Does Steve Perry have a wife? A look at the singer's love life

Steve Perry is a household name in the American music industry. He is a singer and songwriter who rose to stardom in the 1980s with the rock band Journey. He has hit the headlines multiple times, not only for his career success but also for his romantic relationships. Does Steve Perry have a wife?

Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage during the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steve Perry is a luminous rock music singer dubbed The Voice. His career peaked in the 1980s with the band Journey. While in the limelight, he was famous for a romantic relationship likened to Romeo and Juliet's love story. Does Steve Perry have a wife, and who has he been in a relationship with?

Full name Stephen Ray Perry Gender Male Date of birth 22 January 1949 Age 72 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Hanford, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationalonality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Quaresma Father Raymond Perry Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @steveperrymusic TikTok @steveperrymusic

Does Steve Perry have a wife?

Who is Steve Perry’s current wife? The After All These Years singer has no wife and has never married. However, the singer has had a few relationships that did not culminate in marriage. Here are his notable relationships.

Sherrie Swafford (1980s)

The singer and his then-girlfriend sipping drinks (left). The former couple enjoying an outdoor activity (right). Photo: @ransom_e, @80s_wives_and_rockstars on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Was Sherrie Swafford Steve Perry’s first wife? Sherrie, an esthetician and Yoga teacher, never married the singer. She dated Perry, and their romance was so popular that some people considered them Romeo and Juliet of the 1980s.

The singer even featured his then-girlfriend in his song Oh Sherrie, one of the hits in his debut album, Street Talk, of 1984. They seemed destined for marriage but later parted ways, ending their decade-long relationship.

Why did Steve Perry and Sherrie Swafford break up?

According to Steve, the success of their music band Journey came with many tour demands, putting pressure on his relationship with Sherrie. The singer said the following concerning his relationship with Sherrie Swafford.

Sherrie and I were crazy in love, I can tell you that. And it was a very tough time because the band was peaking. And if any woman out there thinks that it would be real exciting to be the girlfriend of somebody in a band like that and that it would be all peaches and cream, the truth is that it’s hard to navigate a relationship when you’re in the midst of such a ride.

Kellie Nash (2011–2012)

After a considerable period of break from music, the American singer returned to the limelight in 2018 and released an album. Where did he get the inspiration from? A love story was behind his rejuvenated return to music.

A woman caught his eyes while watching a short clip of Wonder Woman, a cancer survivor documentary directed by Patty Jenkins. The woman was Kellie Nash, a cancer patient, and he requested her contact details. They met for a dinner date, and later, their relationship kicked off with Perry knowing she had a terminal disease. Perry said he believed their love would cure cancer.

Was Kellie Nash Steve Perry’s wife? Even though they loved each other so much, they never exchanged marriage vows. Before her demise, she made Steve promise never to go in isolation again.

Does Steve Perry have children?

Who are Steve Perry’s children? In an interview with Dan Rather, Perry revealed that he welcomed a daughter with a woman he briefly dated in his 20s. Shamila is Steve Perry’s daughter. Even though she is the daughter of a famous personality, Shamila stays out of the spotlight, and not much is known about her.

FAQs

Who is Steve Perry? He is an American singer and songwriter who gained fame as the lead singer of rock band Journey. Is Steve Perry gay? The singer is straight, having been in romantic relationships with women only. How many times has Steve Perry been married? He has never exchanged marriage vows. Did Steve Perry have children? He is a father of a daughter, Shamila, born in his 20s. Are Steve Perry and Sherrie still together? They are no longer an item as they parted ways after their relationship ended in the late 1980s. Who is Steve Perry’s girlfriend? The singer is seemingly not dating anyone. Who was Steve Perry's love of his life? He considered Kellie Nash the love of his life.

Does Steve Perry have a wife? The rock music singer has no wife and has never been married. He has been in a few relationships with touching love stories. The California native has a daughter and is seemingly not in a relationship as of writing.

