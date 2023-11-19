20 great party games for seniors that the elderly will enjoy

People have fun at parties because of various entertainment, such as music, and people can dance and interact with friends and guests. When thinking of party games for seniors that older people will enjoy, it has to be something that will help make their minds and bodies active and make the event fun.

A group of seniors sitting around a table playing. Photo: pexels.com, @craigadderley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When people get old, they become weak and can lose their memory. Party games can help improve memory and cognitive skills. They are also suitable for overall physical, mental and emotional health. Games are the best way for older people to have fun during parties because they promote bonding and is a good exercise.

Party games for seniors

What games can older adults play at parties? There are many games that seniors can play in gatherings. Parties should not only be about music, dancing and drinks. Make your meetings fun and memorable by involving the following senior party games.

1. Guess the Price

When looking for a game to make senior parties more fun, Guess the Price can suit the occasion. You might be surprised to see some of the answers at the end of the game. In this game, you should match the items with what you thought they cost many years back.

Another way to play it is by arranging items on a central table where everybody can see from their sitting position and then asking the participants to guess the price. This game provides a fun and engaging way to break up the day and foster communication and creativity.

2. Memory Game

Old age often comes with loss of memory and sight. A memory game can be an excellent way to improve your memory because it tests how well one can remember.

The game leader writes down a list of items on a paper and puts them in a bowl. After that, players take turns drawing slips of paper and then try to remember where they saw the item. The player who has the most correct guesses becomes the winner.

3. Guess That Tune

A senior man and a woman dancing. Photo: pexels.com, @kampusproduction

Source: UGC

Everybody loves music because it is a form of entertainment and provides a total brain workout. Music benefits seniors because it brings back memories and improves cognitive processing speed. In this game, you play instrumental tunes of popular songs and those familiar to seniors.

After playing it for a few seconds, you ask one of the players to name that tune. If they call it right, they win. To make the game more fun, one participant can pick a long song, start humming or singing it and then ask one of the players to guess which song it is. It can be an excellent way to improve memory.

4. Medusa

Medusa is a popular game for young people but can also be fun for older adults. It is one of the simple party games for seniors because there is nothing required to play it. You sit around a table and will put their heads down and have one person count down from three.

Everyone has to sit up and look at someone else in the circle. If you make eye contact with someone else, you are eliminated. The goal is for the players to avoid eye contact. You are safe if you look at someone and find out they are looking at someone else.

5. Riddle Riddle Ree

This game is fun to play for seniors, adults and children. Everyone should gather in the same room. One person can kick off the game by scanning the room and choosing an object of interest. They should keep the object's identity a secret.

After noting an object of interest, make a riddle by describing the thing, and it should start with 'Riddle Riddle Ree.’ The others can take turns guessing what the object is. The one who thinks correctly will be the next one to choose the next thing, and the game continues until everyone gets a chance.

6. Balloon Pop

Balloon Pop is one of the most entertaining senior citizen party games because, playing it, one can channel their inner child. If you want to have the happiness you see in kids when they are playing with balloons, then the balloon pop game will make your day awesome.

In this game, each player blows up a balloon and ties it around their waist. You have to protect your balloon from the other players because the objective is to be the first to pop the other person's balloon. If your balloon pops, you should sit down and watch others run around trying to pop others' balloons. Last one standing is the winner.

7. Jenga

This group game for seniors might seem to many as a small kids' game, but it is fun and will make your gathering with friends memorable. It is a table game which can be played with two or more people. Wooden Jenga blocks are assembled to build a vertical tower.

Once the tower is assembled, each player takes turns removing single blocks from it, placing them on top and ensuring that the tower does not topple over. It is excellent for building decision-making skills and improving hand-eye coordination.

8. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is one of the exciting party games for seniors. You can play it with three or more players. Each person takes turns making a statement about something they have never done while saying 'Never have I ever…’ If someone from the group has done the action, they should put a finger down. Once someone runs out of fingers, they are out.

This game is the best for a party because it is a great way to get to know someone new or help you understand your friends and families more. It also allows you to play with as many people as you want. The more, the merrier.

9. Musical Chairs

A group of older men playing. Photo: pexels.com, @mehmetturgutkirkgoz

Source: UGC

This game is popular among kids but can make senior parties more fun. You set up chairs in a circle facing outwards. The seats must be enough for everyone playing, minus one. One person has to play music, and when the music starts playing, the players walk around the seats.

