KittyPlays’ biography: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Who is KittyPlays? She is a renowned Canadian Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is famous for her Dita Von Teese impersonation.

The YouTuber smiling in a photo. Photo: @kittyplays

KittyPlays started gaming in 2013, and since then, she has grown to be one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch. In addition, she boasts a massive fan base on gaming and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Kristen Michaela

Kristen Michaela Nickname: KittyPlays

KittyPlays Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 February 1992

16 February 1992 Age: 30 (as of 2022)

30 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5’5”

5’5” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-39

36-28-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-99

91-71-99 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Siblings: 1

1 Brother: Graham

Graham Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Luke Przybylski

Luke Przybylski Profession: Gamer, YouTuber, social media influencer

Gamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $300,000

$300,000 Twitter: @KittyPlays

@KittyPlays Twitch: @KittyPlays

@KittyPlays Instagram: @kittyplays

@kittyplays YouTube: KittyPlays

KittyPlays’ biography

What is KittyPlays’ real name? The Twitch streamer is called Kristen Michaela. She was born in 1992, in Vancouver, Canada. She has a younger brother named Graham.

The Canadian content creator showing off her setup. Photo: @kittyplays

Regarding her educational background, she attended a university in Canada, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business.

How old is KittyPlays?

KittyPlays' age is 30 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 16 February. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does KittyPlays do?

Kristen is a Twitch streamer who has developed a great interest in gaming. She launched her Twitch channel in 2013 and has since been playing games such as Dota2, CSGO, and Fortnite.

The Twitch star has a personal show titled Playtime with Kitty Plays, where she interviews prominent gamers and plays games with them. She is also the founder of the Twitch networking and mentorship team, Team Kitty, that helps in building networks of female content creators.

She is popular on Instagram, where she has 392 thousand followers and Twitter, where she has more than 212 thousand followers.

Kristen has a YouTube channel which she created on December 16, 2013. She mostly uploads videos of gameplay, stream highlights, curious Kitty and cosplay. The channel currently has 589 thousand subscribers.

Who is KittyPlays' boyfriend?

The Canadian Twitch star is dating Luke Przybylski. She was once in a relationship with Gleen in 2014.

There have been rumours about Kitty and TFUE dating. TFUE, whose real name is Turner Tenney, is a professional Twitch streamer. The two are just friends.

How tall is KittyPlays?

Kristen posing for a photo in a street. Photo: @kittyplays

She is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Her measurements are 36-28-39 inches (91-71-99 cm).

What is KittyPlays' net worth?

According to PopularNetWorth, the gaming guru’s net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. That said, this information is not official.

KittyPlays has gained a sizeable following across multiple social media platforms thanks to her charisma and gaming skills. She is using her platform to help other up-and-coming female streamers in their journey to success.

