Top 13 richest pastors in Nigeria in 2023: background, net worth, and cars
Most affluent Nigerian preachers are famous worldwide. Their megachurches have branches and a large following across the globe. These pastors own mansions, jets, posh cars, and properties worth thousands and millions of US dollars. Discover the richest pastor in Nigeria below.
The wealthiest pastors in Nigeria have established lucrative businesses to support their luxurious lifestyles. Some run charity organizations and initiatives that help their followers and communities worldwide.
Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria?
Some of the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria are highly educated. They have Bachelor's degrees, Doctorates, and PhDs. Below is a list of the richest pastors in Nigeria and their net worth. Some do not show their properties to the public, while others are okay with displaying their wealth.
13. Prophet Odumeje - $500,000
- Full name: Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere
- Born: 9 September 1982
- Spouse: Obianuju (Uju) Ohanaemere
- Children: 5
- Ministry: The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry
Prophet Odumeje's net worth is around $500,000. He is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry. Odumeje is among the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria. He has flashy cars and mansions and even bought his wife a new car in 2022.
12. Bishop Mike Okonkwo - $3 million
- Full name: Mike Okonkwo
- Born: 6 September 1945
- Birthplace: Ogbunike, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Age: 77 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Bishop Peace Okonkwo
- Children: a daughter
- Ministry: The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)
- Private jets: 2
Bishop Mike Okonkwo is a former banker. He established The Redeemed Evangelical Mission in 1972 while still under the United Church of Christ in 1972. Okonkwo was a member of the United Church of Christ until 1980.
TREM is among the most famous churches in Nigeria, while Bishop Mike is one of the wealthiest pastors in the country, with a net worth of $3 million. He owns two private jets and an estate.
11. Pastor Chris Okotie - $3 million
- Full name: Christopher Oghenebrorie Okotie
- Born: 16 June 1958
- Birthplace: Ethiope West, Nigeria
- Age: 64 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouses: Tina Okotie (divorced 2001), Stephanie Henshaw (2008–2012)
- Ministry: Household of God Church International Ministries
- Cars: Hummer, BMW, Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe, and Mercedes Benz
Pastor Chris Okotie is a leading Nigerian televangelist. He attended Edo College in Benin City and graduated with a law degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1984.
Okotie quit music in 1987 to go into full-time ministry. He attended the Grace Fellowship Bible School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, and established the Household of God Church International Ministries soon after. He has been the ministry's Senior Pastor since 1987.
Pastor Chris' net worth of $3 million. He owns properties in Nigeria and sells self-authored Christian publications. In 2013, Okotie gifted himself a Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe to celebrate 30 years as born again Christian and 27 years as a pastor.
Pastor Chris Okotie's cars
- Rolls-Royce Phantom coupe
- Hummers
- Range Rover SUVs
- BMWs
- Mercedes Benz.
10. Pastor Lazarus Muoka - $8 million
- Full name: Lazarus Muoka
- Birthplace: Mgbidi, Nigeria
- Spouse: Joy Muoka
- Children: A daughter and a son
- Ministry: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement
Pastor Lazarus Muoka is an author and the leader of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. He was born into a Catholic family.
Muoka joined the Pentecostals in 1994 and started his ministry with a small group. It has grown into one of the largest churches in Nigeria and Africa.
Pastor Lazarus Muoka's net worth is $8 million. He has private businesses and sells books. There is no evidence that Lazarus Muoka's private jet was purchased.
His church members commenced moves to buy him a private jet in 2021. The public heard nothing more about the initiative. Pastor Lazarus does not flaunt his cars on social media.
9. Pastor William Kumuyi - $10 million
- Full name: William Folorunsho Kumuyi
- Born: 6 June 1941
- Birthplace: Erin-Ijesha, Osun State, Nigeria
- Age: 82 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouses: Abiodun Olowu (1990–2009), Folashade Blaize (2010 to present)
- Children: 2 sons
- Ministry: Deeper Life Bible Church
Pastor Kumuyi's net worth is around $10 million. He is one of the most popular and richest pastors in Nigeria. The preacher is the founder and the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Bible Church.
