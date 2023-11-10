20 gay singers: phenomenal LGBTQ+ music artists you should know

The music industry is diverse and inclusive of artists from all backgrounds. Among these artists are the gay singers who have stepped up to the microphone and wowed the world with their voices. They have soared high in their musical journeys and championed LGBTQ+ representation.

From (L-R) Singers Elton John, Lil Nas X and Victor Garber. Photo: Karwai Tang, Shalin, Dominik Bindl via Getty (modified by author)

Good music is good music, no matter what the artist's sexual orientation is. As days pass, more and more musicians become upfront about their sexuality. They openly advocate for their rights in society and are loved by many. Here are a few musical superstars who are out and proud.

Top 20 most talented gay singers

Over the years, the world has slowly become more accepting of people who do not fit into the heteronormative society. Many artists have been able to live freely and share their art with the world without fear of persecution. Below is a list of gay music artists who you should know.

1. Sam Smith

Sam Smith performs during a concert at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Date of birth: 19 May 1992

19 May 1992 Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Samuel Frederick Smith is an English singer and songwriter. They are regarded as one of the most talented singers in the world. They have released several albums and single hits, some of which have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer came out publicly in 2014.

2. Lance Bass

Lance Bass attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Date of birth: 4 May 1979

4 May 1979 Place of birth: Laurel, Mississippi, United States

Lass Bass is one of the famous gay musicians who was born in Laurel, Mississippi. He rose to fame as the singer in the popular American pop boy band. He was also a contestant on season 7 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in third place. Bass came out in a cover story for People magazine on 26 July 2006.

3. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Date of birth: 9 April 1999

9 April 1999 Place of birth: Lithia Springs, Georgia, United States

Lil Nas X rose to fame after releasing his country rap single Old Town Road. He came out as gay, becoming the only artist to do so while having a number-one record. He credits LGBTQ+ artists Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator for making it easier for him to be comfortable with who he is.

4. Adonxs

Date of birth: 13 September 1995

13 September 1995 Place of birth: Myjava, Slovakia

Adonxs is a Slovak singer-songwriter, model and dancer. He is a former lead singer of the alternative band PACE, based in London. He has released several singles such as Hunt Me Down, Moving On and Cold Summer.

5. Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken discusses "Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Date of birth: 30 November 1978

30 November 1978 Place of birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

Clay is an American singer, television personality, actor, politician, and activist. Aiken came out as gay in a September 2008 interview with People magazine. Some of his studio albums include Measure of a Man, A Thousand Different Ways and Merry Christmas with Love.

6. Pablo Alborán

Spanish singer Pablo Alborán performs during a concert at Auditorio Banamex in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Date of birth: 31 May 1989

31 May 1989 Place of birth: Málaga, Spain

Pablo is a Spanish musician and singer-songwriter. He has released five studio albums, two live albums, and various musical collaborations. He has also won a Goya Award for Best Original Song. The talented singer came out in 2020.

7. Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth: 20 May 1997

20 May 1997 Place of birth: Hobart, Indiana, United States

Omar's Mexican parents immigrated to the US from Guadalajara when he was young. He started his music career by creating and uploading his songs on SoundCloud. A year later, the song would cross more than 15 million streams. He is one of the most loved LGBTQ+ music artists with many singles.

8. Alfie Arcuri

Alfie Arcuri performs during Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Date of birth: 19 April 1988

19 April 1988 Place of birth: Central Coast, Australia

Alfie Arcuri is an Australian singer who gained fame for winning the fifth season of The Voice Australia in 2016. He released his debut studio album, Zenith, in 2016. He is also a qualified architect. Alfie told his family he was gay in 2013 when he was 24 years old.

9. Rob Halford

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Date of birth: 25 August 1951

25 August 1951 Place of birth: The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

Rob is one of the legendary heavy metal singers best known as the lead vocalist of Judas Priest. In 2022, he received the Award for Musical Excellence and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Judas Priest. He has been out since 1998, when he discussed his sexuality with MTV.

10. Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Date of birth: 5 June 1995

5 June 1995 Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Troye Sivan is among the famous gay singers of today. He came out publicly via a YouTube video on 7 August 2013. He gained attention for his 2006 performance, including a duet with Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian. He is also an actor and has appeared in several films and TV shows, such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Idol.

