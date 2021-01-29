Jen Harley’s bio: Age, career, partner, legal issues, family

Jen Harley is an American businesswoman, Fashion Nova ambassador, socialite, and former reality TV actress. She is based in Vegas and is a licensed realtor as well. She is popularly known as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend and baby mama.

Jen Harley's relationship with Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shot her into the limelight in 2017. Their on-again, off-again romance ended in a separation, marked by controversies and legal troubles involving both individuals, resulting in multiple arrests.

Profile summary

Real name Jennifer Annette Harley Gender Female Date of birth 28th October, 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish-Wales Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'1" (154 cm) Weight 132 lbs (60 kgs) Body measurements 34-28-35 inches (86-71-88 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Leslie Relationship status Dating Partner Joe Ambrosole Children 3 Profession Businesswoman, socialite and realtor Net worth $4.3 million Jen Harley's Instagram @jennharley

Jen Harley's bio

Jen Harley was born on the 28th of October, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jen Harley's age is 36 years as of 2023.

Both her parents have passed away. Her mother, Leslie, passed away on the 29th of February 2020, and her father died in 2016 from cancer.

What is Jen Harley's nationality?

Jen is of American nationality with ancestral roots tracing to Scotland and Wales.

What does Jen Harley do for a living?

Jen Harley is a businesswoman, a Fashion Nova ambassador and a licensed realtor in Las Vegas. She is also a former reality TV star who in 2018 featured in 25 episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and one episode of Hollywood Medium.

What is Jen Harley's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Jen Harley's estimated net worth is $4.3 million. She has primarily generated her worth through her roles as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, her online clothing store, and her career as a realtor.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro relationship

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's relationship began in 2017, although they met in 2014. Jen Harley's pregnant news came less than a year after they began dating officially. Their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, was born in April 2018.

Unfortunately, their relationship went south only a few weeks after Ariana's birth. They broke up shortly after Ortiz found photos and videos of Harley and her ex on her phone. He took to Instagram to express his anger. His Instagram post read,

Can't turn a natural-born H*E into a Housewife.

He then asked his followers to vote "yes"' or "no" if they thought it was disrespectful to keep videos of an ex even after being with another person for a year.

Jen responded to his post, saying,

Can't turn a coke head into a father!

A few days after their Instagram feud, Harley filmed Ortiz-Magro while they were in the middle of a fight. The two had an off-and-on relationship since then and eventually broke up.

What happened to Jen Harley?

In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests. In June of the same year, Jen Harley's mugshot garnered significant attention on social media and news outlets following her arrest.

She was arrested for domestic battery after reportedly dragging Ortiz with her car while driving home from a party. This happened with their daughter in the backseat of the car. They broke up and got back together after the incident.

Also, on New Year's Eve, the two lovers fought in a club in Las Vegas. The mom of two allegedly threw a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Magro, leaving him with injuries on his nose, lips, and forehead. He filed a battery report against her a couple of days later.

In May 2019, the former actress called the cops to her house, claiming there was an intruder with a gun. When the authorities showed up, they realized she had an outstanding warrant from the New Year's Eve incident and took her into custody.

On the 16th of January, 2020, Ronnie called the police and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer after she reportedly gained entry into his house and attacked him.

Where is Jen Harley now?

Jenn Harley moved on with her life and now works in real estate. She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Ronnie, on the other had moved from Los Angeles to Miami and opened up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic.

Who is Jen Harley dating?

The American realtor is currently dating Joe Ambrosole, a backpacker, entrepreneur and certified chef. The couple are now expecting a baby boy. In one of her Instagram posts, she revealed that her baby's name starts with the letter "J."

The socialite also has two other kids. She gave birth to her first son, Mason, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers. On the 3rd of April, 2018, she welcomed her second child, a daughter named Ariana Sky Margo, with her ex-partner Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Why did Jen Harley lose custody of her daughter?

The reasons behind Jen's loss of custody remain undisclosed. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro disclosed that he secured full custody of his four-year-old daughter, Ariana, following a contentious legal dispute with his former girlfriend, Jenn Harley. He admitted that he came perilously close to losing everything over the past years, stating:

I almost lost everything that I built. I almost lost my daughter. I was in treatment for eight or nine months. It helped me grow and made me a stronger person. Now, I have full custody of my daughter. It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced.

Fast facts

Below are interesting facts about Jen Harley.

She bought her first house when she was 21 years.

She landed a real estate agent job at a Las Vegas realty firm known as The Nitro Group.

Her first marriage was to her high school sweetheart.

Despite the controversies surrounding her life, Jen Harley is a successful brand ambassador and businesswoman. She is expecting her third born with her current boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole.