Kumuyi has a Mathematics degree from the University of Ibadan. He did a post-graduate program in Education at the University of Lagos.
William was a Mathematics teacher at Mayflower School in 1962. Afterward, he taught Mathematics at the University of Lagos. Kumuyi started a Bible study group with 15 students and built the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.
In September 2021, Kumuyi and his wife, Folashade Adenike Blaize, attended an event in Abuja in a private jet. A white limousine picked them up when the jet landed and took them to the venue.
8. Apostle Johnson Suleman - $10.5 million
- Full name: Johnson Suleman
- Born: 24 March 1971
- Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria
- Age: 52 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman (2004 to present)
- Children: a daughter and a son
- Ministry: Omega Fire Ministries International
- Cars: Rolls Royce Phantom, Toyota Prado Jeep,
- Private jet: 1
Apostle Johnson Suleman is worth $10.5 million. He was an assistant pastor at the Armor of God Church in Lagos from 1998 to 2004. Suleman studied Mass Communication and has a Doctorate in Philosophy.
He started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004 and has been the General Overseer since then. Johnson said he became a millionaire at 19 while still in school. He got the money from moving cocoa in trucks from his state to northern Nigeria. The preacher owns a private jet and a luxurious home in Edo State, Nigeria.
Apostle Johnson Suleman's cars
- Rolls Royce Phantom
- Toyota Prado Jeep
7. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo - $15 million
- Full name: Matthew A. Ashimolowo
- Born: 17 March 1952
- Birthplace: Kaduna, Nigeria
- Age: 71 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Pastor Yemisi Ashimolowo
- Children: 2 sons
- Ministry: Kingsway International Christian Centre
- Cars: Range Rover Vogue Sport and a bulletproof Hummer Jeep
- Private jet: 1
Matthew Ashimolowo is the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre based in London. Matthew Ashimolowo converted to Christianity from Islam at age 20.
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's net worth is $15 million. His sources of wealth are Christian literature and documentaries from his media company. Ashimolowo's radio program, Winning Ways, airs in London, Ghana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's cars
- Range Rover Vogue Sport
- A bulletproof Hummer Jeep
- Porsche Cayenne
- Mercedes-Benz.
6. Pastor Sam Adeyemi - $30 million
- Full name: Sam Adeyemi
- Born: 3 February 1967
- Birthplace: Ndayako village, Niger State, Nigeria
- Age: 56 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Adenike Adeyemi (1993 to present)
- Children: 2 daughters and a son
- Ministry: Daystar Christian Centre
- Cars: Mercedes-Benz S350 and Lexus LX570
Sam Adeyemi is a Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. His broadcast program, Excellent Leadership, airs on Daystar Network Television and Word Network in the United States.
Pastor founded Daystar Christian Centre in 1995. In 2002 he founded a non-profit leadership and management development school Daystar Leadership Academy. He is one of the richest preachers in Nigeria, with a net worth of $30 million.
Pastor Sam Adeyemi's cars
- Mercedes-Benz S350
- Lexus LX570
5. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor - $32 million
- Full name: Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor
- Born: 10 November 1955
- Birthplace: Delta, Nigeria
- Age: 67 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Helen Oritsejafor (1997 to present)
- Children: 3 sons (triplets) and a daughter
- Ministry: World of Life Bible Church
- Cars: Limousine and Toyota Land Cruiser
- Private jet: 1
Papa Ayo Oritsejafor is the Senior Pastor and founder of the World of Life Bible Church. He was elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in July 2010.
Oritsejafor has many properties around Nigeria, especially in Delta and Lagos. He is one of the richest pastors in Nigeria, with a net worth of $32 million. Papa Ayo owns a $3.5 million Bombardier Challenger 601 private jet.
