Top 13 richest pastors in Nigeria in 2023: background, net worth, and cars

Most affluent Nigerian preachers are famous worldwide. Their megachurches have branches and a large following across the globe. These pastors own mansions, jets, posh cars, and properties worth thousands and millions of US dollars. Discover the richest pastor in Nigeria below.

Richest pastors in Nigeria Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

The wealthiest pastors in Nigeria have established lucrative businesses to support their luxurious lifestyles. Some run charity organizations and initiatives that help their followers and communities worldwide.

Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria?

Some of the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria are highly educated. They have Bachelor's degrees, Doctorates, and PhDs. Below is a list of the richest pastors in Nigeria and their net worth. Some do not show their properties to the public, while others are okay with displaying their wealth.

13. Prophet Odumeje - $500,000

Prophet Odumeje. Photo: @prophetodumejeofficialpage

Full name: Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere Born: 9 September 1982

9 September 1982 Spouse: Obianuju (Uju) Ohanaemere

Obianuju (Uju) Ohanaemere Children : 5

: 5 Ministry: The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry

Prophet Odumeje's net worth is around $500,000. He is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry. Odumeje is among the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria. He has flashy cars and mansions and even bought his wife a new car in 2022.

12. Bishop Mike Okonkwo - $3 million

Bishop Mike Okonkwo. Photo: @bishopmikeokonkwo

Full name: Mike Okonkwo

Mike Okonkwo Born: 6 September 1945

6 September 1945 Birthplace: Ogbunike, Anambra State, Nigeria

Ogbunike, Anambra State, Nigeria Age: 77 years (as of June 2023)

77 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Bishop Peace Okonkwo

Bishop Peace Okonkwo Children: a daughter

a daughter Ministry: The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)

The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Private jets: 2

Bishop Mike Okonkwo is a former banker. He established The Redeemed Evangelical Mission in 1972 while still under the United Church of Christ in 1972. Okonkwo was a member of the United Church of Christ until 1980.

TREM is among the most famous churches in Nigeria, while Bishop Mike is one of the wealthiest pastors in the country, with a net worth of $3 million. He owns two private jets and an estate.

11. Pastor Chris Okotie - $3 million

Pastor Chris Okotie. Photo: @chris.okotie.1

Full name: Christopher Oghenebrorie Okotie

Christopher Oghenebrorie Okotie Born: 16 June 1958

16 June 1958 Birthplace: Ethiope West, Nigeria

Ethiope West, Nigeria Age: 64 years (as of June 2023)

64 years (as of June 2023) Spouses: Tina Okotie (divorced 2001), Stephanie Henshaw (2008–2012)

Tina Okotie (divorced 2001), Stephanie Henshaw (2008–2012) Ministry: Household of God Church International Ministries

Household of God Church International Ministries Cars: Hummer, BMW, Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe, and Mercedes Benz

Pastor Chris Okotie is a leading Nigerian televangelist. He attended Edo College in Benin City and graduated with a law degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1984.

Okotie quit music in 1987 to go into full-time ministry. He attended the Grace Fellowship Bible School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, and established the Household of God Church International Ministries soon after. He has been the ministry's Senior Pastor since 1987.

Pastor Chris' net worth of $3 million. He owns properties in Nigeria and sells self-authored Christian publications. In 2013, Okotie gifted himself a Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe to celebrate 30 years as born again Christian and 27 years as a pastor.

Pastor Chris Okotie's cars

Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe

Hummers

Range Rover SUVs

BMWs

Mercedes Benz.

10. Pastor Lazarus Muoka - $8 million

Pastor Lazarus Muoka. Photo: @pstlazarusmuoka

Full name: Lazarus Muoka

Lazarus Muoka Birthplace: Mgbidi, Nigeria

Mgbidi, Nigeria Spouse: Joy Muoka

Joy Muoka Children: A daughter and a son

A daughter and a son Ministry: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

Pastor Lazarus Muoka is an author and the leader of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. He was born into a Catholic family.

Muoka joined the Pentecostals in 1994 and started his ministry with a small group. It has grown into one of the largest churches in Nigeria and Africa.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka's net worth is $8 million. He has private businesses and sells books. There is no evidence that Lazarus Muoka's private jet was purchased.

His church members commenced moves to buy him a private jet in 2021. The public heard nothing more about the initiative. Pastor Lazarus does not flaunt his cars on social media.

