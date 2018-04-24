50 Nigerian traditional wear designs for men: trends in 2022 (photos)

Wear the latest Nigerian men's fashion styles to make a lasting impression on your guests. A native outfit is the best attire to rock to any event if you love attention and compliments. The latest Nigerian traditional wear designs for men have many unique and breathtaking options.

The latest Nigerian men's fashion styles. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @africablooms, @GleeStarsMag, @kendawear (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The latest Nigerian traditional designs for men are stunning. Nigerians are proud of their culture and fuse it with modern wear to create extraordinary designs. Dashiki and Agbada are the most popular Nigerian traditional wear designs for men.

Nigerian men's fashion styles

A Dashiki is a colourful, loose African shirt that reaches the hips or right above the knee. The pullover garment is staple wear among West Africans. Meanwhile, an Agbada (Yoruba name) is casual/ceremonial 3-piece clothing. It has an open-stitched full gown, a long-sleeved shirt, and Sokoto (pair of trousers that narrow towards the ankle).

Latest designer clothes for guys: Senator styles

People have different names for an Agbada. For instance, boubou or mbubb (Wolof), babban riga (Hausa), k'sa or gandora (Tuareg), darra'a Maghrebi (Arabic), grand boubou (in various Francophone West African countries) and gown (English). Nigeria has many globally recognized fashionable designs. Here are the latest senator styles for men:

1. Orange and yellow Agbadas

Yellow and orange Agbadas. Photo: @nigeriasfashiondesigners, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Agbada is originally a Yoruba native attire and was exclusive for rich men. However, the outfit has evolved into a unisex global fashion. Agbada left the borders of Yoruba culture, travelled throughout West Africa, and is now being embraced worldwide.

2. Red Agbada

Red Agbadas. Photo: @fashionworldafrica, @unadonhear, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People of all genders, religions, cultures and social statuses wear Agbada designs. They are no longer considered attires for the wealthy and powerful in society. However, wearing these attires still evokes a sense of class and style in an individual.

3. Green and blue Agbadas

Green Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today's generation wears Agbada to all traditional and modern occasions. You can don the outfit to a religious function, traditional wedding or formal event. People incorporate different styles to make the attire an all the time wear.

Green and blue Agbadas are the best among the latest native styles for guys. An Agbada is neither too hot nor stuffy because its looseness and adjustable wide-sleeves provide enough ventilation.

4. Black Agbadas

Black Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

International and Nigeria's local fashion designers keep introducing irresistible Agbada styles to the fashion industry. Moreover, African celebrities and influencers excitedly showcase and promote these designs, thus pushing the Agbada to the world. Black and white Agbadas and Dashikis are the most popular native styles for men.

5. Striped native Agbada

Striped native Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

West African film industry is at the front row in showing the world the latest ways to wear Agbada. Watching prominent African actors rocking these attires on set inspires the continent and the world to wear them.

Africans used Ankara, Dashiki, and Agbada outfits as a means of non-verbal communication from the 1800s to the 20th century. Although this does not happen now, the people still adore their attires.

6. White Agbadas

White Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @GleeStarsMag, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The most innovative tweak to the modern Agbada is the Agbada-senator design. An Agbada can be made from cashmere or senator materials. The Agbada-senator design comprises a long-sleeved shirt, an open-stitched flowing robe with wide sleeves, and a pair of trousers (Sokoto).

7. Blue Agbadas

Blue Agbadas. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Yoruba community has two major types of Agbada, Agbada Iwole (a casual attire) and Agbada Amurode (a ceremonial outfit). The ceremonial one is more voluminous than the casual Agbada. Choose colours that match your skin tone and do not buy inferior fabrics, for they will ruin your outfit. Instead, use thick material that makes an Agbada appear firmer and better.

8. Wine-coloured Agbadas

Wine-coloured Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @GleeStarsMag, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ceremonial Agbada is sewn with heavy and expensive fabrics and more elaborately ornamented than the casual one. It is also known as Ginike or Agbada nla. Additionally, the headwear worn with Agbada is called Fila.

