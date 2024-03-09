25 iconic 70s bands that defined the era in different genres

The 1970s was a transformative era for music, with many talented bands emerging from the decade. Some genres that immensely enjoyed success include rock music, soul, disco, R&B, pop, jazz fusion, funk smooth jazz, and blue-eyed-soul. Discover some iconic 70s bands that left an indelible mark on their respective genres.

25 iconic 70s bands

From the stadium-filling rock of Led Zeppelin to the dancefloor beats of ABBA, these popular bands continue to inspire musicians across various genres. Here is a list of popular 70s bands.

Band name Origin Led Zeppelin London, England Pink Floyd London, England Fleetwood Mac London, England AC/DC Sydney, Australia Lynyrd Skynyrd Jacksonville, Florida, USA Queen London, England The Rolling Stones London, England The Who London, England The Jackson 5 Gary, Indiana, USA Electric Light Orchestra Birmingham, England Kiss New York City, USA The Steve Miller Band Boston, Massachusetts, USA Aerosmith Boston, Massachusetts, USA The Kinks London, England ABBA Stockholm, Sweden Black Sabbath Birmingham, England Judas Priest Birmingham, England Motörhead London, England The Damned London, England Buzzcocks Bolton, England Iggy Pop & The Stooges Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA The Dead Kennedys San Francisco, California, USA Kansas Topeka, Kansas, USA The Allman Brothers Band Jacksonville, Florida, USA The Doobie Brothers San Jose, California, USA

Popular 70s bands

A wide range of bands emerged in the 1970s and achieved global recognition. Here are popular bands that defined the musical landscape of the 70s.

Led Zeppelin

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Jimmy Page (guitar), Robert Plant (vocals), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboard), John Bonham (drums)

Jimmy Page (guitar), Robert Plant (vocals), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboard), John Bonham (drums) Year formed: 1968

1968 Genre: Hard rock, blues rock, heavy metal

Led Zeppelin was a legendary rock band formed in 1968. It consisted of Robert Plant (vocals), Jimmy Page (guitar), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboard), and John Bonham (drums). Led Zeppelin achieved massive success with iconic albums like Led Zeppelin IV and hits such as Stairway to Heaven.

Pink Floyd

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: David Gilmour (guitar, vocals), Roger Waters (bass, vocals), Richard Wright (keyboards), Nick Mason (drums)

David Gilmour (guitar, vocals), Roger Waters (bass, vocals), Richard Wright (keyboards), Nick Mason (drums) Year formed: 1965

1965 Genre: Progressive rock, psychedelic rock

Pink Floyd rock band formed in 1965. The band's classic lineup included Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason. They are widely known for their albums The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

Fleetwood Mac

Origin: London, England

London, England Members : Mick Fleetwood (drums), John McVie (bass), Christine McVie (keyboards, vocals), Stevie Nicks (vocals), Lindsey Buckingham (guitar, vocals)

: Mick Fleetwood (drums), John McVie (bass), Christine McVie (keyboards, vocals), Stevie Nicks (vocals), Lindsey Buckingham (guitar, vocals) Year formed: 1967

1967 Genre: Rock, pop rock

Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band formed in 1967. The classic lineup included Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. They achieved commercial success with hits like Go Your Own Way and Rhiannon.

AC/DC

Origin: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Members : Angus Young (guitar), Malcolm Young (guitar), Bon Scott (vocals), Mark Evans (bass), Phil Rudd (drums)

: Angus Young (guitar), Malcolm Young (guitar), Bon Scott (vocals), Mark Evans (bass), Phil Rudd (drums) Year formed: 1973

1973 Genre: Hard rock, blues rock

AC/DC is a hard rock band formed in 1973. The band members were Angus Young (lead guitar) and Bon Scott (early lead vocals). They gained global acclaim with albums like Highway to Hell and Back in Black.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Origin: Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville, Florida, USA Members : Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Ed King (guitar), Billy Powell (keyboard), Leon Wilkeson (bass), Bob Burns (drums)

: Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Ed King (guitar), Billy Powell (keyboard), Leon Wilkeson (bass), Bob Burns (drums) Year formed: 1964

1964 Genre: Southern rock, hard rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed in 1964. It achieved prominence in the 1970s and is recognised for its triple-guitar attack and anthems like Sweet Home Alabama.

Queen

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Freddie Mercury (vocals), Brian May (guitar), Roger Taylor (drums), John Deacon (bass)

Freddie Mercury (vocals), Brian May (guitar), Roger Taylor (drums), John Deacon (bass) Year formed: 1970

1970 Genre: Rock, pop rock

Queen is a British rock band formed in 1970. With diverse influences, Queen's catalogue includes rock anthems like Bohemian Rhapsody and pop hits like Another One Bites the Dust.

The Rolling Stones

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Mick Jagger (vocals), Keith Richards (guitar), Charlie Watts (drums), Ronnie Wood (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass)

Mick Jagger (vocals), Keith Richards (guitar), Charlie Watts (drums), Ronnie Wood (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) Year formed: 1962

1962 Genre: Rock, blues rock

The Rolling Stones was formed in 1962. With Mick Jagger (vocals) and Keith Richards (guitar) at the helm, they created iconic albums like Sticky Fingers and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

Forgotten 70s bands

While the 1970s is renowned for iconic bands, there is a treasure trove of lesser-known acts that deserve a revival. These hidden gems offer a unique and unforgettable experience.