11. Elton John

Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

Date of birth: 25 March 1947

25 March 1947 Place of birth: Pinner, United Kingdom

Elton is a British singer, pianist and composer. He is known for his extraordinary contributions to the music industry, spanning several decades. He has always advocated for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people and is one of the most iconic gay pop artists.

12. Ryan Dolan

Singer Ryan Dolan, representing Ireland, performing during the dress rehearsal of the 1st Semi Final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmo, Sweden.Photo: Jörg Carstensen

Date of birth: 22 July 1985

22 July 1985 Place of birth: Strabane, United Kingdom

Ryan is an Irish pop singer. He is known for representing Ireland in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with Only Love Survives. Dolan came out as gay in 2014. He has released several albums, such as Frequency and Deep Covers.

13. Ed Droste

Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear attends The Broad Museum's Nonobject(ive): Summer Happenings. Photo: Ashley Beliveau

Date of birth: 22 October 1978

22 October 1978 Place of birth: Massachusetts, United States

Ed was a member of the rock band Grizzly Bear. He went solo with the release of his first studio album, Horn of Plenty. Droste came out as gay when he was 21 years old. As of 2023, he has his independent practice as an associate therapist in Los Angeles.

14. Luke Evans

Luke Evans poses with the Entertainment Programme award for 'Luke Evans: Showtime!' during the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Newport, Wales. Photo: Kate Green

Date of birth: 15 April 1979

15 April 1979 Place of birth: Pontypool, United Kingdom

Luke is one of LGBTQ+ musicians who are openly gay. He once dated actor and model Jon Kortajarena but the two broke up in 2016. The singer has two studio albums and several covers, such as Love Is a Battlefield, Horizons Blue and Say Something.

15. Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert of Queen + Adam Lambert performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography

Date of birth: 29 January 1982

29 January 1982 Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Adam is one of the famous queer singers who has contributed to social justice for the LGBTQ+ community. Lambert has also been collaborating with rock band Queen as lead vocalist for Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011. Adam founded the Feel Something Foundation, which is the foundation for his continued charity, LGBTQ+ and human rights activities.

16. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin performs during "The Trilogy Tour" at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Mathew Tsang

Date of birth: 24 December 1971

24 December 1971 Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ricky is a Puerto Rican singer and actor. He is regarded as one of the best and most talented Latin artists. Martin sings in Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian, and French. His first English album, Ricky Martin, was released in 1999. He publicly came out as gay via a message on his website.

17. Victor Garber

Victor Garber poses at the opening night of the Manhattan Theatre Club's new production of the new play "Summer, 1976" on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Date of birth: 16 March 1949

16 March 1949 Place of birth: London, Canada

Victor is a Canadian-American actor and singer. He began acting at the age of nine in 1958 and picked off his music career in 1967 after a period working as a solo folk singer. He is a very private individual when it comes to his personal life. He referred publicly to being gay in 2012.

18. Andy Bell

Singer Andy Bell of Erasure performs live on stage at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Simone Joyner

Date of birth: 25 April 1964

25 April 1964 Place of birth: Peterborough, United Kingdom

Andy is among the popular male gay singers who have had long-time partners. Bell publicly announced that he has been HIV-positive since 1998. He has released several singles such as Fountain of Youth, Weston-Super-Mare and My Precious One.

19. André De Shields

André De Shields at the Opening Night Celebration of Free Shakespeare in the Park's "Hamlet" held at The Delacorte Theater in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety

Date of birth: 12 January 1946

12 January 1946 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

André is a singer, dancer, director, and choreographer from the United States. He has garnered multiple awards, including an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. De Shields made his professional debut in the Chicago production of Hair in 1969. He is currently an adjunct professor at Gallatin.

20. Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle poses at the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Date of birth: 13 May 1987

13 May 1987 Place of birth: Larkspur, California, United States

Matthew is an American actor and singer known for his work in musical theatre. He has performed in live shows and released two EPs, Daylight (2011) and Constant (2012). He released his first full-length album, Uncontrolled, in 2016. Matt is openly gay and lives with his fiance, Max Clayton, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

These are some of the popular singers who are out and proud. Some of these gay singers have used their platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. They are role models to those who want to live authentically and share their talent with the world.

