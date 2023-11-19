Sugarhill Ddot’s age, height, real name, birthday, net worth

Sugarhill Ddot is an American rap music artist. He commenced his music career in 2021 and gained prominence after the demise of his friend and fellow rapper Notti Osama. The rapper’s popular releases include Shake It, Make A Make, Let Ha Go, and Evil Twins. What is Sugarhill Ddot’s age?

Harlem native rapper Sugarhill Ddot showing his jewellery (L) and performing on stage (R). Photo: @sugarhillddot on Instagram (modified by author)

The Harlem native has been in the music industry since 2021 and has gained traction, especially in his hometown. The rapper has two albums, Pain and PSA, with multiple hits under his belt. He also enjoys a significant social media fan following across platforms. Discover details about Sugarhill Ddot’s age, career, net worth, and more in his biography.

Profile summary

Full name Darrian Jimenez Nickname Sugarhill Ddot Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States Current residence Harlem, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latin Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Rapper Net worth $300 thousand Instagram @sugarhilllddot

What is Sugarhill Ddot’s age?

The rap music artist is 15 years old as of 2023. Sugarhill Ddot’s birthday is on 8 March 2008. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Sugarhill Ddot’s real name is Darrian Jimenez, and he is a native of Harlem, New York, United States. He is the only child of his parents and was raised by his grandparents.

What is Sugarhill Ddot’s ethnicity? He is an American national of Latin ethnicity. His parents are reportedly Dominican Republic nationals. The rising hip-hop artist resides in his hometown, Harlem, New York, United States.

Sugarhill Ddot’s career

Sugarhill Ddot is a rapper who is best recognised for trap and drill music. He debuted in the hip-hop world in November 2021 when he released his first song, DOAK, on YouTube. The young rapper has released two music albums with several songs and collaborated with artists such as DD Osama, Luh Tyler, and Jstar Balla. Here is a list of his popular hits:

Stressed Out

Shake It

Make A Mess

I Wanna Love You

Let Ha Go

Real Facts

We Are Young

The Real Purge

Take Trips

Vengeance

The rapper is one of the artists who recently became part of the Priority Records family as the record label relaunched. He is also signed by Trap Hill Records.

Besides music, Sugarhill Ddot is an internet personality boasting a considerable following across social media platforms. He has almost 750 thousand followers on Instagram, while his TikTok account has more than 730 thousand followers as of writing.

The rapper has a self-titled YouTube channel created in November 2021. He shares his music videos on the channel, which has approximately 407 thousand subscribers as of writing.

What is Sugarhill Ddot’s net worth?

The New York-based rap artist’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $300 thousand, according to Gorilla Overview. His primary source of income is earnings from his rising music career.

How tall is Sugarhill Ddot?

The Let Ha Go singer stands at 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Sugarhill Ddot? The rapper is 15 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 8 March 2008. What is rapper Sugarhill Ddot’s gender? He is male. What is Sugarhill Ddot’s nationality? He is an American national of Dominican Republic descent. Where is Sugarhill Ddot from? He is a native of Harlem, New York, United States. What does Sugarhill Ddot do for a living? He is a rap music artist known for his drill and trap songs. How much is Sugarhill Ddot worth? His net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. What is Sugarhill Ddot’s height? He is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall.

Sugarhill Ddot’s age is 15 years as of 2023. The Harlem-based hip-hop artist launched his career in 2021 and has two music albums with multiple hits. The rapper is also an internet personality with a significant audience. He is an American national of Dominican Republic descent.