The Who

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Roger Daltrey (vocals), Pete Townshend (guitar), John Entwistle (bass), Keith Moon (drums), Kenney Jones (drums)

Roger Daltrey (vocals), Pete Townshend (guitar), John Entwistle (bass), Keith Moon (drums), Kenney Jones (drums) Year formed: 1964

1964 Genre: Rock, hard rock

The Who was formed in 1964. It comprised Roger Daltrey (vocals), Pete Townshend (guitar), John Entwistle (bass), and Keith Moon (drums). They delivered rock classics like My Generation and the rock opera Tommy.

The Jackson 5

Origin: Gary, Indiana, USA

Gary, Indiana, USA Members: Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson

Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson Year formed: 1964

1964 Genre: R&B, soul, pop

The Jackson 5 was formed in 1964. Featuring a young Michael Jackson as the lead vocalist, they achieved early success with hits like I Want You Back and ABC.

Electric Light Orchestra

Origin: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Members: Jeff Lynne (vocals, guitar), Bev Bevan (drums), Richard Tandy (keyboards), Kelly Groucutt (bass), Mik Kaminski (violin), Hugh McDowell (cello)

Jeff Lynne (vocals, guitar), Bev Bevan (drums), Richard Tandy (keyboards), Kelly Groucutt (bass), Mik Kaminski (violin), Hugh McDowell (cello) Year formed: 1970

1970 Genre: Progressive rock, symphonic rock

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) is a British rock band. It garnered fame by releasing albums like A New World Record and hits like Mr. Blue Sky.

Kiss

Origin: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Members : Paul Stanley (vocals, guitar), Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), Ace Frehley (guitar), Peter Criss (drums)

: Paul Stanley (vocals, guitar), Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), Ace Frehley (guitar), Peter Criss (drums) Year formed: 1973

1973 Genre: Hard rock, glam rock

Kiss was formed in 1973. With members like Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Kiss produced hard rock anthems such as Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City.

Steve Miller Band

Origin: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Members: Steve Miller (vocals, guitar), Lonnie Turner (bass), Ben Sidran (keyboards), Gary Mallaber (drums)

Steve Miller (vocals, guitar), Lonnie Turner (bass), Ben Sidran (keyboards), Gary Mallaber (drums) Year formed: 1966

1966 Genre: Rock, blues rock

The Steve Miller Band was formed in 1966 and was led by Steve Miller. Hits like The Joker and Fly Like an Eagle showcased their bluesy rock sound.

Aerosmith

Origin: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Members: Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums)

Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) Year formed: 1970

1970 Genre: Hard rock, blues rock

Aerosmith is a hard rock band formed in 1970 with Steven Tyler (vocals) and Joe Perry (guitar) leading the way. The band created enduring hits like Dream On and Sweet Emotion.

The Kinks

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Ray Davies (vocals, guitar), Dave Davies (guitar), Mick Avory (drums), Pete Quaife (bass, until 1969)

Ray Davies (vocals, guitar), Dave Davies (guitar), Mick Avory (drums), Pete Quaife (bass, until 1969) Year formed: 1963

1963 Genre: Rock, pop rock

The Kinks was known for their distinct sound and storytelling lyrics. It was formed in 1964. Led by Ray Davies, they produced hits like You Really Got Me and Lola.

ABBA

Origin: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Members: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad Year formed: 1972

1972 Genre: Pop, disco

ABBA is a Swedish pop group that was formed in 1972. Comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, they became global pop sensations with hits like Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia.

Heavy metal 70s bands

Reignite your passion by updating your playlist with these popular heavy metal 70s bands.

Black Sabbath

Origin: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Members: Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), Bill Ward (drums)

Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), Bill Ward (drums) Year formed: 1968

1968 Genre: Heavy metal

Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album and iconic tracks like Paranoid and Iron Man laid the foundation for the heavy metal genre in the 70s.

Judas Priest

Origin: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Members: Rob Halford (vocals), K.K. Downing (guitar), Glenn Tipton (guitar), Ian Hill (bass), Dave Holland (drums)

Rob Halford (vocals), K.K. Downing (guitar), Glenn Tipton (guitar), Ian Hill (bass), Dave Holland (drums) Year formed: 1969

1969 Genre: Heavy metal

Albums like British Steel and hits like Breaking the Law and Painkiller solidified Judas Priest’s status as a heavy metal icon.

Motörhead

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Lemmy Kilmister (vocals, bass), "Fast" Eddie Clarke (guitar), Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (drums)

Lemmy Kilmister (vocals, bass), "Fast" Eddie Clarke (guitar), Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (drums) Year formed: 1975

1975 Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock

Motörhead is a British heavy metal band founded by Lemmy Kilmister. It is known for its fast-paced music, albums like Ace of Spades and the iconic song Motörhead.

