Some celebrities around the world continue to make money even when they are gone.

The wealth comes from pretax earnings from sales, streams, licensing agreements, and other sources

However, there has been a decline in the amount earned due to a fall in nine-figure music catalog sales

Even in death, some celebrities still live on in the hearts of their loved ones. Several of these celebrities left a large imprint in the world which translates into wealth when they are no more.

Some deceased artists, novelists, and other A-list celebrities who were tracked made about $470 million in the last 12 months. Photo Credit: Jena Ardell

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes' yearly listing of the highest-paid dead celebrities, some deceased artists, novelists, and other A-list celebrities who were tracked made about $470 million in the last 12 months. This is a 70% drop from the record-breaking $1.6 billion they made in 2022.

The sharp reduction can be attributed to the decline in nine-figure music catalog sales, which skyrocketed the incomes of deceased celebrities.

The dead celebrity ranking for this year according to Forbes takes into account estate acquisitions made or announced within the same time frame, as well as pretax earnings from sales, streams, licensing agreements, and other sources between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

Here are the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2023

Michael Jackson - $115 Million

Elvis Presley - $100 Million

Ray Manzarek - $45 Million

Dr. Suess - $40 Million

Charles M. Schulz - $30 Million

Prince - $30 Million

Whitney Houston - $30 Million

John Lennon - $22 Million

Bob Marley - $16 Million

Bing Crosby - $14 Million

George Harrison - $14 Million

Arnold Palmer - $10 Million

Marilyn Monroe - $10 Million

Nigeria has also lost some celebrities in recent time whose name continues to trend after their death. The most recent is Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad whose circumstance leading to his death raised suspicion.

In a development, the House of Representatives has assured that it will ensure Mohbad receives proper compensation and royalties from his music

