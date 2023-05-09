Who is Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon’s husband, Michael Abbott?

Michael Abbott is a singer, writer, and sound and audio producer from the United Kingdom. He is popularly known as Jinkx Monsoon's husband. His partner, Jinkx, is a famous comedian, singer, Drag Race star and actor widely known as the queen in Drag Race to have ever won twice. She won RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7.

Jinkx Monsoon's husband has worked in the sound department for several films and TV series, such as Wonderland, Riot and The Voice. His prowess as an audio and sound mixer made him get nominated five times consecutively for Primetime Emmy Awards from 2014 to 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Abbott Gender Male Date of birth 26 November 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Manchester, England, United Kingdom Current residence Portland, Oregon, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Jinkx Monsoon Profession Musician, writer, sound producer

Michael Abbott's biography

The audio producer was born in Manchester, England, United Kingdom. He is an English national of white ethnicity.

What is Michael Abbott's age? The musician is 27 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 26 November 1995. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Jinkx Monsoon's partner is a musician, writer, and audio and sound mixer. Initially, he worked as a bartender at Kiki Club in Manchester, England, UK. The British singer is known for his work in the sound department of various Hollywood productions such as The Voice and Wheel of Fortune.

Additionally, he has worked as an audio producer for several awards projects, including The 45th Annual CMA Awards, The 64th Annual Grammy Awards and The 65th Annual Grammy Awards. According to IMDb, he has 76 credits to his name.

Michael is also a musician. In December 2019, he performed on stage at Sackville Gardens. He also performed A la claire Fontaine, a French nursery rhyme, in the auditorium of the University of Hull. The sound producer has also released some songs with his partner, Jinkx Monsoon.

How did Jinkx Monsoon meet her husband?

Michael Abbott and Jinkx first met in March 2019 at Kiki Club in Manchester, England, UK, where Michael worked as a bar attendant. Jinkx was on tour and had plans to go out with a fellow drag queen who never showed up.

Jinkx spent time with Michael, who joined them in their hotel room. The two spent the night together talking, developing great chemistry, and therefore spending the entire two weeks that Jinkx was in the UK together.

The Drag Race star returned to the US, which meant that their relationship became long-distance. Jinkx Monsoon's relationship was also affected by COVID-19 since there was a travel ban that did not allow them to meet physically for at least eight months. In October 2020, Michael got cleared for a 90-day trip to the United States, and they had what Jinkx termed as pre-engagement when they met.

The pair exchanged their vows on 6 January 2021 in their living room in Portland, Oregon, United States. Due to COVID-19 limitations, only three guests witnessed the event, and their friends and relatives had to watch them online. The wedding was officiated virtually by comedian Devan Green from California, United States.

Fast facts about Michael Abbott

Who is Jinkx Monsoon married to? The Drag Race star is married to Michael Abbott. Who is Michael Abbott? He is an American musician and sound producer from the United Kingdom. When is Michael Abbott's birthday? The audio producer marks his birthday on 26 November. What is Michael Abbott's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. How old is Michael Abbott? He is 27 years old as of 2023. When was Jinkx Monsoon's wedding? Jinkx and Michael tied the knot on 6 January 2021. Where does Jinkx Monsoon's husband, Michael Abbott, live? He lives with his partner in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Jinkx Monsoon's husband is a musician, writer and sound producer. He came into the spotlight following his relationship with actor, comedian, singer and Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon. The two tied the knot in January 2021 and currently live in Portland, Oregon, United States.

