Barry and Linda Gibb’s love story that has lasted for over 50 years

Linda Gibb is a former Miss Edinburgh from the United Kingdom. She came into the limelight following her relationship with Barry Gibbs. Her husband is a famous British musician, songwriter and record producer known for his hit tracks such as Stayin' Alive and How Deep is Your Love. Due to her high-profile marriage to Barry, people have been curious to learn about her love story.

Musician/Producer Barry Gibb and Linda Gray Gibb during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Linda Gibb's husband was a member of a famous English pop-rock band, the Bee Gees. The group was formed in 1958 by Barry, and his brothers, Robbin and Maurice Gibb. The group dominated in the disco era of the late 1970s. While his career is an open book, the same cannot be said about his love life. For instance, do you know that Linda and Barry have been married for over five decades?

Profile summary

Linda Gibb and her husband's love history

Barry Gibb and Linda Gray are parents have known each other since the late 60s. Here is a timeline of their love story since they met.

1967: Meets for the first time

Barry Gibb and Linda Gray first met in London, United Kingdom, on the television set of Top of the Pops. While speaking to The Sun, the British singer said it was love at first sight. After Barry's team performed, the two went to a nearby studio to talk and fell in love with each other. He added they had a fondle on the Doctors Who's Tardis set.

1970: They tie the knot in a colourful ceremony

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb attend Celebrity Chefs Support Pride Outside at St Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

After dating for almost three years, they exchanged their wedding vows on 1 September 1970. Barry said they had lived together before tying the knot.

The British singer was first married to Maureen Bates. The two tied the knot in 1966. Barry, at the time, was 19 years old. They finalised the divorce in 1970, two months before his marriage to Linda.

1973: Welcomes their first child

The couple welcomed their first child Stephen Thadeus Crompton Gibb, on 1 December 1973. Stephen was born in London, United Kingdom but grew up in Miami, United States. He followed his father's footsteps in the entertainment industry as a guitarist, composer and actor.

He has been part of several hard rock and metal bands, such as Black Label Society and Kingdom of Sorrow. He is married to Gloria Levas, and they share two children.

1977: They welcome their second child

Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb, his wife, Linda and children, Michael (right), Alexandra and Ashley (left), at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo: Steve Parsons

Source: Getty Images

On 8 September 1977, the couple's second son Ashley Robert Crompton was born in Miami, Florida, United States. Ashley also followed his father's and brother's footsteps in becoming a musician.

1981: The couple welcomes their third son

On 10 January 1981, the couple welcomed their son, Travis Gibb. Travis is 42 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

1984: Their son Michael Gibb is born

Michael was born on 1 December 1984. He is an American actor known for his appearances in films such as The Principal of Monster Lake, Stan the Man and Bad Actress. Michael is married to Jenna Morhaim, and he is a father of three children.

1991: They welcome their only daughter

Alexandra Gibb, Barry Gibb and Linda Ann Gibb arrive at the G'Day USA Australia Week 2011 Black Tie Gala at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Their only daughter and last born, Alexandra Gibbo, was born on 29 December, 1991. Alexandra is 31 years old as of July 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

2002: Their first grandchild is born

The couple's son Stephen and his wife welcomed their daughter, Nina, Barry and Linda's granddaughter, in December 2002. Additionally, in 2003, their second grandchild Lucas John Crompton, Ashley Gibb's son, was born. As of 2020, the couple had a total of seven grandchildren.

2013: Barry praises his wife for being supportive

During an interview with The Roxborough Report, the English musician praised his wife Linda for being on his side. The singer said this about his wife;

'And so she's always been that tower of strength, and I love her, and I love all my family.

2020: Celebrates their 50th wedding anniversary

Barry Gibb and Linda Grey attend the "G'Day USA 2011" Black Tie Gala at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on 1 September 2020. Although the two have been loyal to each other, there have been circumstances that nearly saw them compromise their marriage. Barry, in an interview with New York Times, said,

I do remember(Australian tennis star) Evonne Goolagong tried to get me to go out with her about 25 years ago. She asked me if she could come over!

Barry Gibb's spouse also faced temptations, Barry added,

One time we were at the Record Plant in Los Angeles, and Steve McQueen tried to take off with Linda on the back of his motorbike! She's a very beautiful woman and has just as many opportunities as me!

The couple currently resides in Miami Beach, California, United States. Linda Gibb's age is 73 years, while her husband is 76 years as of July 2023.

FAQS

