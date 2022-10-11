45 facts about Nike to impress the sneakerhead in your life

While it is a popular sports brand worldwide, there are many facts about Nike that you might not know. The brand was established in Oregon, USA, and has been in the market for more than five decades, selling sportswear, sponsoring athletes, and impacting many people's lives. Some additional interesting facts about the brand will help you better understand the company better.

Nike is one of the leading manufacturers of athletic clothing and sneakers worldwide. A lot has happened since its inception, and the company continues to make headlines in sports and business. These Nike facts will impress you if you are a sneakerhead or have one in your life.

Impressive statistics about Nike

Being a multinational corporation, the sportswear brand has made some impressive statistics over the years. Here are some of the numbers to make you know the company better.

Even though it has a wide market, it narrows its focus to customers between the ages of 15 years and 40 years.

96% of its factories are in Asian countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and India.

Nike takes a significant market share of 62%. Adidas follows it.

It sells about 25 pairs of sneakers per second, generating $100 thousand. The revenue translates to $700 million per week.

The company is one of the biggest employers in the world, with approximately 80 thousand employees.

The Nike shoe spill of 1990 occurred in the North Pacific Ocean after a violent hurricane hit the cargo ship. Approximately 80 thousand pairs of shoes were lost.

According to Statista, the company’s net worth is estimated to be $33 billion. Shoe sale is its leading revenue generator.

More men purchase Nike products than women. The men's segment generates close to $19 billion annually.

Shoe sales account for more than 65% of total sales. Its other products are caps, balls, T-shirts, and sweatpants.

The leading market for Nike products is North America.

Interesting facts about Nike you probably didn't know

Nike is a household brand for most sporting enthusiasts because at least one of their apparel is made by the company. Despite owning their merchandise, you may not know much about them, and you’ll find these facts interesting.

Basketball veteran Michael Jordan was about to turn down Nike’s offer in 1984 but was persuaded by his mother. The refused to partner with Nike and chose to work with Reebok. He turned up to meet Nike officials fully dressed in Reebok apparel.

Before it was renamed Nike in 1964, the company was Blue Ribbon Sports.

When writing a graduate college assignment, Phil Knight came up with the idea of starting a shoe company which became Nike.

The company’s biggest retail store in the world is in London, UK. The store is known as Nike Town.

The company launched Nike Adapt shoes in 2016. The shoes are self-lacing, conform to one’s feet, and are controlled by a smartphone.

The preliminary versions of Nike were made from fish and kangaroo skin. Nowadays, it uses rubber, polyester, cotton, leather, and EVA foam to make its products.

The company opened its first retail store in November 1990 in Downtown Portland, Oregon, USA. Today, it’s the company’s headquarters office.

Nike was involved in a controversy with musician Lil Nas X in 2021 after he claimed that Nike manufactured his Satan shoes.

The sports apparel company sponsors athletes such as Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Rafael Nadal.

Nike’s adverts on YouTube did not reach a million views until they did a commercial with Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. The commercial surpassed a million views in 2006.

Skateboarder Bam Margera was sponsored by Nike, but he did not like the brand. He used other shoe brands but placed the swoosh symbol from Nike on the shoes.

Nike facts to impress a sneakerhead

Every sneakerhead will want to have at least a pair of shoes in their collection from Nike. These facts about the brand will enhance your interest in it.

The pronunciation of Nike should sound like saying spiky. Most people get it wrong by pronouncing it with rhymes like bike. It should be nai·kee.

Its slogan, “Just do it”, was created in 1987 by Wieden and Kennedy. The slogan was inspired by the last of a convict facing execution.

It is a two-time Emmy Award winner. Its commercials, Dream Crazy and You Can’t Stop Us , won Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

and , won Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The giant sportswear company stopped selling its products on Amazon in November 2019. However, independent distributors and third-party businesses continue selling the products on the platform.

Converse, a sportswear manufacturer, is Nike’s subsidiary. Nike acquired the company in 2003.

Nike means the Greek goddess of victory.

The company outsources footwear manufacturing to other companies, mostly based in Asia.

Lil Nastase, a Romanian tennis player, was the first professional athlete to endorse the sports apparel manufacturer in 1972.

Nike has a rich history at the University of Oregon. Nike’s founder is an alumnus of the school, and his company has supported most of the institution’s projects.

Players in NFL and NBA have been wearing Nike apparel for their games since 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Nike is known for their sneakers, but the company also makes other sports equipment, such as balls, bats, gloves, and skates.

Eliud Kipchoge wore Nike Aphafly running shoes when he set the world record by running a marathon in under two hours.

Random Nike facts worth knowing

There is quite a lot to learn from the giant sports company since its inception. It has undergone numerous transformations ranging from a name change to expanding its markets. Here are random facts about the brand.

The company was founded by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight and was known as Blue Ribbon Sports in January 1964. It was renamed Nike in May 1971.

Its headquarters office is in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. However, it has several offices in other parts, such as Melbourne, Australia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Before settling on the name Nike, the founders almost called the company Dimension 6.

The sports gear manufacturer runs a recycling program called Reuse-a-shoe. Used Nike shoes are taken by the stores and recycled to make other products.

Its first pair of shoes were made from a waffle iron in 1972. The waffle iron made shoe grooves for better grip.

In 1987, the rock group The Beatles sued Nike for using their song Revolution in a TV commercial.

in a TV commercial. What does Nike mean? It means the Greek goddess of victory.

The company’s mission statement advocates for inclusivity. It partly states that you are an athlete if you have a body.

The shoemaker featured a Kenyan tribesman in a hiking shoe TV commercial. The Kenyan reportedly said in his native language, “I don’t want these. Give me big shoes”, instead of saying, “Just do it”.

The company offered $1.5 million to rock band Chumbawamba to use their song Tubthumping in a World Cup ad. However, the established musicians turned down the offer in 30 seconds.

in a World Cup ad. However, the established musicians turned down the offer in 30 seconds. Phil Knight, Nike’s co-founder, considers the late Steve Prefontaine the Soul of Nike. Steve was an athlete from Oregon who perished in a car crash in 1975.

Nike gives bonuses to its sponsored athletes for breaking world records. It's alleged that the bonuses motivated pole vaulter Sergey Bubka to break his world records 14 times within two years.

Fast facts about Nike

Who owns Nike? It is owned by American businessperson Phil Knight and his son Travis Knight. How many awards has Nike won? It has won two Emmy awards. It has also received several other awards over the years. Did Nike make Satan Shoes? It did not manufacture Satan Shoes as alleged by Lil Nas X. MSCHF made the shoes. What was Nike’s original name? It was founded under the name Blue Ribbon Sports. What is Nike’s symbol called? The company’s logo is called Swoosh. What was Nike originally created for? In 1964, Nike, then known as Blue ribbon Sports, was set up to be a distributor for Japanese shoemaker Onitsuka Tiger. What is Nike most famous for? The company has made a name as one of the best sneakers makers in the world. Its most popular shoes include Air Force 1 and Nike Air Zoom Pegasus. What is unique about Nike? The company stands out with its stylish design, comfort, and versatility incorporated in its products. Where are Nike shoes made? The shoes are manufactured by numerous companies in different parts of the world, not Nike-owned ones. What does Nike stand for? It refers to the Greek goddess of victory.

Nike is one of the world's largest sports apparel and equipment manufacturers. The company is also a leading sneakers manufacturer. The above facts about Nike will help you understand the company’s history and the strides it has made over the years.

