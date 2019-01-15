Top 20 investment platforms in Nigeria: Where to invest money in 2022

People have an innate desire to live a good life and want to be affluent. People who make calculated financial decisions reap significant amounts of money, making this desire a reality. If you want financial freedom, you should understand the different investment platforms in Nigeria and put your money into profitable opportunities.

A young man holding bundles of cash. Photo: pexels.com, @WoodysMedia

Finding people advertising different investment platforms in Nigeria has become the norm. Unfortunately, not all are legit. Many people have been conned their hard-earned cash due to blind decisions. Wise people take calculated moves and only put their cash into well-researched ideas.

Best investment platforms in Nigeria in 2022

There are many genuine investment opportunities in Nigeria. However, not all are ideal for you. Before choosing one, do a keen analysis to ascertain it is in line with your values, dreams, and lifestyle.

If you have been wondering where to invest money in Nigeria, read on to discover legit platforms that could be the gateway to affluence.

1. Cryptocurrency

A picture of crypto coins. Photo: pexels.com, @Worldspectrum

If you have been looking for the best investment platform in Nigeria, you should consider cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency refers to digital currencies that use cryptography to secure transactions, for example, Bitcoins. Beware that this is a high-risk opportunity because there is a risk of losing all your cash. Prices of cryptocurrencies have been falling in 2022 due to the worldwide crypto price crash.

2. Stocks

A tablet logged into a stock trading account. Photo: pexels.com, @Burak The Weekender

Many people can argue the best investment in Nigeria is in the stock market. To start trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, you need a broker authorised to execute, buy, or sell instructions on your account. You should also have initial investment capital, meaning it is not a venture you can start without cash.

3. Real estate

A bunch of houses in a controlled development area. Photo: pexels.com, @Jessica Bryant

The value of land and buildings has increased steadily in Nigeria in the last decade. Putting your money in real estate offers countless opportunities to gain a financial cushion and build wealth. However, you must think beforehand as loopholes can limit what you can make. Do some research before buying property and only deal with genuine people.

4. Crop farming

A greenhouse farm. Photo: pexels.com, @Mark Stebnicki

Have you asked yourself what to invest in Nigeria if you do not have millions to use as starting capital? You can use the piece of land that has been idle to start crop farming. Alternatively, you can lease land. The major crops that thrive in the country are cassava, maize, guinea corn, yam beans, rice, and millet. The demand for foodstuff has not been fully met in the country, making this a feasible opportunity to make profits.

5. Livestock farming

A flock of sheep grazing. Photo: pexels.com, @Sophie Dale

Did you know Nigeria is the leading livestock producer in Central and West Africa? The consumption of animal products in West Africa is quite high. The government supports livestock farming as a way of promoting economic diversification. You can make impressive profits if you put some of your money into keeping domestic animals for meat and other products, e.g. eggs.

6. Pure water production

Bottles of purified water. Photo: pexels.com, @Suzy Hazelwood

Starting a pure water business is very lucrative and needs reasonable investment capital. For this opportunity to earn returns, you must be hardworking and passionate about pure water production. You must also show dedication and do a bit of marketing because there are numerous competitors.

7. Haulage/ truck services

A hauling truck on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Quintin Gellar

Haulage services are always in demand in the country because people and businesses constantly relocate from one place to another. Many people find it daunting to relocate because of the hectic logistics involved. You can use your money to purchase one or more trucks and help people haul their stuff without much strain.

8. Media services

A well-equipped media studio. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Nigeria is arguably the king of entertainment in Africa. The mass media and show biz industry grows daily, creating demand for media services. Starting a media company is wise if you love being in this industry. You can start a production home or even a television station, depending on the amount of cash you have and your preference.

9. Fashion design services

A gorgeous pair of heels and a handbag. Photo: pexels.com, @Alexandra Maria

The fashion industry is an investment with monthly returns in Nigeria, especially if you have a wide client base. If you love dressing up and looking elegant, this is a fantastic opportunity to make money. You can start dressing celebrities or designing their outfits. You can also reap huge amounts from styling and dressing ordinary Nigerians who love fashion.

