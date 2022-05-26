100+ good hot seat questions for a fun game with friends (or a crush)

Getting to know your friends or crush has become very difficult, especially recently, as interactions have been minimized. This means that when you get to meet them, you must maximize the time and get the most out of those moments. Hot seat questions is a fun game you can play with friends or even a crush. It is a great icebreaker, and it will make your friends or crush be at ease, and you can get to know them better.

Photo: pexels.com, @readymade (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Good hot seat questions with your crush or friends will ensure that you get a lot of information out of them in a short amount of time. Those things that are awkward to ask can get a free pass here. You can get personal but remember the goal is to know each other and not to pry. Here is a list of good hot seat questions you can ask your friends or your crush for a fun game.

Intelligent hot seat questions

The world has emotionally checked out due to the recent pandemic that has led to isolation. Spending time with your friends has become precious, and more people are craving human interaction. Here are some good hot seat questions you can use.

What is something small that always makes you smile?

What are your opinions on non-monogamous relationships?

Do you think we’re really meant for each other?

Is there anything that is completely off-limits for you?

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would you go?

What is the worst assumption someone has made about you?

What is something everyone always gets wrong about you?

What is the one thing you always notice first about a woman?

Give them three words you would use to describe yourself.

Do you prefer to get a gift or gift cards or money?

What do you think reveals a lot about a person you’re dating?

What is that one food you would never share even with your significant other?

What is the most thoughtful gift you have received?

What do you tell women about yourself to impress them?

If you could live in any time period, when would it be?

If you could relive any day in your life, what would it be?

What attribute of God do you identify most with?

What do you hate talking about at parties or gatherings?

What is the one thing that makes the future scary for you?

What does it take for someone to gain your trust?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hot seat questions for a lady

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is always something new to learn about someone, no matter how well you believe you know them. Here are some of the best questions to ask a lady in a hot seat game.

If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?

Is there a book you could read over and over again without ever growing tired of it?

What are five words you think other people would use to describe you?

Can you tell me about an embarrassing moment you had?

Have you ever broken any bones?

How would you characterize your best friend?

What’s your favourite pair of underwear?

Do you have a character you often compare yourself to?

Do you think double texting is a big deal?

Tell me about the most interesting place you have ever travelled to?

What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done to get a crush's attention?

If you go to a restaurant and have terrible service, is it ever ok not to tip?

Where is your favourite spot to be kissed?

Do you spend weekends with your family?

What ice cream flavour would you eat every day if you could?

How do you know when you really, really like a man?

What is that one thing you strongly believe in?

What’s your favourite place to get kissed?

How would you describe a perfect date?

Hot seat questions for a guy

Photo: pexels.com, @8moments (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hot seat questions are designed to help players get to know one another better by asking a series of important, hard-hitting questions in a short amount of time. Below are hot-seat game questions for guys.

What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Are you an introvert or an extrovert?

What kind of family do you have?

When was the last time you were moved to tears?

What do you consider to be the ideal date?

If your life was a movie, who would have the lead role and why?

How many girls have you slept with?

If you had to choose your least attractive feature of mine what would it be?

Do you have a nickname? If you do, how did you get it? Do you like it?

What would you say are the aspects that draw you to me?

What is something that you think sets you apart from other people?

If you were to start a family somewhere in the world, where would it be?

Is there anything you have done but would never tell anyone?

What is the all-time favourite movie that you’ve seen a million times?

What did you want your job to be when you were a kid?

If you could go on vacation anywhere in the world and money wasn’t an issue, where would you go?

Do you like when the girl makes the first move?

Do you see a difference between having sex and making love?

What physical features are you attracted to the most in women?

How do you normally deal with stress?

Hot seat questions for couples

Photo: pexels.com, @karolinagrabowska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hot seat questions game is a great way to get to know someone without having to have a serious talk with them. Take a look at the examples provided below.

What is your guilty pleasure?

What has been the most daring thing you've done so far?

What’s something about me that turns you on quickly?

What makes you dislike a person?

What’s the strangest thing you have ever done in your life?

What age would you like to live to?

If you had one day left to live, what would you do?

Are you willing to take risks to fight for our relationship?

Which of the following animals do you believe is my spirit animal?

Do you consider yourself good with money?

What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever done for the name of love?

What do you do every night before bed?

How do you tell your partner you love them without saying I love you?

What is the one sexual activity you would consider 100% off-limits?

Hot seat questions for college friends

Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fridays are a terrific time for college students to hang out with their buddies. Spend quality time with your loved one while playing a game that will keep you occupied.

How do you like to be comforted when you’re sad or upset?

What was the last thing you searched for on your phone?

What’s your all-time favourite memory?

If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

Be honest: how often do you actually floss your teeth?

Who is your hero and why?

If you could change one thing from your past, what would it be?

Have you ever walked in on your parents doing it?

What was the greatest prank you’ve played on someone?

What's the worst you've ever been physically hurt?

What do you miss most from your childhood?

Favourite thing about your best friend?

What are your pet peeves?

What is a misconception that people have about you?

What is the nicest thing that someone has done for you?

Have you ever snuck out of the house? For what?

What have you done sex*ally with someone else?

Do you believe in astrological compatibility?

If dark chocolate is the only available food on this planet, would you eat it?

Do you remember your dreams when you wake up?

Spicy hot seat questions

Photo: pexels.com, @miodragkitanovic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can spice up your game, especially if you're playing with your crush. Use some of these sassy questions to get to know them better.

What’s the dirtiest thought you’ve ever had?

What is your dream job?

If you could have a romantic dinner date with a famous person, who would that person be?

Of the people in this room, who do you most want to make out with?

If there are 25 hours in a day, how would you spend that extra hour?

What was your most recent random act of kindness?

What are three qualities you look for in a significant other?

What are three topics you could talk about for hours on end?

What do you like most and least about your personality?

What’s the best piece of advice that changed your view on life?

Playing games is one of the best ways to spend time with your friends. Good hot seat questions are fun and will definitely spice up things with your crush or friend. Everyone gets a chance to open up and a deeper emotional connection is formed.

READ ALSO: 50+ heartbreaking quotes about pretending to be happy in a relationship

Legit.ng recently published an article on 50+ heartbreaking quotes about pretending to be happy in a relationship. When you are unhappy in a relationship, pretending to be happy may seem like a nice thing to do to avoid hurting your partner.

The trouble is that feigning happiness in a relationship can have a negative impact on your mental and physical well-being. It also hinders you and your existing spouse from going forward in your lives, whether together or apart. This post has heartbreaking quotes that can help you cope with your current predicament.

Source: Legit.ng