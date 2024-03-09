25 iconic 70s bands that defined the era in different genres
The 1970s was a transformative era for music, with many talented bands emerging from the decade. Some genres that immensely enjoyed success include rock music, soul, disco, R&B, pop, jazz fusion, funk smooth jazz, and blue-eyed-soul. Discover some iconic 70s bands that left an indelible mark on their respective genres.
We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from Best Life, Hello Music Theory, Spinditty, Ultimate Classic Rock and other publicly available data to analyse the rankings and popularity of these 70s bands. However, this list of popular 70s bands is subjective as it may vary from one person to another.
25 iconic 70s bands
From the stadium-filling rock of Led Zeppelin to the dancefloor beats of ABBA, these popular bands continue to inspire musicians across various genres. Here is a list of popular 70s bands.
|Band name
|Origin
|Led Zeppelin
|London, England
|Pink Floyd
|London, England
|Fleetwood Mac
|London, England
|AC/DC
|Sydney, Australia
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Jacksonville, Florida, USA
|Queen
|London, England
|The Rolling Stones
|London, England
|The Who
|London, England
|The Jackson 5
|Gary, Indiana, USA
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Birmingham, England
|Kiss
|New York City, USA
|The Steve Miller Band
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|Aerosmith
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|The Kinks
|London, England
|ABBA
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Black Sabbath
|Birmingham, England
|Judas Priest
|Birmingham, England
|Motörhead
|London, England
|The Damned
|London, England
|Buzzcocks
|Bolton, England
|Iggy Pop & The Stooges
|Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
|The Dead Kennedys
|San Francisco, California, USA
|Kansas
|Topeka, Kansas, USA
|The Allman Brothers Band
|Jacksonville, Florida, USA
|The Doobie Brothers
|San Jose, California, USA
Popular 70s bands
A wide range of bands emerged in the 1970s and achieved global recognition. Here are popular bands that defined the musical landscape of the 70s.
Led Zeppelin
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Jimmy Page (guitar), Robert Plant (vocals), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboard), John Bonham (drums)
- Year formed: 1968
- Genre: Hard rock, blues rock, heavy metal
Led Zeppelin was a legendary rock band formed in 1968. It consisted of Robert Plant (vocals), Jimmy Page (guitar), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboard), and John Bonham (drums). Led Zeppelin achieved massive success with iconic albums like Led Zeppelin IV and hits such as Stairway to Heaven.
Pink Floyd
- Origin: London, England
- Members: David Gilmour (guitar, vocals), Roger Waters (bass, vocals), Richard Wright (keyboards), Nick Mason (drums)
- Year formed: 1965
- Genre: Progressive rock, psychedelic rock
Pink Floyd rock band formed in 1965. The band's classic lineup included Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason. They are widely known for their albums The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.
Fleetwood Mac
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Mick Fleetwood (drums), John McVie (bass), Christine McVie (keyboards, vocals), Stevie Nicks (vocals), Lindsey Buckingham (guitar, vocals)
- Year formed: 1967
- Genre: Rock, pop rock
Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band formed in 1967. The classic lineup included Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. They achieved commercial success with hits like Go Your Own Way and Rhiannon.
AC/DC
- Origin: Sydney, Australia
- Members: Angus Young (guitar), Malcolm Young (guitar), Bon Scott (vocals), Mark Evans (bass), Phil Rudd (drums)
- Year formed: 1973
- Genre: Hard rock, blues rock
AC/DC is a hard rock band formed in 1973. The band members were Angus Young (lead guitar) and Bon Scott (early lead vocals). They gained global acclaim with albums like Highway to Hell and Back in Black.
Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Origin: Jacksonville, Florida, USA
- Members: Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Ed King (guitar), Billy Powell (keyboard), Leon Wilkeson (bass), Bob Burns (drums)
- Year formed: 1964
- Genre: Southern rock, hard rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed in 1964. It achieved prominence in the 1970s and is recognised for its triple-guitar attack and anthems like Sweet Home Alabama.
Queen
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Freddie Mercury (vocals), Brian May (guitar), Roger Taylor (drums), John Deacon (bass)
- Year formed: 1970
- Genre: Rock, pop rock
Queen is a British rock band formed in 1970. With diverse influences, Queen's catalogue includes rock anthems like Bohemian Rhapsody and pop hits like Another One Bites the Dust.