10. Social media marketing services

Social media apps on a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Tracy Le Blanc

If you spend hours on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or other social media platforms daily, you can convert your time into money. You can do this by monetising your social media accounts or assisting companies to manage theirs. Use the platforms for advertising other people's products at a fee. For this to work, you should have a significant following. It is wise to take affordable online marketing classes beforehand to gain the skills necessary to succeed in this industry.

11. Oil and gas refinery

Machines used in the refinery process. Photo: pexels.com, @Magda Ehlers

The oil and gas industry is crucial in the Nigerian economy. Most of the country's tycoons are drawn from this sector. While it can be profitable, it is also expensive to venture into. If you have sufficient capital, you can invest in a private refinery.

12. Mining

Excavation trucks working on a site. Photo: pexels.com, @Aleksandar Pasaric

The mining industry in the country is ever-growing, and Nigeria has large reserves of coal, iron ore, limestone, bitumen, gold, and other minerals. If you have large sums of capital to invest, you should consider the mining sector. You should also have a knowledgeable and skilled team for excavation and marketing to avoid making losses.

13. Exporting agricultural products

A woman packing foodstuff in a box. Photo: pexels.com, @Centre for Ageing Better

Nigeria has a relatively vibrant agricultural sector, and it exports some foods. You must register with the Export Promotion Council of Nigeria before starting this venture. There are various protocols to be followed that involve money, so you should have significant investment capital. You should also decide the specific product you would want to export. Some of the products in high demand abroad include cassava flakes, cocoa, yam flour, groundnut, and cashew nuts.

14. Fitness training/ gym

A man doing his bodybuilding exercises. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

More Nigerians, especially the middle and upper class, are learning the importance of health and physical fitness. As a result, the demand for fully-equipped gyms or fitness centres is high. You can use your savings to start one or more fitness centres in major towns or cities. You will recover your initial capital and make profits within a short period.

15. Recruitment agency

Two men during a consultation meeting. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy

The soaring unemployment rate, especially among the youth, is alarming in the country. Some people miss opportunities because of poor presentation or missing on adverts. You can make a kill by running a recruitment agency that connects employers with qualified or skilled professionals in various fields.

16. Beauty salon and spa services

A well-arranged beauty spa ready to receive clients. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Beauty standards in Nigeria have gone a notch higher, and every woman wants to look their best. This has created a massive demand for beauty products and services, including salons and spas. You can invest your savings in one or more beauty parlours and expect to reap good money. This opportunity is suitable for urban areas.

17. Childcare services

A man playing with a young child. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

The prevailing economic situation has rendered a single income in a typical family inadequate. Consequently, most households have two working parents, and parents are forced to leave their children under the care of others. Investing your money in a daycare business will earn you returns within a short period.

18. Event planning services

A well-arranged set-up for an event. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Social events such as birthdays and weddings have become common in the country. Planning these events is always a challenging task for hosts. You can make their lives easier by running an event planning business that handles all the logistics, including food, venue, and entertainment.

19. Waste management services

An overflowing dustbin. Photo: pexels.com, @Markus Spiske

Nigeria produces large amounts of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes every day. The lack of proper waste management services leaves many areas polluted and unsightly. Waste management as a business venture is profitable. You can collect people's waste at a fee and dispose of it appropriately.

20. Photography and cinematography services

A camera set to take pictures outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @PhotoMIX Company

People want long-lasting memories of their special days. Similarly, online content creators want high-quality pictures and videos. You can reap huge profits from taking professional photographs and videos. This is one of the opportunities that do not require an enormous amount of money. You can take free or affordable classes online and hire the equipment in the early stages.

What is the best platform to invest in Nigeria?

The best platform is feasible and has the highest chance of earning you an impressive profit. It must also match your preferences, financial muscle, and values.

Which are the best investment platforms for students?

The best platforms for students do not require too much capital and do not consume too much time. A good example is offering professional photography and videography services at events.

How can I invest 10k in Nigeria?

You can invest your cash in ventures that are affordable, for example, social medial marketing and management. You can take free online classes to hone your skills and utilise the 10k to purchase the basic requirements in your venture of interest.

Where can I invest my money in Nigeria?

You can invest your hard-earned money in one of the legit investment platforms in Nigeria listed above. However, avoid investing blindly and weigh the pros and cons beforehand.

Young people can utilise various investment platforms in Nigeria to earn a living. Before you put your money into an opportunity, conduct research to ascertain its feasibility.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