9. Lavender and pink Agbadas

Lavender and pink Agbadas. Photo: @agbadacollections, @GleeStarsMag, @agbadacollections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A casual Agbada is commonly known as Sulia or Sapara and is often made of plain, bright coloured, and lightweight cotton fabrics. When choosing the material for your Fila, ensure it does not contrast with the colour of the Agbada's fabric.

Peach is close to pink and lavender. In recent years, pink has become the most popular latest male fashion in Nigeria. However, it was not originally a feminine colour, as many people believe.

Men were the first to wear it (pink silk suits with floral embroideries) in the 18th century. However, few men today know that this is a masculine and cool colour for guys. Wearing a pink Dashiki will not diminish your manliness.

10. Blue Agbadas

Blue Agbadas. Photo: @agbadastyles, @agbadastyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since the beginning of the 20th century, people have adopted new materials like brocade, damask, and velvet when making Agbada. You will need about 4 - 7 yards to sew a fitting and breathtaking Agbada attire. Starch your Agbada to make it look firm and prevent you from looking tiny inside the robe.

Latest male fashion in Nigeria: Dakishi styles

Dashikis are hippie outfits for Africans. Most of these beautiful designs are made from pure cotton. Some shirt designs are unisex; hence they can be worn by men, women, and kids. For those outside the continent, these attires are suitable for all seasons from summer, winter, autumn, to spring.

11. Peach and olive Dashiki

Peach ad olive Dashikis. Photo: @Almadie fashion247,@Zammanis.com, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some men often assume they shouldn't wear bright-coloured clothes. Wearing bright colours like peach won't make women think you look childish. Instead, peach-coloured Dashiki makes men seem more mature, powerful, and comfortable with their sexuality.

12. Brown Dashiki

Brown Dashiki. Photo: @africablooms

Source: Facebook

Brown is associated with freshness and spring because it is a tender and elegant colour. The colour is also well suited for the summer season. Match your brown with white, brown, black, or grey shoes. Such shoes are the perfect complimentary choices for men wearing dull-coloured clothes.

13. Checked Dashikis

Checked Dashikis. Photo: @hrhluxury, @GleeStarsMag, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Checked Dashiki are good combination when paired with loafers to create a subtly pleasing effect. Grey is a highly versatile colour, ranging from the light to darker tones. Therefore, wear it with white, black, and other plain colours.

14. White Dashiki with strips

White Dashiki with strips. Photo: @hrhluxury, @GleeStarsMag, @africablooms, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Horizontal strips suit men with tall, slender frames. Thin strips make shorter men and those with heavier bodies more noticeable in the wrong way. Moreover, remember that the wider the stripe, the less stylish it is.

15. Dashikis with materials of different colours

Dashikis with materials of different colours. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A yellow Dashiki mixed with striped Prussian blue commands respect from people. The second man lloks lovely in a fawn-coloured hat, elegant flat shoes, and matching fawn/mocha stripped Dashiki.

Mocha and fawn are shades of brown, and fawn almost looks like the colour of wheat. A gold wristwatch and studs are also perfect for styling the look. The third man chose to wear black and orange Dashiki.

16. Black Dashikis

Black Dashikis. Photo: @hrhluxury, @Almadie fashion247, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Red and black are the most attractive colours to men because someone wearing them is perceived as bold, mysterious, stylish, strong, confident, and superior. Black also tends to create a mysterious aura around a person, thus making people curious to know more about them.

17. White Dashikis

White Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since opposites attract and contrast creates completion, black and white is a perfect colour combination for any event. The black-white convergence proves that two divergent colours communicate more powerfully together than on their own.

Rock these men's fashion designs to any event. Play around with colours and decorations to find the best white Dashiki design. You should even try outfits with blue and white strips.

18. White Dashiki

White Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @Almadie fashion247, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women find a man in plain white clothes more attractive than those in other colours. Therefore, any man wondering what to wear for a first date or any other event should consider donning a white Dashiki.