The Rolling Stones
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Mick Jagger (vocals), Keith Richards (guitar), Charlie Watts (drums), Ronnie Wood (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass)
- Year formed: 1962
- Genre: Rock, blues rock
The Rolling Stones was formed in 1962. With Mick Jagger (vocals) and Keith Richards (guitar) at the helm, they created iconic albums like Sticky Fingers and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.
Forgotten 70s bands
While the 1970s is renowned for iconic bands, there is a treasure trove of lesser-known acts that deserve a revival. These hidden gems offer a unique and unforgettable experience.
The Who
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Roger Daltrey (vocals), Pete Townshend (guitar), John Entwistle (bass), Keith Moon (drums), Kenney Jones (drums)
- Year formed: 1964
- Genre: Rock, hard rock
The Who was formed in 1964. It comprised Roger Daltrey (vocals), Pete Townshend (guitar), John Entwistle (bass), and Keith Moon (drums). They delivered rock classics like My Generation and the rock opera Tommy.
The Jackson 5
- Origin: Gary, Indiana, USA
- Members: Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson
- Year formed: 1964
- Genre: R&B, soul, pop
The Jackson 5 was formed in 1964. Featuring a young Michael Jackson as the lead vocalist, they achieved early success with hits like I Want You Back and ABC.
Electric Light Orchestra
- Origin: Birmingham, England
- Members: Jeff Lynne (vocals, guitar), Bev Bevan (drums), Richard Tandy (keyboards), Kelly Groucutt (bass), Mik Kaminski (violin), Hugh McDowell (cello)
- Year formed: 1970
- Genre: Progressive rock, symphonic rock
Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) is a British rock band. It garnered fame by releasing albums like A New World Record and hits like Mr. Blue Sky.
Kiss
- Origin: New York City, USA
- Members: Paul Stanley (vocals, guitar), Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), Ace Frehley (guitar), Peter Criss (drums)
- Year formed: 1973
- Genre: Hard rock, glam rock
Kiss was formed in 1973. With members like Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Kiss produced hard rock anthems such as Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City.
Steve Miller Band
- Origin: San Francisco, California, USA
- Members: Steve Miller (vocals, guitar), Lonnie Turner (bass), Ben Sidran (keyboards), Gary Mallaber (drums)
- Year formed: 1966
- Genre: Rock, blues rock
The Steve Miller Band was formed in 1966 and was led by Steve Miller. Hits like The Joker and Fly Like an Eagle showcased their bluesy rock sound.
Aerosmith
- Origin: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- Members: Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums)
- Year formed: 1970
- Genre: Hard rock, blues rock
Aerosmith is a hard rock band formed in 1970 with Steven Tyler (vocals) and Joe Perry (guitar) leading the way. The band created enduring hits like Dream On and Sweet Emotion.
The Kinks
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Ray Davies (vocals, guitar), Dave Davies (guitar), Mick Avory (drums), Pete Quaife (bass, until 1969)
- Year formed: 1963
- Genre: Rock, pop rock
The Kinks was known for their distinct sound and storytelling lyrics. It was formed in 1964. Led by Ray Davies, they produced hits like You Really Got Me and Lola.
ABBA
- Origin: Stockholm, Sweden
- Members: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad
- Year formed: 1972
- Genre: Pop, disco
ABBA is a Swedish pop group that was formed in 1972. Comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, they became global pop sensations with hits like Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia.
Heavy metal 70s bands
Reignite your passion by updating your playlist with these popular heavy metal 70s bands.
Black Sabbath
- Origin: Birmingham, England
- Members: Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), Bill Ward (drums)
- Year formed: 1968
- Genre: Heavy metal
Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album and iconic tracks like Paranoid and Iron Man laid the foundation for the heavy metal genre in the 70s.
Judas Priest
- Origin: Birmingham, England
- Members: Rob Halford (vocals), K.K. Downing (guitar), Glenn Tipton (guitar), Ian Hill (bass), Dave Holland (drums)
- Year formed: 1969
- Genre: Heavy metal
Albums like British Steel and hits like Breaking the Law and Painkiller solidified Judas Priest’s status as a heavy metal icon.
