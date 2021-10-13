Nick Sylvester’s biography: what is known about Mina Kimes’ husband?

Nick Sylvester is a music producer, writer and musician. He is well known in the US entertainment industry for writing numerous music reviews, and he was once a member of the American punk rock music group Mr. Dream. Nick is also famous for being the husband of the renowned investigative journalist Mina Kimes.

Mina Kimes' husband Nick Sylvester. Photo: @nickgodmode

Source: UGC

His love for music was inspired by his grandfather when he was young. Sylvester's first steps as a musician were as part of bar mitzvah and wedding bands, playing the trumpet. As he grew up, he opted to venture into the music industry and thrived in it.

Profile summary

Full name Nick Sylvester Gender Male Date of birth July 6 Place of birth Philadelphia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 158 lbs (72 kg) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Partner Mina Kimes College Harvard University Profession Music producer, writer and musician Net worth $1 million Instagram @nickgodmode

Nick Sylvester’s biography

Where was Nick Sylvester born? Mina Kimes' husband was born and raised in Philadelphia, United States, on July 6. He is the oldest of five children.

As for his education, Nick is a Harvard Law School graduate. He studied computer music at the institution.

What does Nick Sylvester do?

When it comes to his profession, Nick Sylvester is a wearer of many hats. He has worked as a writer, music producer and musician. He honed his musical skills under American Musician James Murphy.

Nick became the first music review writer for Pitchfork and has written more than 50 reviews of albums and musical works in his career. Some of his most popular album reviews include Lil Wayne's Tha Carter II, Man Man's Six Demon Bag and Headset's Spacesettings.

He was a member of Mr. Dream, an American punk rock music band formed in 2008. Other members of the crew were Adam Moerder and Matt Morello. The music group's most popular albums include Mr. Dream Goes to Jail (2010), Trash Hit (2011) and The Ultimate in Luxury (2014).

Additionally, Nick Sylvester and Talya Elitzer co-founded the Los Angeles artist development company GODMODE. The company has worked with artists such as Channel Tres and Leo Reilly, popularly known as LoveLeo. Moreover, the duo developed a web-based application known as Bounce which helps artists to keep track of their song creation progress.

In 2021, Sylvester joined the Hipgnosis Songs Group.

Controversy

While working with The Village Voice as a senior associate editor, Nick Sylvester was suspended for admitting that he falsified a cover story. Following the revelation of the fabricated article, Sylvester apologized, saying:

I deeply regret this misinformation, and I apologize to Lookner for his distress, which I certainly never intended.

How much is Nick Sylvester's net worth?

Currently, there is no credible information regarding Nick's net worth. However, the Married Biography website alleges his net worth is approximately $1 million.

Who is Nick Sylvester married to?

Mina Kimes at the Gold Gala by Gold House held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

The musician has been married to Mina Kimes. When did Mina Kimes get married? The couple got married on 24 November 2014. Mina is an award-winning American investigative journalist who has worked with different media organizations such as Fortune, ESPN and Bloomberg. Nick Sylvester and Mina Kimes have been married for nine years.

What is Nick Sylvester's height?

His body measurements are unknown, although he appears to be approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) taller. He weighs around 158 pounds (72 kg).

Nick Sylvester has made an immense contribution to the American entertainment industry. He continues working with various artists as a music producer and writing informative song reviews.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mike Mora, an American real estate agent and photographer best known as Kelis Rogers' husband.

Nick was born in New York in the United States. He lived with his wife Kelis and children in a farmhouse outside Los Angeles, United States. He died at the age of 37, following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.

Source: Legit.ng