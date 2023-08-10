Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s kids: meet their three children

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are accomplished American actors known for co-starring in Pearl Harbor, Daredevil, Elektra, and Beyond Hell’s Kitchen. In 2005, they hit the headlines not for their professional excellence but for their romantic relationship. They got hitched and later became parents to three children. Who are Ben Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner?

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter in West Hollywood, California. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

The former couple reportedly first met on the set of Pearl Habor, but they were not romantically linked until 2003 when they starred in Daredevil. They began dating in 2004 and took their romantic relationship to the next level when they married in 2005. Their marriage lasted approximately 13 years, and they had three children. Find out who Ben Affleck’s kids with the Alias actress are.

Ben Affleck's kids

How many kids does Ben Affleck have? The actor and filmmaker had three kids in his 13 years of marriage with actress Jennifer Garner. He has two daughters and a son, who he co-parents with his now ex-wife. Here is a comprehensive look at who they are and what they are up to.

1. Violet Anne Affleck

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Nathan Howard

Source: Getty Images

Violet is the former couple’s first child, born on 1 December 2005. She is 17 years old as of August 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The teenager is rarely seen in public except on a few occasions when she accompanies her parents to events. Even though her parents are among the biggest Hollywood stars, they try their best to keep their kids out of the spotlight, and Violet is not on social media. Her mother once shared her struggles convincing her not to join the platform, saying:

She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I'm on there, and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modelling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?

Violet is reportedly passionate about cooking, just like her mother. She can also speak Spanish.

2. Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Emme Maribel Muniz and Seraphina Affleck leave the "Into the Woods" Broadway musical at St. James Theatre in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s second child, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, came on 6 January 2009. Seraphina is non-binary and prefers using the pronouns they, them, and their. They are 14 years old as of 2023, and their zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Like their other siblings, Seraphina keeps away from the public and is not on social media. They are close to their step-siblings from their father’s second marriage to songstress Jennifer Lopez, and sometimes, they are seen hanging out with them.

3. Samuel Garner Affleck

Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Samuel is the youngest among Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids. He was born on 27 February 2012. His age is 11 years as of 2023. He is a Pisces.

Samuel and his father, Ben Affleck, share a close father-son bond. He likes sports, and his father revealed on The Ellen Show that he is the coach of his son’s Little League Team. The duo has been spotted attending multiple sports events.

FAQs

How long was Jennifer Garner married to Ben Affleck? The former celebrity couple was married for about 13 years until they parted ways in 2018. How many kids do Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have? They share three children, two daughters and a son. How many children does Jennifer Garner have? She has three children, all with actor Ben Affleck. What are Ben Affleck’s kids ages? Violet Anne Affleck is 17, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck is 14, and Samuel Garner Affleck is 11 as of August 2023. How many kids do Ben Affleck and JLo have? The couple does not have kids together but has children from their past relationships. Do Ben Affleck's children live with him? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are co-parenting their three children, but they reportedly prefer living with Ben. How old was Jennifer Garner when she had her first child? She was 33 when she gave birth to Violet Anne Affleck, her first child.

The actors have always been in the spotlight but kept their kids’ lives private. Ben Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner are rarely seen in public and are not on social media. Since the couple divorced, they co-parent their children, who share a close bond with them.

Source: Legit.ng