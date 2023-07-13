Does Anthony Kiedis have a wife? A look at his relationships

Anthony Kiedis is an American musician famous for being one of the founding members of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. He is the lead vocalist, and the band is recognised for songs such as Californication, Under the Bridge, Scar Tissue, and By the Way. While he has prospered in the music industry and his four-decade career is an open book, much is unknown about his love life. Does Anthony Kiedis have a wife, and who has he dated in the past?

Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Adam Bettcher

Source: Getty Images

Rock music singer Anthony Kiedis has been in the limelight since gaining fame with Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1982. As a public figure, people are not only interested in his career but also his personal life, especially relationships. The entertainer has been in numerous relationships, but does Anthony Kiedis have a wife? Here is a look at his relationship history.

Full name Anthony Kiedis Gender Male Date of birth 1 November 1962 Age 60 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Margaret Nobel Father Blackie Dammett Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Fairfax High School College University of California, Los Angeles Profession Musician Net worth $155 million Instagram @chilipeppers

Does Anthony Kiendis have a wife?

The American rock music singer has never been married and therefore has no spouse. However, he has been in several relationships since rising to stardom. While some of his relationships have been confirmed, others remain rumours. Here is Anthony Kiedis’ girlfriend list.

Ione Skye (1987–1989)

American actress Ione Skye. Photo: @ioneskyelee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ione Skye Lee is an American actress, also famous as the daughter of singer Donovan. Her relationship with rock star Anthony began in 1987 when she was 17, and the singer was 25. They dated for approximately two years before calling it quits. The actress said this about the relationship:

I was 17, so innocent, and I didn’t know what was coming my way.

Melanie C (1998)

English singer Melanie C. Photo: @melaniecmusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melanie Jayne Chisholm, famous as Melanie C, is an English singer, songwriter, and media personality. She is also known for being part of the music girl group Spice Girls. Melanie was allegedly Anthony Kiedis’ GF towards the end of 1998. However, she dismissed the rumours, saying they were friends and not romantically involved.

Yohanna Logan (1998–2003)

Anthony Kiedis and Yohanna arrive at the party at the Standard in Downtown. Photo by Mike Fanous

Source: Getty Images

Yohanna Logan, also referred to as Claire Essex, is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the American rock music singer. She was allegedly Anthony Kiedis’ partner between 1998 and 2003. It is believed that some of the singer’s songs, such as By the Way and Fat Dance, were about his relationship with the fashion designer.

Heidi Klum (2002)

German-American model Heidi Klum. Photo: @heidiklum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heidi Klum is a German-American model, television host, producer, and entrepreneur. Her relationship with the Dani California singer reportedly commenced immediately after her divorce from Ric Pipino in 2002. Their relationship was short-lived as it did not go beyond a year. During an interview with Apple Magazine, Anthony said this about her former girlfriend, Heidi,

The hottest woman in the world was my girlfriend. That made me really proud. I saw her and immediately fell in love with her.

Heather Christie (2004–2008)

Former American model Heather Christie. Photo: @heatherchristie.love on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heather Christie is a former American model known for her work with Mike & Chris, a women's apparel brand. She reportedly started a romantic relationship with Red Hot Chili Pepper's lead vocalist in 2004. After being together for approximately four years, they parted ways in 2008. The former couple has a child, Everly Bear, born in October 2007.

Beth Jeans (2011)

Beth Jeans performs on stage during the End Of The Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens in Salisbury, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

Source: Getty Images

Beth Jeans Houghton is a British singer, songwriter, artist, and video director. She gained initial fame due to her career, but her prominence skyrocketed after her relationship with rock music singer Anthony Kiedis was revealed.

Their dating rumours emerged in 2011 after they were spotted together on multiple dates in Los Angeles, California, United States. Their romantic relationship was short-spanned, ending in the same year.

Helena Vestergaard (2013)

Helena Vestergaard is an Australian actress and model represented by the Chadwick modelling agency. She reportedly started dating the rock music singer in 2013, and they dated for about two years before ending their relationship in late 2014. After the relationship, Anthony revealed that the band spent much of 2015 writing most of the songs in the album The Gateway, inspired by the relationship.

Wanessa Milhomem (2015)

London-based Brazilian model Wanessa Milhomem. Photo: @wanessamilhomem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wanessa Milhomem is a London-based Brazilian model and actress. She is also on the list of former Anthony kiedis’ girlfriends. Speculations about her romantic relationship with rock singer Anthony Kiedis came to the limelight in 2015 after they were spotted together on a date. Despite the relationship rumours, neither of the celebrities confirmed whether they were an item.

Marina Mazepa (2022)

Ukrainian model and dancer Marina Mazepa. Photo: @marina_mazepa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marina Mazepa is a Ukrainian model, dancer, and contortionist. She is also an actress best known for her roles in the movies The Girl in the Woods and Rise of the Tarragon. The actress’ dating rumours with the American rock singer began in November 2022 after they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, California, United States. However, none of them has confirmed the relationship speculations.

Who is Anthony Kiedis dating now?

The American rock music singer does not seem to be in a relationship. He has been romantically linked with numerous women, but most relationships are not confirmed.

Fast facts about Anthony Kiedis

Who is Anthony Kiedis? He is an American rock music singer known as the lead vocalist of the rock group Red Hot Chili Pepper. Where does Anthony Kiedis come from? His hometown is Grand Rapids, Michigan, but he resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Anthony Kiedis married? He has never tied the knot with anyone. Does Anthony Kiedis have a girlfriend? He is seemingly not in a romantic relationship at the moment. Who did Anthony Kiedis have a child with? He has a child with Heather Christie. Their child, Everly Bear, was born in October 2007. Is Anthony Kiedis still with Heather Christie? They are no longer an item. They called it quits in 2008. How much is Anthony Kiedis worth? His net worth is $155 million.

Does Anthony Kiedis have a wife? The famous American rock music singer does not have a wife. He also does not seem to have a girlfriend at the moment. The singer has been romantically linked with several women after he came into the spotlight. He is a father of one child.