19. Pink Dashiki

Pink Dashiki. Photo: @africablooms

Source: Facebook

Since Nigerian men's fashion styles are highly subjective, adventurous fashion lovers find box-patterned Dashiki a great way to expand their apparel horizons. Update your style with a pink Dashiki.

20. White checked Dashiki

Checked Dashiki. Photo: @Almadie fashion247, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Box patterns on clothes are also called checks. Checks help in adding size and make one look broader. Therefore, if you are small-framed, wear Dashiki with big checks to look bigger. On the other hand, try a medium-sized or small print Dashiki if you want to look leaner.

21. Cerulean blue Dashiki

Cerulean blue Dashiki. Photo: @africablooms

Source: Facebook

Pair a Cerulean Dashiki with a warm chocolate brown show. They are the perfect combo if you have warm undertones. You can also complement Cerulean and keep things cool with a warm golden yellow, pale grey, or white footwear.

22. Navy-blue, light-blue, and sapphire-blue Dashikis

Navy-blue, light-blue, and sapphire-blue Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Explore the navy-blue, light-blue, and sapphire-blue Dashiki styles to the fullest. Blue's versatility allows it to be paired with silver, brushed gold, or gunmetal accessories. Additional colours to wear with a blue Dashiki would be black, green, red and yellow.

23. Royal blue Dashiki

Royal blue Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to feel confident, go with royal blue Dashiki. Add some velvet material to your design to bring out the attire's uniqueness. Neutral shades like nude, black, grey, or brown are always welcome in your closet.

24. Navy-blue and lapis-blue Dashikis

Navy-blue and lapis-blue Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @semklot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lapis-blue and navy-blue Dashikis have the perfect masculine touch. You can wear all blue to a wedding or other formal events. Moreover, challenge the dress code by pairing a Dashiki with loafers, Oxfords, Derbys, Brogues, Monks, Sandals, Boats, and more male shoes.

25. Baby-blue Dashikis

Baby-blue Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A combination of baby-blue with other blue colours creates an outstanding Dashiki. People often describe blue as calm and serene. It is also a favourite colour for many people and the most preferred by men.

26. Purple Dashikis

Purple Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @hrhluxury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men look good in a variety of hues, including purple. Therefore, pair it with universally flattering colours like true red and teal. Since purple and red are fantastic colours for men to wear, it would be great to step out of your comfort zone and incorporate them into your wardrobe.

27. Red Dashiki

Red Dashiki. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since red men's outfits will never go out of style, buying one is an investment for the indefinite future. It is, therefore, ideal for a man to have at least one striped red Dashiki in his formalwear line-up.

28. Caramel and peach Dashiki

Caramel and peach Dashiki. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dashiki elevates anyone from looking ordinary to sophisticated. However, there are rules for achieving a sophisticated look. A little mistake can spoil your overall look. For instance, wearing socks with Dashiki or Agbada is a fashion failure. Wear your caramel Dashiki with pride or even add a caramel material to your peach Dashiki.

29. Dashiki with flower patterns

Dashiki with flower patterns. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dark men should not limit themselves to specific designs because they can wear anything and still look great. Wear a flower-patterned Dashiki to any event.

30. Cider Dashiki

Cider Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @donnami.vintage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cider is another beautiful hue for Nigerian men's fashion styles. Since burgundy, navy, forest green, olive, mustard, grey, and black are complementary colours to cider, pairing this outfit with any of them works wonderfully.

31. Ultramarine-green Dashiki

Ultramarine-green Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Personality-wise, wearing ultramarine-green attire indicates you are a social being and not afraid to be seen. The man has matched bright and dark shades of ultramarine on his outfit. Some people call ultramarine-green the blue-green colour because they almost look the same.

32. Purple and black Dakishi

Purple and black Dakishi. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Purple gives off a friendly, fun, creative, and bubbly vibe. For a better effect, wear a silver or gold neck but ensure that it is only visible from your neck's back and the sides.

Wearing a long and thick metallic necklace that hangs up your chest will ruin the overall look. However, matching Dashiki with a thick, long, and colourful traditional beaded necklace is allowed.

