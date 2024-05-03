24 richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most popular sports in America. Watched by millions worldwide, the sport has also turned many players into multimillionaires and billionaires. Some of the richest NBA players in the world have retired after earning millions from the sport over decades.

Kevin Durant (L), Magic Johnson (C) and LeBron James (R) are some of the richest NBA players in the world. Photo: Christian Petersen, Presley Ann, Harry How (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When compiling this list of the richest NBA players in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and several similar sites. The figures mentioned are estimates and may not reflect the exact current net worth of the individuals owing to various economic and financial influences.

Richest NBA players

Who are the richest NBA players? The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world. Over the years, the NBA has had some great players who have made a fortune on and off the court. Below is a list of some of the richest NBA players in the world.

Name Net worth Michael Jordan $3.2 billion LeBron James $1.2 billion Magic Johnson $1.2 billion Junior Bridgeman $600 million Shaquille O’Neal $500 million Vinnie Johnson $500 million Russell Westbrook $375 million Hakeem Olajuwon $300 million Kevin Durant $300 million Grant Hill $250 million David Robinson $200 million Luol Deng $200 million Stephen Curry $180 million Dwyane Wade $170 million James Harden $165 million Anthony Davis $160 million Carmelo Anthony $160 million Chris Paul $160 million Yao Ming $160 million Dirk Nowitzki $140 million Dwight Howard $140 million Tim Duncan $130 million Kawhi Leonard $120 million Kevin Garnett $120 million

24. Kevin Garnett – $120 million

Kevin Garnett at the Barclays Center on 9 November 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Maurice Garnett

: Kevin Maurice Garnett Date of birth : 19 May 1976

: 19 May 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Greenville, South Carolina, United States

: Greenville, South Carolina, United States Height : 6'11''

: 6'11'' Net worth: $120 million

Kevin is a former American basketball player who played for 21 seasons in the National Basketball Association. He is a 15-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest power forwards in basketball history. His alleged net worth is $120 million.

23. Kawhi Leonard – $120 million

Kawhi Leonard during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on 5 December 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kawhi Anthony Leonard

: Kawhi Anthony Leonard Date of birt h: 29 June 1991

h: 29 June 1991 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Height : 6'7''

: 6'7'' Net worth: $120 million

Kawhi Anthony Leonard is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers. The two-time NBA champion is regarded as one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history. He has an estimated net worth of $120 million. Kawhi’s defensive prowess, accolades, and business ventures contribute to his impressive wealth.

22. Tim Duncan – $130 million

Tim Duncan during the NBA regular season basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on 3 February 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ric Tapia

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Timothy Theodore Duncan

: Timothy Theodore Duncan Date of birth : 25 April 1976

: 25 April 1976 Place of birth : Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

: Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Height : 6'11''

: 6'11'' Net worth: $130 million

Timothy Theodore Duncan is an American former professional basketball player. He spent his 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. He has an alleged net worth of $130 million. In his career, he earned over $200 million on the court alone and tens of millions more from endorsements.

21. Dwight Howard–$140 million

Dwight Howard warms up ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on 18 March 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dwight David Howard II

: Dwight David Howard II Date of birth : 8 December 1985

: 8 December 1985 Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height : 6'10''

: 6'10'' Net worth: $140 million

Dwight Howard is an American professional basketball player for the Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). His remarkable career has spanned multiple NBA teams, earning him accolades and substantial wealth. As of 2024, he has an estimated net worth of $140 million.

20. Dirk Nowitzki – $140 million

Dirk Nowitzki speaks during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Announcement at AT&T Stadium on 4 February 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dirk Werner Nowitzki

: Dirk Werner Nowitzki Date of birth : 19 June 1978

: 19 June 1978 Place of birth : Würzburg, Germany

: Würzburg, Germany Height: 7'

7' Net worth: $140 million

Dirk Werner Nowitzki is a German former professional basketball player who is a special advisor for the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. He is among the best power forwards ever to play basketball. Dirk Nowitzki's net worth in 2024 is $140 million.

19. Yao Ming – $160 million

Yao Ming during the retirement ceremony of basketball player Yi Jianlian on 15 September 2023 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Yao Ming

: Yao Ming Date of birth : 12 September 1980

: 12 September 1980 Place of birth : Shanghai, China

: Shanghai, China Height : 7'6''

: 7'6'' Net worth: $160 million

Yao Ming, the former NBA star and the first non-US player to lead the All-Star voting, has an estimated net worth of $160 million. He played for the Shanghai Sharks and the Houston Rockets. During his final season, he was the tallest active player in the NBA, at 7 feet 6 inches (2.29 m).

18. Chris Paul – $160 million

Chris Paul at the State Farm Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational held at Lucky Strike Lanes at L.A. Live on 17 January 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Emmanuel Paul

: Christopher Emmanuel Paul Date of birth : 6 May 1985

: 6 May 1985 Place of birth : Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States Height : 6''

: 6'' Net worth: $160 million

Chris Paul plays for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. The skilled point guard who has graced the NBA courts boasts an impressive net worth of $160 million. In August 2021, Chris signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Suns.

