Lil Wayne’s kids: How many children does the rapper have?

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is a famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has achieved immense success in his music career, winning numerous awards and collaborating with many famous artists. However, apart from his music, Lil is also a dedicated father with four children from four different women. Do you want to know more about Lil Wayne's kids?

Lil speaks onstage at The Black Music Collective GRAMMY® Week 2023 Celebration held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Lil Wayne is known to be a devoted father who spends quality time with his children and provides for their needs. Over the years, his children have gained public attention, and many people are curious about their lives and how they relate to their celebrity father. Here is everything you need to know about Lil Wayne's children.

Who are Lil Wayne's kids?

How many kids does Lil Wayne have? The renowned American rapper has four kids from four different baby mamas. Find out more about them and who their mothers are.

1. Reginae Djuan Carter

Reginae Carter speaks onstage during ESSENCE Girls United's Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Reginae Carter was born on 29 November 1998 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. She is the firstborn child of Lil and Toya Johnson. Her father was 16, while her mother was 15 when they married. They divorced in 2006 after eight years of marriage.

Reginae is an American rapper, television personality and social media influencer. She is famous for appearing in films such as Boxed In, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta and Dear Santa, I need a Date. She is the co-author of the book Paparazzi Princess.

She began her music career in 2009 as part of the singing group OMG Girlz. They produced songs such as Gucci This, Baddie, Lover Boy, and I Love Christmas.

2. Dwayne Carter III

Dwayne Carter III was born on 22 October 2008 at Cincinnati's Christ Hospital to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivan. The couple, who met at one of the rapper's concerts, affectionately refer to their adolescent son as Lil Tuney.

The rapper and Sarah had a relationship from 2005 until 2008 when they split up. They were engaged in July 2007 before calling it quits the following year.

3. Kameron Carter

Lil Wayne and Kameron Carter attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Kameron Carter, born on 9 September 2009, is the rapper's third child with American actress Lauren London. Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, the couple is still on good terms while co-parenting their son.

Kameron is musically following in his father's footsteps, making his rap debut on Lil Wayne's 2020 track Kam.

4. Neal Carter

Neal Carter, born in 2009, is the last born child of singer Nivea and rapper Lil Wayne. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Facebook

Neal Carter was born on 30 November 2009. His mother is singer Nivea. Lil Wayne and Nivea started dating in February 2002 and married in December. They split up in August 2003.

Nivea later married R&B musician and producer Terius Youngdell Nash, better known by his stage name The-Dream in December 2004, but the couple divorced in 2007.

Following her divorce in 2007, Nivea and Lil remarried and had their son Neal. However, they called it quits for the second time in June 2010. Neal, like his brothers, enjoyed music and appeared on his father's 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3.

FAQs

Does Lil Wayne have kids? The American rapper has four children; Reginae Djuan, Dwayne, Kameron and Neal. What are Lil Wayne's kids' ages? His firstborn child, Reginae, is 24 years old, Dwayne is 14, and Kameron and Nel are 13 as of April 2023. Who is Lil Wayne's oldest son? His oldest son is Dwayne Carter III. He was born on 22 October 2008 to Lil Wayne's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Vivan. Does Lil Wayne have a daughter? Yes, he has a daughter named Reginae Carter. She was born to the singer's high school sweetheart, Toya Johnson. When did Lil Wayne have his first kid? His first child was born when he was 16 years old, and Toya was 15 years old. Does Lil Wayne have a son? Yes, he has three sons, Kameron, Dwayne and Neal. Who are Lil Wayne's baby mamas? He has four children with four different women. They are Toya Johnson, Sarah Vivan, Lauren London and Nivea Hamilton.

Lil Wayne's kids have gained public attention due to their father's fame and success. Despite coming from different mothers, they share a close bond with their father, and he is known to be a devoted parent who prioritizes their well-being.