33. Pale yellow Dashiki

Pale yellow Dashikis. Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pale yellow, whites, pastels, purple, pink, and orange look good with dark-skinned men. However, never wear a lace-up shoe with an Agbada or Dashiki because they look untidy and graceless. Additionally, rocking a pair of sneakers with these outfits is a big no.

34. Silk material Dashiki

Dashiki made of silk materials. Photo: @hrhluxury, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The shiny blue Dashiki is beautiful. Meanwhile, the second attire has a dark Italian walnut base colour with blue patterns from top to bottom. Wear a medium-sized wristwatch instead of a heavy one since Dashiki or Agbada are bulky attires and the big wristwatch will only distract people from the outfits.

35. Dashikis with multi-coloured strips

Dashikis with multi-coloured strips. Photo: @Naija Asoebi Styles - NAS,@Naija Asoebi Styles - NAS (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can wear a Dashiki in a thousand different ways if you get creative and adventurous. However, be careful when redesigning yours since Dashikis are expensive outfits. You can only redesign the attire if it is too old to wear. Otherwise, match it with different outfits like jeans, t-shirts, and sweat pants.

36. Orange Dashiki

Photo: @africablooms, @africablooms, @africablooms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The simple patterns add beauty these orange attire and draw people's attention In addition, shiny materials used to make the Dashiki are easier to clean. Therefore, consider mixing orange with blue, black, yellow, or brown.

37. Persian blue Dashikis

Persian blue Dashikis. Photo: @hrhluxury, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ain't Persian blue Dashikis the best of all the latest fashion styles for men in 2022? The attire's colour blends well with African skin tones and brings out the person's best body and facial features. Moreover, blue is a colour of nature; hence it matches all colours dominating any environment you visit.

Latest designer clothes for guys: Ankara styles

The latest men's native styles are a mixture of African and Western styles. Some are simple to make, while others need a highly experienced designer to make them. You will rarely miss someone who can make these outfits because most Nigerian tailors are willing to learn new things and do them right at the first attempt.

38. The unisex Ankara coverups

Ankara coverups. Photo: @dashikipride, @dashikipride, @dashikipride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An Ankara cardigan screams "unique" but only suits those who are bold enough to break social norms. If you can find these fabrics, you better ask your tailor to sew this trendy outfit. Some might argue that such coverups only suit women can now see that men also look good in them.

39. Ankara men's suit plus t-shirt combo

Ankara men's suit plus t-shirt combo. Photo: @Zola Fashion House, @mogcoutureogonya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wear your Ankara suit with a fitting plain coloured t-shirt. Ankara is reputed for its colourful prints that symbolize the rich African culture. Therefore, wearing this suit to any function is a great honour for African traditions.

40. Ankara t-shirt & trouser combo vs. Ankara-designed Dashiki suit

Ankara t-shirt & trouser combo vs. Ankara-designed Dashiki suit. Photo: @HoseDavin's Couture, @MARTY fabrics Collections, @donnami.vintage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing beats a good Ankara trouser and t-shirt combo or a Dashiki suit made of Ankara fabrics. Brighten your casual day with either of these outfits and complete it with a pair of sandals, loafers, or sneakers. Be assured that whichever style you choose will look god on you. Never wear crocs with your Ankara outfits because they will kill the vibe and ruin the look.

41. Ankara jackets

Ankara jackets. Photo: @dashikipride, @Kenda Apparel, @dashikipride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara jackets go well with casual trousers, from jeans and cargo pants to tracksuit bottoms/sweat pants. Sneakers are the best shoes to pair with this outfit. The jacket is warm enough because it is made up of heavy fabrics. The Ankara is only used as a styling and decoration material.

42. A V-neckline Ankara shirt

V-neckline Ankara shirts. Photo: @dashikipride, @Vanvic Textiles & Vitenge Hoodies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you don't want to go all Ankara or all black, here is a unique design. Pair the shirt with a cool pair of black or blue jeans, trousers, or shorts. However, whatever you choose should not grab more attention than your fashionable Ankara shirt.