All the players must find a seat once the music ends. The one who remains standing is out. You must remove one chair and begin the game again until only two people remain fighting for one chair. This is a fantastic exercise for older adults.

10. 20 Questions

20 Questions is one of the more exciting group games for the elderly. One of the players is picked and should think of a public figure, movie, animal or anything. Everyone else will ask a yes or no question about this pick. The players have 20 chances to guess, or the other person wins. The one who guesses correctly wins and can win a prize or be the next one to answer questions.

11. Two Truths, One Lie

You should not stress thinking of the best party games for older adults. A party game should be simple and easy to play. Two Truths and One Lie is a game that many players can play. You give three statements; two must be true, and one should be a lie. Everyone has to guess which is a lie. It offers one an opportunity to get to know others.

12. Balloon Darts

This can be the best birthday game for seniors because balloons bring joy and happiness, which should be there during birthday occasions. In this game, only balloons and darts are needed. Balloons are hung from a ceiling or door, and each player is given three darts. The one who pops the most balloons is the winner.

13. Telephone

This is one of the best games for seniors because it tests your attention to detail and listening skills. You gather in a circle, pick one phrase and whisper it without repeating it to the next person.

That person will whisper what you said to them to the next person, and so on, until the phrase gets back to you. By doing this, you will all laugh at how distorted the statement gets. You can play music in the background to make it more difficult.

14. Passing the Parcel

This is one of the fun birthday games for seniors. It is entertaining, and the players do not need to use a lot energy playing it because they play it while just sitting or standing. The players form a circle, and one person plays music while a parcel is passed to the other players.

The person playing music should not be able to see the passing of the parcel to ensure that the game is played fairly. The one holding the parcel once the music stops playing is eliminated. The playing and stopping of the music continue as players keep getting eliminated.

15. Photo Puzzle Race

A group of people having fun at a party. Photo: pexels.com, @rdnestockproject

Source: UGC

Photo Puzzle Race should be on the list when looking for party games for old people. A photo of one of the players is cut into smaller puzzle pieces. The players are then split into teams and compete to see which team can solve the puzzle the fastest. This game helps improve memory and helps older adults by stimulating the brain.

16. Post-it Note Game

This might not be a simple game, but it is fun and makes you think deeper. The players need a stack of sticky notes and a pen. Write the names of public figures on each note and pass them around writing side down until each player has one. Each player should stick the message on their forehead or back without looking at it.

The players must interact or sit in a circle, asking yes or no questions to discover what is written in their notes. The game should continue until all the players have guessed their identity correctly.

17. Straight Face

This is one of the most hilarious games that older people can play at parties. Find a pad of paper and pens and give them to each participant. They should write an outrageous phrase on the paper. The papers should then be collected in a hat.

Gather in a circle and give one of the participants the hat for them to read the phrase aloud so that everyone can hear. The goal of this game is to keep a straight face. If you laugh or smile, you are eliminated. The papers should be passed around until everything is read.

18. Toilet Paper Toss

As the name suggests, it is a game that involves tossing toilet paper. Toilet Paper Toss will make you laugh alongside your friends. Players take turns trying to toss a roll of toilet paper into a trash can from various positions.

19. Sheet Mime

This game might sound childish, but it is one of the most fun. Each player writes jokey and ridiculous nouns and puts them in a hat. The players should take turns to play four different rounds.

First, each player pulls out a word and should articulate what it says without saying the word. Next, pull a different word and act it out. In the next round, try to describe the word using one word. In the final round, you act it out under a sheet.

20. What’s In The Bag

This fun game will cheer everyone up at a dinner party. You put something random and exciting inside a bag and pass it around the table. Everyone should guess what is inside the bag without looking. The one who thinks correctly will be the next person to put something in the bag.

A party is a place where people go to have fun with their friends and families, and they also meet new people. Party games for seniors help make their bodies and minds active. They are a form of good exercise and a great way to bond and interact with others.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the largest mall in America. A mall is a large building containing many stores and restaurants. There are many malls in the United States of America that you can visit.

Prominent malls in the US have gigantic structures that spread millions of square feet. They include shops, cinemas, gaming centres and supermarkets. These include King of Prussia Mall, The Galleria Mall and Sawgrass Mills.

Source: Legit.ng