Punk rock 70s bands

Revisit the rebellious spirit of the '70s by immersing yourself in the timeless tracks of these iconic punk rock bands.

The Damned

Origin: London, England

London, England Members: Dave Vanian (vocals), Captain Sensible (guitar), Brian James (guitar), Rat Scabies (drums)

Dave Vanian (vocals), Captain Sensible (guitar), Brian James (guitar), Rat Scabies (drums) Year formed: 1976

1976 Genre: Punk rock

The Damned is among the most popular British punk rock 70s bands. Their debut album, Damned Damned Damned, and hits like New Rose contributed to the early punk rock movement.

20. Buzzcocks

Origin: Bolton, England

Bolton, England Members: Pete Shelley (vocals, guitar), Steve Diggle (guitar, vocals), Steve Garvey (bass), John Maher (drums)

Pete Shelley (vocals, guitar), Steve Diggle (guitar, vocals), Steve Garvey (bass), John Maher (drums) Year formed: 1976

1976 Genre: Punk rock

Buzzcocks is an English punk rock band known for their melodic and energetic sound. Their debut album, Another Music in a Different Kitchen, and hits like Ever Fallen in Love are iconic in the punk rock scene.

Iggy Pop & The Stooges

Origin: Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Members: Iggy Pop (vocals), Ron Asheton (guitar), Scott Asheton (drums), Dave Alexander (bass, until 1971)

Iggy Pop (vocals), Ron Asheton (guitar), Scott Asheton (drums), Dave Alexander (bass, until 1971) Year formed: 1967

1967 Genre: Proto-punk, garage rock

Iggy Pop & The Stooges influenced the proto-punk and punk rock scenes. They are known for their albums like Raw Power and tracks like Search and Destroy.

The Dead Kennedys

Origin: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Members: Jello Biafra (vocals), East Bay Ray (guitar), Klaus Flouride (bass), Ted (Tedd) (drums)

Jello Biafra (vocals), East Bay Ray (guitar), Klaus Flouride (bass), Ted (Tedd) (drums) Year formed: 1978

1978 Genre: Punk rock, hardcore punk

The Dead Kennedys is an American punk rock band. Albums like Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables and hits like Holiday in Cambodia are some of their popular punk rock classics.

Rock 70s bands

The 70s set the stage for a rock revolution and birthed some of history's most legendary rock bands. Below is a list of popular 1970s rock bands that continue to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.

Kansas

Origin: Topeka, Kansas, USA

Topeka, Kansas, USA Members: Steve Walsh (vocals, keyboards), Kerry Livgren (guitar, keyboards), Robby Steinhardt (violin, vocals), Rich Williams (guitar), Dave Hope (bass), Phil Ehart (drums)

Steve Walsh (vocals, keyboards), Kerry Livgren (guitar, keyboards), Robby Steinhardt (violin, vocals), Rich Williams (guitar), Dave Hope (bass), Phil Ehart (drums) Year formed: 1973

1973 Genre: Progressive rock

Kansas is an American rock band. Albums like Leftoverture and hits like Carry On Wayward Son showcase their contributions to progressive rock.

The Allman Brothers Band

Origin: Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville, Florida, USA Members: Duane Allman (guitar), Gregg Allman (vocals, organ), Dickey Betts (guitar), Berry Oakley (bass), Butch Trucks (drums), Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson (drums)

Duane Allman (guitar), Gregg Allman (vocals, organ), Dickey Betts (guitar), Berry Oakley (bass), Butch Trucks (drums), Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson (drums) Year formed: 1969

1969 Genre: Southern rock, blues rock

The Allman Brothers Band is an American rock band with Southern rock and blues influences. Their live album, At Fillmore East, and hits like Ramblin' Man are iconic in the Southern rock genre.

The Doobie Brothers

Origin: San Jose, California, USA

San Jose, California, USA Members: Tom Johnston (guitar, vocals), Patrick Simmons (guitar, vocals), Tiran Porter (bass, vocals), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (guitar), Michael Hossack (drums)

Tom Johnston (guitar, vocals), Patrick Simmons (guitar, vocals), Tiran Porter (bass, vocals), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (guitar), Michael Hossack (drums) Year formed: 1970

1970 Genre: Rock, country rock

The Doobie Brothers is an American rock band known for their mix of rock and pop. They are widely known for releasing albums like The Captain and Me and hits like Listen to the Music.

Which was the most famous band in the 70s?

Some of the most famous bands in the 70s were Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

What were the three-person bands in the 70s?

Some famous three-person brands from the '70s include Motörhead, Rush and Triumph, The Bee Gees and Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP).

What boy band was popular in the 70s?

The Jackson 5 was one of the most popular boy bands in the 1970s. Instead of having a frontman, the band followed a typical style where all group members sang and played instruments.

Who were the British singing groups of the 70s?

Some of the British singing groups of the 1970s include Queen, Mott the Hoople, The Faces, UFO and Angel Witch.

These popular '70s bands continue to inspire music enthusiasts worldwide. They have left an indelible mark in the music industry by offering their fans an unforgettable experience.

