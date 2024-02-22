Who are Bob Dylan's children? Meet the singer's kids

Bob Dylan is an American singer and songwriter regarded as one of the greatest songwriters. He has been in the music industry for over six decades and is known for hits such as Handle with Care, End of the Line, Like A Rolling Stone, and Mr. Tambourine Man. Besides music, he has hit the headlines for his relationships, some of which bore him children. Who are Bob Dylan’s children?

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has enjoyed massive success in the music industry, winning multiple awards, including ten Grammys. While much is known about his career, his personal life remains a mystery. He has been in multiple relationships from which he had six children. Discover who Bob Dylan’s children are.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Allen Zimmerman Nickname Bob Dylan Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 1941 Age 82 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Duluth, Minnesota, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Beatrice Stone Father Abram Zimmerman Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 School Hibbing High School College University of Minnesota Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @bobdylan

Who is Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on 24 May 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota, United States. His parents, Beatrice Stone and Abram Zimmerman raised him alongside his brother David Zimmerman.

He attended Hibbing High School and later joined the University of Minnesota. While at the learning institution, he started performing under the name Bob Dylan, which he adopted as his stage name.

Even though he started singing and playing the guitar at 10, he released his debut album in 1962. He has so far released approximately 40 studio albums and won multiple coveted music accolades, including ten Grammy Awards.

Bob Dylan's children

How many kids does Bob Dylan have? The End of the Line singer is a father of six children: three sons and three daughters. Here is a look into who they are and what they are up to.

1. Maria Dylan

Maria Dylan is the singer’s first child and daughter, born on 21 October 1961. She is 62 years old as of February 2024. However, she is not Dylan’s biological daughter, as he adopted her when he married his first wife, Sara Dylan. Maria is Sara’s daughter from her first marriage.

According to her IMDb profile, Maria Dylan is a film producer. Some of her film production credits include Skins, Cold Dog Soup, and Theodore Rex. She reportedly exchanged marriage vows with American singer-songwriter and guitarist Peter Himmelman in 1988. They share four children.

2. Jesse Byron Dylan

Jesse is the eldest son and the first biological child of Bob and Sara. He was born on 6 January 1966 in New York City, New York, United States, and is 58 years old as of 2024.

He ventured into the entertainment industry as a film producer, director, and writer. His notable works as a film director include Kicking & Screaming, Instant Def, Soros, and American Wedding.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded Wondros and Snowcrash. Established in 2011, Wondros is a global creative agency that solves complex communication challenges and inspires social movements. Snowcrash was established in 2021, and it is an integrated digital platform and creative production studio dealing in marketing and sales services.

Jesse is married to Welcome to California actress Susan Taylor. The couple has three children: Pablo Dylan, William Dylan, and Feury Mae.

3. Anna Dylan

She is the first biological daughter of singer Bob Dylan, born on 11 July 1967 from his marriage with Sara. Anna is 56 years old as of February 2024.

Despite hailing from a famous family, Anna has not been in the spotlight, and little is known about her professional and personal life. However, she is allegedly a painter.

4. Sam Dylan

The fourth child of singer Bob Dylan is Sam. He was born on 30 July 1968 to Bob and Sara. Sam is 55 years old as of February 2024.

While most of his family members have thriving entertainment careers and are in the limelight, he lives a low-key life away from the public eye. He is reportedly a professional photographer and married Stacy Hochheiser, with whom he has a son, Jonah Dylan.

5. Jakob Luke Dylan

Jakob is Bob’s youngest son and last child in his marriage to Sara. He was born on 9 December 1969 and is 54 years old as of February 2024.

He is the only child who has followed in Bob’s footsteps in the music industry. Like his father, Jakob is a singer-songwriter. He commenced his singing career performing with different indie bands before establishing the rock band The Wallflowers in 1989, in which he is the lead singer and primary songwriter. He is known for songs such as Everybody’s Hurting, Three Marlenas, and Sleepwalker.

Singer Jakob has been married to his wife, actress Paige, since 1992. They share four children.

6. Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan

Desiree is Bob Dylan’s youngest child. She is the only child from Bob Dylan’s marriage to his second wife, Carolyn Dennis. Desiree was born on 31 January 1986 and is 38 years old as of 2024. She lives a private life, and not much about her has been revealed publicly.

Bob Dylan’s children's mothers

How many times did Bob Dylan marry? The American iconic singer has been married twice, first to Sara Dylad and then to Carolyn Dennis.

He tied the knot with his first wife, Sara Dylan, on 22 November 1965. She was born Shirley Marlin Noznisky but changed her name to Sara Lownds during her first marriage to photographer Hans Lownds. She is a former actress and model.

Bob and Sara were married for approximately 12 years before parting ways in June 1977. Sara and Bob Dylan's children's names are Maria, Jesse Byron, Anna, Sam, and Jakob Luke.

The singer’s second marriage was a secret, only to be revealed in Howard Sounes' 2001 biography Down The Highway: The Life Of Bob Dylan. His second wife, Carolyn Dennis, was his backup singer, and they reportedly married in 1986 and divorced in 1992 after they had a daughter, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis.

Who is Bob Dylan's partner now?

Who is Bob Dylan's current wife? The singer is not married. He has not revealed details of his love life; therefore, he is presumably single.

FAQs

Why is Bob Dylan famous? He is an American singer and songwriter with a successful music career of over 60 years. His top hits include Handle with Care and Like A Rolling Stone. How many children does Bob Dylan have? He is a father of six children: Maria, Jesse Byron, Anna, Sam, Jakob Luke, and Desiree Gabrielle Dennis. How many biological children does Bob Dylan have? He has five biological children. Who is Bob Dylan’s eldest son? Jesse Byron is his first son, born on 6 January 1966. He is a film director, producer, and writer. Did Bob Dylan lose a child? The singer has never lost any of his children. All his six children are alive as of writing. Did Bob Dylan marry his daughter? The singer did not marry any of her daughters. Who are Bob Dylan’s ex-wives? He was married to Sara Dylan and Carolyn Dennis.

Bob Dylan has been married twice and is a father of six kids, who are all adults. Bob Dylan’s children are Maria, Jesse Byron, Anna, Sam, Jakob Luke, and Desiree Gabrielle Dennis. He has five biological children and an adopted child. The singer is not married at the moment and is seemingly not in a relationship.