9. Pastor William Kumuyi - $10 million

Pastor William Kumuyi. Photo: @pastorkumuyiofficial

Full name: William Folorunsho Kumuyi

William Folorunsho Kumuyi Born: 6 June 1941

6 June 1941 Birthplace: Erin-Ijesha, Osun State, Nigeria

Erin-Ijesha, Osun State, Nigeria Age: 82 years (as of June 2023)

82 years (as of June 2023) Spouses: Abiodun Olowu (1990–2009), Folashade Blaize (2010 to present)

Abiodun Olowu (1990–2009), Folashade Blaize (2010 to present) Children: 2 sons

2 sons Ministry: Deeper Life Bible Church

Pastor Kumuyi's net worth is around $10 million. He is one of the most popular and richest pastors in Nigeria. The preacher is the founder and the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Bible Church.

Kumuyi has a Mathematics degree from the University of Ibadan. He did a post-graduate program in Education at the University of Lagos.

William was a Mathematics teacher at Mayflower School in 1962. Afterward, he taught Mathematics at the University of Lagos. Kumuyi started a Bible study group with 15 students and built the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

In September 2021, Kumuyi and his wife, Folashade Adenike Blaize, attended an event in Abuja in a private jet. A white limousine picked them up when the jet landed and took them to the venue.

8. Apostle Johnson Suleman - $10.5 million

Apostle Johnson Suleman. Photo: @WeLoveApostleJohnsonSuleman

Full name: Johnson Suleman

Johnson Suleman Born: 24 March 1971

24 March 1971 Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria

Benin City, Nigeria Age: 52 years (as of June 2023)

52 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman (2004 to present)

Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman (2004 to present) Children: a daughter and a son

a daughter and a son Ministry: Omega Fire Ministries International

Omega Fire Ministries International Cars: Rolls Royce Phantom, Toyota Prado Jeep,

Rolls Royce Phantom, Toyota Prado Jeep, Private jet: 1

Apostle Johnson Suleman is worth $10.5 million. He was an assistant pastor at the Armor of God Church in Lagos from 1998 to 2004. Suleman studied Mass Communication and has a Doctorate in Philosophy.

He started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004 and has been the General Overseer since then. Johnson said he became a millionaire at 19 while still in school. He got the money from moving cocoa in trucks from his state to northern Nigeria. The preacher owns a private jet and a luxurious home in Edo State, Nigeria.

Apostle Johnson Suleman's cars

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Prado Jeep

7. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo - $15 million

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo. Photo: @matthewashimolowo.official

Full name: Matthew A. Ashimolowo

Matthew A. Ashimolowo Born: 17 March 1952

17 March 1952 Birthplace: Kaduna, Nigeria

Kaduna, Nigeria Age: 71 years (as of June 2023)

71 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Pastor Yemisi Ashimolowo

Pastor Yemisi Ashimolowo Children: 2 sons

2 sons Ministry: Kingsway International Christian Centre

Kingsway International Christian Centre Cars: Range Rover Vogue Sport and a bulletproof Hummer Jeep

Range Rover Vogue Sport and a bulletproof Hummer Jeep Private jet: 1

Matthew Ashimolowo is the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre based in London. Matthew Ashimolowo converted to Christianity from Islam at age 20.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's net worth is $15 million. His sources of wealth are Christian literature and documentaries from his media company. Ashimolowo's radio program, Winning Ways, airs in London, Ghana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's cars

Range Rover Vogue Sport

A bulletproof Hummer Jeep

Porsche Cayenne

Mercedes-Benz.

6. Pastor Sam Adeyemi - $30 million

Pastor Sam Adeyemi. Photo: @thesamadeyemi

Full name: Sam Adeyemi

Sam Adeyemi Born: 3 February 1967

3 February 1967 Birthplace: Ndayako village, Niger State, Nigeria

Ndayako village, Niger State, Nigeria Age: 56 years (as of June 2023)

56 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Adenike Adeyemi (1993 to present)

Adenike Adeyemi (1993 to present) Children: 2 daughters and a son

2 daughters and a son Ministry: Daystar Christian Centre

Daystar Christian Centre Cars: Mercedes-Benz S350 and Lexus LX570

Sam Adeyemi is a Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. His broadcast program, Excellent Leadership, airs on Daystar Network Television and Word Network in the United States.

