the daughter of Brian and his first wife, Marilyn Rovell. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Wendy is 55 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 16 October 1969. She followed in the footsteps of her parents and sister by being a musician.

She was also a member of Wilson Phillips. She has collaborated with her sister Carnie in releasing a few albums, such as Love Shouldn't Hurt and Hey Santa! Additionally, she teamed with her sister and father to form a band named The Wilsons. They released their debut album, The Wilsons, in 1997.

Wendy is also a TV personality. She has appeared on TV shows like Entertainment Tonight and Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On. In 2008, she appeared in an episode of the reality show Supernanny, along with her sister Carnie and niece Lola.

Brian's daughter is married to Daniel Knutson, a famous record producer and sound engineer. The wedding took place on 24 May 2002 in the rose garden of the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey. The couple share four sons: Leo Evan Knutson, born on 14 September 2003; Beau Alexander, born on 23 September 2004; and twins Will Hunter and Jesse Miles, born on 17 August 2007.

Daria Rose

Brian Wilson and daughter Daria during Brian Wilson signs copies of his new CD "Live at the Roxy" in Lincoln Center, New York City in 2001. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Daria Rose is also among Brian Wilson's daughters. She was born on 27 February 2004 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 20 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Dakota Rose

Dakota is Brian and Melinda's youngest child. She is 14 years old as of 2024, having been born in 2010.

His other adoptive kids keep their personal life under wraps. They are:

Delanie Rose

Dylan

Dash

What happened to Brian Wilson?

Musician Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys, performs onstage at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

The American singer struggled with mental illness. In the late 60s and early 70s, he sank into depression and spent most of his time sleeping. He was also diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which involves ongoing hallucinations, paranoia and other distortions of reality.

During an interview with Chet Cooper and Gillian Friedman of ABILITY Magazine, he was asked when the condition started. He answered:

Well, for the past 40 years, I've had auditory hallucinations in my head, all day, every day, and I can't get them out. Every few minutes, the voices say something derogatory to me, which discourages me a little bit, but I have to be strong enough to say to them, Hey, would you quit stalking me?

In 1976, his family sought help from controversial psychiatrist Eugene Landy. Eugene controlled the singer's life, monitoring him for 24 hours. The biopic Love & Mercy reveals what Brian went through at the hands of Landy.

Landy subjected him to overmedication, psychological abuse, financial control and virtual imprisonment. He controlled his business affairs, relationships and contact with the outside world.

Landy was fired in 1976 but rehired in 1982 after Brian's health deteriorated again. The psychiatrist allegedly continued mistreating the singer, and it was not until Brian's second wife, Melinda, came to his rescue. Wilson's family filed charges against Landy, and he was banned from contacting Wilson in 1992.

Brian Wilson's children have won the attention of many people due to Brian's popularity in the music industry. He is the father of seven kids—two biological and five adoptive kids. Some of them have established their careers in the music industry.