17. Carmelo Anthony – $160 million

Carmelo Anthony looks on prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on 16 November 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carmelo Kyam Anthony

: Carmelo Kyam Anthony Date of birth : 29 May 1984

: 29 May 1984 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Height : 6'7''

: 6'7'' Net worth: $160 million

Carmelo Anthony is a former American professional basketball player with a net worth of $160 million. Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA and was named an NBA All-Star ten times and an All-NBA Team member six times. His impressive wealth results from his on-court success and shrewd business ventures.

16. Anthony Davis – $160 million

Anthony Davis during his presentation as the new player of the Los Angeles Lakers on 13 July 2019, at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Photo: Jevone Moore

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Anthony Marshon Davis Jr.

: Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. Date of birth : 11 March 1993

: 11 March 1993 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Height: 6'10''

6'10'' Net worth: $160 million

Anthony Davis is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. He formerly played for the New Orleans Pelicans. He plays the power forward and centre positions. His estimated net worth of $160 million is primarily attributed to his thriving NBA career.

15. James Harden – $165 million

James Harden at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Ric Tapia

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Edward Harden Jr.

: James Edward Harden Jr. Date of birth : 26 August 1989

: 26 August 1989 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Height : 6’5’’

: 6’5’’ Net worth: $165 million

James Edward Harden Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. His net worth is approximately $165 million, and he is considered one of the world's highest-paid athletes.

14. Dwyane Wade – $170 million

Dwyane Wade at the 55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on 14 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr.

: Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. Date of birth : 17 January 1982

: 17 January 1982 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Height : 6'4''

: 6'4'' Net worth: $170 million

The former basketball player gained recognition as a shooting guard for the Miami Heat for 16 years before retiring in 2019. In 2021, he was honoured as one of the league's greatest players of all time. Dwyane Wade's net worth has soared to a remarkable $170 million.

13. Stephen Curry – $180 million

Stephen Curry at Toyota Center on 4 April 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wardell Stephen Curry II

Wardell Stephen Curry II Date of birth : 14 March 1988

: 14 March 1988 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, United States

: Akron, Ohio, United States Current team : Golden State Warriors

: Golden State Warriors Height : 6’2’’

: 6’2’’ Net worth: $180 million

Wardell Stephen Curry II is an American professional basketball player and point guard for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. He is widely considered the greatest shooter and player of all time. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) has an alleged net worth of $180 million. Forbes estimates his net worth to be around $100.4 million.

12. Luol Deng – $200 million

Luol Deng at American Airlines Arena on 28 September 2015 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rob Foldy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Luol Ajou Deng OBE

: Luol Ajou Deng OBE Date of birth : 16 April 1985

: 16 April 1985 Place of birth : Wau, South Sudan

: Wau, South Sudan Height : 6'9''

: 6'9'' Net worth: $200 million

Luol Ajou Deng OBE is a South Sudanese-British former professional basketball player. He was a two-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012. He played for teams such as Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. Luol Deng’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

11. David Robinson – $200 million

David Robinson during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Friday, 18 December 2015. Chris Goodney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Maurice Robinson

: David Maurice Robinson Date of birth : 6 August 1965

: 6 August 1965 Place of birth : Key West, Florida, United States

: Key West, Florida, United States Height : 7'1''

: 7'1'' Net worth: $200 million

David Robinson is a retired American professional basketball player with an estimated net worth of $200 million. He played centre for the San Antonio Spurs for his entire career, from 1989 to 2003. Throughout his career, he was a 10-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, and an NBA MVP in 1995.

10. Grant Hill – $250 million

Grant Hill at UNLV for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup on 3 August 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Grant Henry Hill

: Grant Henry Hill Date of birth : 5 October 1972

: 5 October 1972 Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Height : 6'8''

: 6'8'' Net worth: $250 million

Grant Hill is a former American professional basketball player and current Hudl videographer for Orlando City SC. In his professional career, Hill played for four teams in the NBA: the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

As of April 2024, his net worth is $250 million. His successful NBA career, endorsements, and broadcasting work have all contributed to his financial success.

9. Kevin Durant – $300 million

Kevin Durant during a press conference at Footprint Center on 16 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Wayne Durant

: Kevin Wayne Durant Date of birth : 29 September 1988

: 29 September 1988 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Height : 6’11’’

: 6’11’’ Net worth: $300 million

Kevin Durant is an American professional basketball player with a net worth of $300 million. He currently plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Kevin Durant is among the highest-paid players on and off the court. He is also among the top 10 richest active NBA players. As one of the greatest players in NBA history, he has an alleged net worth of $300 million.