Pastor founded Daystar Christian Centre in 1995. In 2002 he founded a non-profit leadership and management development school Daystar Leadership Academy. He is one of the richest preachers in Nigeria, with a net worth of $30 million.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's cars

Mercedes-Benz S350

Lexus LX570

5. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor - $32 million

Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor. Photo: @ayooritsejafor

Full name: Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor

Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor Born: 10 November 1955

10 November 1955 Birthplace: Delta, Nigeria

Delta, Nigeria Age: 67 years (as of June 2023)

67 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Helen Oritsejafor (1997 to present)

Helen Oritsejafor (1997 to present) Children: 3 sons (triplets) and a daughter

3 sons (triplets) and a daughter Ministry: World of Life Bible Church

World of Life Bible Church Cars: Limousine and Toyota Land Cruiser

Limousine and Toyota Land Cruiser Private jet: 1

Papa Ayo Oritsejafor is the Senior Pastor and founder of the World of Life Bible Church. He was elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in July 2010.

Oritsejafor has many properties around Nigeria, especially in Delta and Lagos. He is one of the richest pastors in Nigeria, with a net worth of $32 million. Papa Ayo owns a $3.5 million Bombardier Challenger 601 private jet.

Papa Ayo's cars

Limousine

Toyota Land Cruiser

4. Pastor David Ibiyeomie - $41 million

Pastor David Ibiyeomie. Photo: @davidibiyeomie247

Full name: David Ibiyeomie

David Ibiyeomie Born: 21 October 1962

21 October 1962 Age: 60 years (as of June 2023)

60 years (as of June 2023) Birthplace: Bonny Island, Nigeria

Bonny Island, Nigeria Spouse: Peace Ibiyeomie (1996 to present)

Peace Ibiyeomie (1996 to present) Children: a son

a son Ministry: Salvation Ministries

Salvation Ministries College: Word of Faith Bible Institute

Word of Faith Bible Institute Cars: Rolls Royce Phantom, Limousine, and Range Rover

Rolls Royce Phantom, Limousine, and Range Rover Private jet: 1

Televangelist David Ibiyeomie is the founder of the Salvation Ministries. The church has more than 30 branches. David Ibiyeomie's net worth is $41 million.

He owns the Word of Faith Bible Institute and expensive houses in Lagos State and Port Harcourt. He purchased a private jet on his 55th birthday.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie's cars

Rolls Royce Phantom

Limousine

Range Rover.

3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Photo: @PastorChrisLive

Full name: Christian Oyakhilome

Christian Oyakhilome Born: 7 December 1963

7 December 1963 Birthplace: Edo, Nigeria

Edo, Nigeria Age: 59 years (as of June 2023)

59 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Anita Oyakhilome (1991–2016)

Anita Oyakhilome (1991–2016) Children: 2 daughters

2 daughters Ministry: Christ Embassy Church

Christ Embassy Church Organization: LoveWorld USA cable TV channel

LoveWorld USA cable TV channel Cars: About 30 SUVs, including a Range Rover Sport

About 30 SUVs, including a Range Rover Sport Private jets: 1

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded The Believer's World Fellowship (now called Christ Embassy Church) and is the current President of Loveworld Incorporated.

He attended Edo College and got a degree in Architecture from Bendel State University (now called Ambrose Ali University) on scholarship.

Chris began his ministry while a student at Ambrose Alli University. He is among the richest pastors in Africa today. His annual healing school happens in Nigeria and South Africa. It attracts thousands of sick people from over 70 countries in some instances.

Pastor Chris' net worth is $50 million. In 2017, he and Benny Hinn created the Christian cable channel LoveWorld USA.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's cars

He owns about 30 SUVs, including:

Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Range Rover sentinel

Range Rover Sport

Honda Pilot 2011 SUV

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Minibus

Rolls Royce Phantom

2. Pastor Enoch Adeboye - $65 million

Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photo: @PastorEAAdeboye

Full name: Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Enoch Adejare Adeboye Born: 2 March 1942

2 March 1942 Birthplace: Osun, Nigeria

Osun, Nigeria Age: 81 years (as of June 2023)

81 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Foluke Adeboye (1967 to present)

Foluke Adeboye (1967 to present) Children: 3 sons and a daughter

3 sons and a daughter Ministry: The Redeemed Christian Church of God

The Redeemed Christian Church of God Cars: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover Discovery

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is a Christian author and televangelist through Dove TV. He is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). RCCG is among the most influential churches in Nigeria. It has branches in 192 nations worldwide.

Adeboye was a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Lagos. He joined the ministry in 1973 and interpreted Yoruba to English for Pastor Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi. He took over Papa Akindayomi in 1981.

Pastor Adeboye's net worth is $65 million. The Nigerian televangelist has several properties around the world.

