Three brilliant students from the Lagos State University (LASU) have emerged victorious in a national competition

LASU's team clinched the top prize at the Justice Innocent Umezulike National Debate Competition 2024

The team, comprising of Oladipupo Olalekan, Ajeniya Oluwagbemiga, and Musendiku Mulikat, won the final debate against Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Oladipupo Olalekan was also awarded best speaker

The Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the winner of the Justice Innocent Umezulike National Debate Competition 2024.

The competition had four stages, which were keenly contested by undergraduate students from over 20 Law Faculties across four regions of Nigeria.

The annual competition, previously designed for Law students, was opened to all undergraduate students across accredited faculties in Nigeria, this year.

LASU's Oladipupo Olalekan named best speaker

As reported by Vanguard, the final round was between LASU (Team Beryl) and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Team Sapphire) with LASU represented by Oladipupo Olalekan (Speaker), Ajeniya Oluwagbemiga (Speaker) and Musendiku Mulikat (Researcher) emerging winner.

Meanwhile, Ahmadu Bello University represented by Elizabeth Chris (Speaker), Yusuf Olatunji (Speaker), Ephraim Edokpa (Researcher), Mustapha Hauwau (Researcher) emerged as the first runner-up while Oladipupo of LASU, a Computer Science student, emerged as best speaker.

Legit.ng understands that the competition was organised by a foundation led by Dr. Cynthia Umezulike and Dr. Victor Umezulike, dedicated to promoting legal education and research in honour of their late father, Justice Innocent Umezulike.

Speaking at the event, the Foundation co-chairs, Dr. Cynthia Umezulike and Dr. Victor Umezulike, noted that the foundation remained committed to advancing excellent legal education and research.