Motörhead
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Lemmy Kilmister (vocals, bass), "Fast" Eddie Clarke (guitar), Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (drums)
- Year formed: 1975
- Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock
Motörhead is a British heavy metal band founded by Lemmy Kilmister. It is known for its fast-paced music, albums like Ace of Spades and the iconic song Motörhead.
Punk rock 70s bands
Revisit the rebellious spirit of the '70s by immersing yourself in the timeless tracks of these iconic punk rock bands.
The Damned
- Origin: London, England
- Members: Dave Vanian (vocals), Captain Sensible (guitar), Brian James (guitar), Rat Scabies (drums)
- Year formed: 1976
- Genre: Punk rock
The Damned is among the most popular British punk rock 70s bands. Their debut album, Damned Damned Damned, and hits like New Rose contributed to the early punk rock movement.
20. Buzzcocks
- Origin: Bolton, England
- Members: Pete Shelley (vocals, guitar), Steve Diggle (guitar, vocals), Steve Garvey (bass), John Maher (drums)
- Year formed: 1976
- Genre: Punk rock
Buzzcocks is an English punk rock band known for their melodic and energetic sound. Their debut album, Another Music in a Different Kitchen, and hits like Ever Fallen in Love are iconic in the punk rock scene.
Iggy Pop & The Stooges
- Origin: Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
- Members: Iggy Pop (vocals), Ron Asheton (guitar), Scott Asheton (drums), Dave Alexander (bass, until 1971)
- Year formed: 1967
- Genre: Proto-punk, garage rock
Iggy Pop & The Stooges influenced the proto-punk and punk rock scenes. They are known for their albums like Raw Power and tracks like Search and Destroy.
The Dead Kennedys
- Origin: San Francisco, California, USA
- Members: Jello Biafra (vocals), East Bay Ray (guitar), Klaus Flouride (bass), Ted (Tedd) (drums)
- Year formed: 1978
- Genre: Punk rock, hardcore punk
The Dead Kennedys is an American punk rock band. Albums like Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables and hits like Holiday in Cambodia are some of their popular punk rock classics.
Rock 70s bands
The 70s set the stage for a rock revolution and birthed some of history's most legendary rock bands. Below is a list of popular 1970s rock bands that continue to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.
Kansas
- Origin: Topeka, Kansas, USA
- Members: Steve Walsh (vocals, keyboards), Kerry Livgren (guitar, keyboards), Robby Steinhardt (violin, vocals), Rich Williams (guitar), Dave Hope (bass), Phil Ehart (drums)
- Year formed: 1973
- Genre: Progressive rock
Kansas is an American rock band. Albums like Leftoverture and hits like Carry On Wayward Son showcase their contributions to progressive rock.
The Allman Brothers Band
- Origin: Jacksonville, Florida, USA
- Members: Duane Allman (guitar), Gregg Allman (vocals, organ), Dickey Betts (guitar), Berry Oakley (bass), Butch Trucks (drums), Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson (drums)
- Year formed: 1969
- Genre: Southern rock, blues rock
The Allman Brothers Band is an American rock band with Southern rock and blues influences. Their live album, At Fillmore East, and hits like Ramblin' Man are iconic in the Southern rock genre.
The Doobie Brothers
- Origin: San Jose, California, USA
- Members: Tom Johnston (guitar, vocals), Patrick Simmons (guitar, vocals), Tiran Porter (bass, vocals), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (guitar), Michael Hossack (drums)
- Year formed: 1970
- Genre: Rock, country rock
The Doobie Brothers is an American rock band known for their mix of rock and pop. They are widely known for releasing albums like The Captain and Me and hits like Listen to the Music.
Which was the most famous band in the 70s?
Some of the most famous bands in the 70s were Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
What were the three-person bands in the 70s?
Some famous three-person brands from the '70s include Motörhead, Rush and Triumph, The Bee Gees and Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP).
What boy band was popular in the 70s?
The Jackson 5 was one of the most popular boy bands in the 1970s. Instead of having a frontman, the band followed a typical style where all group members sang and played instruments.
Who were the British singing groups of the 70s?
Some of the British singing groups of the 1970s include Queen, Mott the Hoople, The Faces, UFO and Angel Witch.
These popular '70s bands continue to inspire music enthusiasts worldwide. They have left an indelible mark in the music industry by offering their fans an unforgettable experience.
