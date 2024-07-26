A Nigerian lady shared her experience as a Canadian nurse, saying that she left at the age of 17 alone without her parents

She then decided to redo grade 12, which was needed to get used to the education system in Canada, she graduated one year later

She eventually got admitted into the nursing program of Ryerson University and officially graduated in 2020

At just 17, a determined Nigerian lady embarked on a life-changing journey to Canada, leaving her parents behind.

Understanding the need to adapt to the new education system, she decided to redo grade 12, successfully graduating a year later.

Nurse buys her first car. Photo credit: @itz_nonyee

Source: TikTok

Her hard work paid off when she was admitted into the nursing program at Ryerson University, from which she officially graduated in 2020.

After passing the NCLEX exam, she landed her first nursing job and became a registered nurse.

Not only did she achieve professional success, but she also celebrated personal milestones, like buying her first car.

Seven years later, she returned to Nigeria and joyfully reunited with her parents.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

She's _nee said:

“Please how did you do switch to travel nurse am a newbie.”

Elizabeth Kure wrote:

“I can't wait to be in Canada, please can a midwife/BNSc work as a travel nurse (No RN yet).”

Roseline commented:

“I’m honestly not sure about the process for immigrant nurses.”

Oluwakhemi:

“So proud of you.”

Tikkiofficial:

“Pls, how many years did you work as a staff nurse before quitting?”

Ejiro Odibo:

“Your parents are the real mvp indeed it’s not easy.”

Roseline:

“I love you.”

Bons:

“Travel nurse are always top tier! Will get there one day.”

Vibewithfaith:

“This is so inspiring.”

Mary Grace:

“Congratulations, I tap from your blessings.”

Oyindamola:

“I tap from your blessings, I can’t wait to finish my BNS degree and japa to 🇨🇦 God I see what you’re doing for others do mine.”

Foxsharon:

“Congratulations sis.”

The Brand Mamara:

“Congratulations my love.”

Omahray:

“So proud of you.”

Byrr:

“Please steps on how to become a travel nurse.”

Jeni_111111:

“Omg u went to SOC in Hamilton?”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation.

Nurse in Canada buys Range Rover velar worth N50 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking nurse who left Nigeria to pursue a career in Canada has rewarded herself with a lavish gift: a brand new Range Rover Velar car that costs millions of naira.

She shared a short video on social media, posing next to her stunning white car with ribbons wrapped around it.

The lady expressed her joy and satisfaction with her purchase.

Source: Legit.ng