8. Hakeem Olajuwon – $300 million

Former basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon at The Waldorf Astoria on 29 September 2014 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon

: Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon Date of birth : 21 January 1963

: 21 January 1963 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Height : 7’

: 7’ Net worth: $300 million

Hakeem played for the Houston Rockets from 1984 to 2002. He is one of the greatest centres and greatest basketball players of all time. Hakeem Olajuwon's net worth of $300 million puts him among the NBA's wealthiest players. His skills as a centre for the Houston Rockets and savvy investments have contributed to his wealth.

7. Russell Westbrook – $375 million

Russell Westbrook at TD Garden on 28 January 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Russell Westbrook III

Russell Westbrook III Date of birth : 12 November 1988

: 12 November 1988 Place of birth : Long Beach, California, United States

: Long Beach, California, United States Height : 6’4’’

: 6’4’’ Net worth: $375 million

Russell Westbrook III’s net worth is $375 million as of 2024. He is among the richest active NBA players. Westbrook plays point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a two-time scoring champion and, in 2017, was named league MVP. He is among the highest-paid athletes in the world, both in terms of salary and endorsements.

6. Vinnie Johnson – $500 million

Vinnie Johnson during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on 14 January 1991 at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas, United States. Photo: Joe Patronite

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vincent Johnson

: Vincent Johnson Date of birth : 1 September 1956

: 1 September 1956 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Height: 6’2’’

6’2’’ Net worth: $500 million

Vincent Johnson is an American former professional basketball player. Vinnie played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs during his NBA career. With the Pistons, he won the NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. Vinnie Johnson's net worth is $500 million. He transitioned to entrepreneurship after retiring from the NBA.

5. Shaquille O’Neal – $500 million

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort on 10 February 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal

: Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Date of birth : 6 March 1972

: 6 March 1972 Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, United States

: Newark, New Jersey, United States Height : 7’1’’

: 7’1’’ Net worth: $500 million

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, best known as Shaq, is an American former professional basketball player who is a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. He played for six teams over his 19-year career in the NBA and is a four-time NBA champion. Shaquille O'Neal is among the greatest basketball players and centres of all time. Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal’s net worth is $500 million.

4. Junior Bridgeman – $600 million

Ulysses “Junior“ Bridgeman at Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on 27 August 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman

: Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman Date of birth : 17 September 1953

: 17 September 1953 Place of birth : East Chicago, Indiana, United States

: East Chicago, Indiana, United States Height : 6’5’’

: 6’5’’ Net worth: $600 million

Junior Bridgeman played in the National Basketball Association from 1975 until 1987. He is the current owner of Ebony and Jet magazines. He is one of the richest retired NBA players, with an estimated net worth of $600 million, making him one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world. He transitioned from the NBA to owning a successful fast-food franchise empire.

3. Magic Johnson – $1.2 billion

Magic Johnson visits on the set of the pregame show in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr.

: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. Date of birth : 14 August 1959

: 14 August 1959 Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, United States

Lansing, Michigan, United States Height : 6’9’’

: 6’9’’ Net worth: $1.2 billion

Magic Johnson is often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time. Johnson spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He was among the highest-paid NBA players of all time and has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. He has made this amount from his thriving basketball career and business investments.

2. LeBron James – $1.2 billion

LeBron James at Ball Arena on 24 October 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Tafoya

Source: Getty Images

Full name : LeBron Raymone James Sr.

: LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, United States

: Akron, Ohio, United States Height : 6’9’’

: 6’9’’ Net worth: $1.2 billion

James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. LeBron James has also played for various teams, including the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $1.2 billion. His on-court excellence, endorsements, and entertainment ventures contribute to his substantial wealth.

1. Michael Jordan – $3.2 billion

Michael Jordan at a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on 24 January 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Jeffrey Jordan

: Michael Jeffrey Jordan Birthdate : 17 February 1963

: 17 February 1963 Place of birth : Cumberland Hospital

: Cumberland Hospital Height : 6’6’’

: 6’6’’ Net worth: $3.2 billion

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is a former professional basketball player and entrepreneur. He played fifteen seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003 and is one of the richest NBA players of all time. According to Forbes, his net worth is $3.2 billion as of 2024. His success extends beyond the NBA, with his iconic Air Jordan brand contributing significantly to his wealth.

Who are the 4 NBA billionaires?

The four NBA players who have achieved the billionaire status include;

Michael Jordan – $3.2 billion

LeBron James – $1.2 billion

Magic Johnson – $1.2 billion

What NBA player became a billionaire?

LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire recently, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $1.2 billion.

Is Magic Johnson a billionaire?

Former NBA star and investor Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire—he became the fourth professional athlete to earn that title. He reached the milestone following a lucrative post-basketball career as an investor in various business ventures. He has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

What is the net worth of the NBA?

The value of the NBA franchise has grown tremendously since 2001. According to a report by Forbes, the average NBA team was worth $3.85 billion in 2023. The league also generated $10 billion in 2022.

The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world. The above list of the richest NBA players have become extremely wealthy through their on-court earnings and smart business decisions off the court.