Pastor Adeboye’s cars

Some of Pastor Adeboye’s cars are:

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen

Land Rover Discovery.

1. Bishop David Oyedepo - $150 million

Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo: @bishopdavidolaniyioyedepo

Full name: David Olaniyi Oyedepo

David Olaniyi Oyedepo Born: 27 September 1954

27 September 1954 Birthplace: Osogbo, Nigeria

Osogbo, Nigeria Age: 68 years (as of June 2023)

68 years (as of June 2023) Spouse: Faith Abiola Oyedepo (1982 to present)

Faith Abiola Oyedepo (1982 to present) Children: 2 sons and 2 daughters

2 sons and 2 daughters Ministry: Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International)

Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International) Universities: Babcock University and Covenant University

Babcock University and Covenant University Company: Hebron

Hebron Cars: Toyota Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Toyota Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Private jets: 4

David Oyedepo tops the list of the richest pastors in Nigeria. His father was a Muslim healer, while his mum was a Christian. David studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, and a Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii.

Oyedepo is the founder and bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide ministry (Winners Chapel International). Winners Chapel International has branches in over 300 cities worldwide.

Bishop David Oyedepo's net worth is $150 million. He owns four private jets, a Gulfstream I, Gulfstream IV, Bombardier Challenger 604 (N664D), and Gulfstream V Jet.

David Oyedepo has Babcock University and Covenant University, and a water company called Hebron. The bishop owns commercial buildings and properties in Nigeria and abroad.

Bishop David Oyedepo's cars

He drives several expensive cars, including:

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria in 2023?

Most wealthy preachers in Nigeria run Pentecostal ministries. The table below is a summary of the 13 pastors who are rich in Nigeria:

Preacher Church Net worth David Oyedepo Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) $150 million Enoch Adeboye The Redeemed Christian Church of God $65 million Chris Oyakhilome Christ Embassy Church $50 million David Ibiyeomie Salvation Ministries $41 million Ayo Oritsejafor World of Life Bible Church $32 million Sam Adeyemi Daystar Christian Centre $30 million Matthew Ashimolowo Kingsway International Christian Centre $15 million Johnson Suleman Omega Fire Ministries International $10.5 million Pastor William Kumuyi Deeper Life Bible Church $10 million Lazarus Muoka The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement $8 million Chris Okotie Household of God Church International Ministries $3 million Mike Okonkwo The Redeemed Evangelical Mission $3 million Prophet Odumeje The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry $500,000

Which is the biggest church in Nigeria?

The Roman Catholic Church is the biggest Christian denomination in Nigeria. It has the largest congregation or Christian population in the country.

What are the biggest churches in Nigeria?

Several Evangelical/Pentecostal churches in Nigeria have branches countrywide and worldwide. Some of these churches are:

Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God

Christ Embassy Church

Salvation Ministries

World of Life Bible Church

Daystar Christian Centre

Kingsway International Christian Centre

Omega Fire Ministries International

Deeper Life Bible Church

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

Household of God Church International Ministries

The Redeemed Evangelical Mission

The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry

The Deeper Life Bible Church

Living Faith Church Worldwide

David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) ministry is the richest pastor in Nigeria, with a $150 million net worth.

What is the net worth of the richest pastor in Nigeria?

David Oyedepo's net worth is $150 million. He founded the Living Faith World Outreach Ministry. Oyedepo is the richest pastor in Nigeria.

Are there any billionaire pastors in Nigeria?

A billion naira is equivalent to $2.2 million. The net worth of some pastors in Nigeria is way above this figure. Below is a list of 13 billionaire pastors in Nigeria:

David Oyedepo - $150 million

Enoch Adeboye - $65 million

Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million

David Ibiyeomie- $41 million

Ayo Oritsejafor - $32 million

Sam Adeyemi - $30 million

Matthew Ashimolowo - $15 million

Johnson Suleman - $10.5 million

William Kumuyi - $10 million

Lazarus Muoka - $8 million

Chris Okotie - $3 million

Mike Okonkwo - $3 million

Who is the richest pastor in the world?

American televangelist Kenneth Copeland is the world's richest pastor, with a net worth of $300 million. He is the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Kenneth also is a public speaker and musician.

How many church denominations are there in Nigeria?

There are many denominations in Nigeria. The biggest are Baptist, Anglican, Roman Catholic, Methodist, Apostolic, and Pentecostal churches.

Most wealthy pastors in Nigeria have spent decades growing their ministries. To be considered the richest pastor in Nigeria, your church must have branches worldwide and own assets worth millions of US dollars.