43. Dashiki-styles Ankara shirts

Dashiki-styles Ankara shirts. Photo: @donnami.vintage, @Blissbymeg, @donnami.vintage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The men are wearing Dashiki-styles Ankara shirts with tuxedo collar designs. You can have the long or short sleeves tailored with an Ankara or a plain-coloured materials. Pull up the long sleeves to your elbows to create a unique style. Additionally, pair the shirt with matching plain coloured trousers and accessorize the outfit with a wristwatch and beaded bangles.

44. Black t-shirts with Ankara on sleeves and pockets

Black t-shirts with Ankara on sleeves and pockets. Photo: @Vanvic Textiles & Vitenge Hoodies, @BreBre Creations254 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is the easiest Ankara design to make on a t-shirt. Always keep the remaining Ankara pieces after making a dress or suit. Use the pieces to create unique Ankara designs on plain-coloured t-shirts. You can attach the pieces to the sleeves and pockets.

45. Denim Ankara shirt

Denim Ankara shirt. Photo: @HOUSE of BELLA Fashions

Source: Facebook

You can randomly cut out parts of your denim shirt and fit Ankara patches on it. Use different pieces of Ankara fabrics for a more creative and unique street fashion. Pair your new Ankara-denim shirt with training pants or jeans.

46. Ankara men's shorts

Ankara men's shorts. Photo: @mogcoutureogonya, @Kipeo African Wear, @Wise man collections (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men and women love shorts when summer rolls. Aim to be physically good looking by reserving your Ankara shorts for this season. Children can also wear these unisex attires. Additionally, There is nothing wrong for men to wear very short shorts.

47. Colourful Ankara shirt

Ankara hoods. Photo: @dashikipride, @Vanvic Textiles & Vitenge Hoodies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add this unique Ankara hood to your wardrobe, for it will turn heads. A hood is warm because it covers your head, neck, and hands, thus leaving fewer places for cold to sneak through and get to your skin.

48. Ankara scarfs

Ankara neck scarfs. Photo: @dashikipride, @zoebyangelofficiel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A couple that loves simplicity looks good in this unique dressing style. Instead if wearing matching Ankara suits and dresses, thrown Ankara scarfs onto ordinary outfits. Pair these beautifully styled Ankara scarf with plain-coloured dresses, jackets, shorts, jeans, or khakis, etc.

49. Ankara shirt with a V-neckline

Ankara shirt with a V-neckline. Photo: @donnami.vintage, @dashikipride, @dashikipride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You cannot go wrong with such a timeless piece. But, you need to be careful when wearing such a shirt, as it is so easy to pair it with the wrong thing. Ensure that the jeans, pants, or shorts are plain because patterned and checked ones ruin the entire look.

50. Ankara facemask and snood scarf

Ankara facemask and snood scarf. Photo: @dashikipride, @zoebyangelofficiel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara facemask and snood scarf are unisex accessories and ideal for cold days. Stay warm and fashionable by wearing the facemask or snood with matching plain-coloured attires. You will never go wrong with an Ankara snood or facemask, a polo shirt and a pair of jeans for a casual look.

What material is a dashiki made of?

Most of them are made from silk brocade and pure cotton fabrics.

How should a Dashiki fit?

Use the standard measurements for clothing sizes. For instance, a small-size Dashiki should be 42″-44″ around the chest and 27″-28″ long. A medium-size one should be 46″-50″ chest and 28″-30″ long. Meanwhile, the large-size shirt should be 48″-52″ chest and 28″-32″ long.

What material is used for Agbada?

Nigerian natives use brocade, damask, and velvet to make Agbada.

How many yards of material do I need for Agbada?

You need 4 to 7 yards to sew a quality Agbada. However, consult your nearest designer for the right measurements.

What is Ankara material?

Ankara (also called the African print, Holland wax, Ankara wax print, or Dutch wax) is a 100% cotton fabric with vibrant patterns.

Which of these Nigerian men's styles will you be rocking this year? Manufacturers of African fabrics, especially the Ankara, protect their designs and quality by printing the product's name, company, and registration number of the design on the selvedge.

Source: Legit.ng