Papa Ayo's cars
- Limousine
- Toyota Land Cruiser
4. Pastor David Ibiyeomie - $41 million
- Full name: David Ibiyeomie
- Born: 21 October 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of June 2023)
- Birthplace: Bonny Island, Nigeria
- Spouse: Peace Ibiyeomie (1996 to present)
- Children: a son
- Ministry: Salvation Ministries
- College: Word of Faith Bible Institute
- Cars: Rolls Royce Phantom, Limousine, and Range Rover
- Private jet: 1
Televangelist David Ibiyeomie is the founder of the Salvation Ministries. The church has more than 30 branches. David Ibiyeomie's net worth is $41 million.
He owns the Word of Faith Bible Institute and expensive houses in Lagos State and Port Harcourt. He purchased a private jet on his 55th birthday.
Pastor David Ibiyeomie's cars
- Rolls Royce Phantom
- Limousine
- Range Rover.
3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million
- Full name: Christian Oyakhilome
- Born: 7 December 1963
- Birthplace: Edo, Nigeria
- Age: 59 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Anita Oyakhilome (1991–2016)
- Children: 2 daughters
- Ministry: Christ Embassy Church
- Organization: LoveWorld USA cable TV channel
- Cars: About 30 SUVs, including a Range Rover Sport
- Private jets: 1
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded The Believer's World Fellowship (now called Christ Embassy Church) and is the current President of Loveworld Incorporated.
He attended Edo College and got a degree in Architecture from Bendel State University (now called Ambrose Ali University) on scholarship.
Chris began his ministry while a student at Ambrose Alli University. He is among the richest pastors in Africa today. His annual healing school happens in Nigeria and South Africa. It attracts thousands of sick people from over 70 countries in some instances.
Pastor Chris' net worth is $50 million. In 2017, he and Benny Hinn created the Christian cable channel LoveWorld USA.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's cars
He owns about 30 SUVs, including:
- Bentley Continental GT
- Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon
- Range Rover sentinel
- Range Rover Sport
- Honda Pilot 2011 SUV
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Minibus
- Rolls Royce Phantom
2. Pastor Enoch Adeboye - $65 million
- Full name: Enoch Adejare Adeboye
- Born: 2 March 1942
- Birthplace: Osun, Nigeria
- Age: 81 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Foluke Adeboye (1967 to present)
- Children: 3 sons and a daughter
- Ministry: The Redeemed Christian Church of God
- Cars: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover Discovery
Pastor Enoch Adeboye is a Christian author and televangelist through Dove TV. He is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). RCCG is among the most influential churches in Nigeria. It has branches in 192 nations worldwide.
Adeboye was a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Lagos. He joined the ministry in 1973 and interpreted Yoruba to English for Pastor Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi. He took over Papa Akindayomi in 1981.
Pastor Adeboye's net worth is $65 million. The Nigerian televangelist has several properties around the world.
Pastor Adeboye’s cars
Some of Pastor Adeboye’s cars are:
- Rolls-Royce Phantom
- Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen
- Land Rover Discovery.
1. Bishop David Oyedepo - $150 million
- Full name: David Olaniyi Oyedepo
- Born: 27 September 1954
- Birthplace: Osogbo, Nigeria
- Age: 68 years (as of June 2023)
- Spouse: Faith Abiola Oyedepo (1982 to present)
- Children: 2 sons and 2 daughters
- Ministry: Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International)
- Universities: Babcock University and Covenant University
- Company: Hebron
- Cars: Toyota Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Private jets: 4
David Oyedepo tops the list of the richest pastors in Nigeria. His father was a Muslim healer, while his mum was a Christian. David studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, and a Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii.
Oyedepo is the founder and bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide ministry (Winners Chapel International). Winners Chapel International has branches in over 300 cities worldwide.
Bishop David Oyedepo's net worth is $150 million. He owns four private jets, a Gulfstream I, Gulfstream IV, Bombardier Challenger 604 (N664D), and Gulfstream V Jet.
David Oyedepo has Babcock University and Covenant University, and a water company called Hebron. The bishop owns commercial buildings and properties in Nigeria and abroad.
Bishop David Oyedepo's cars
He drives several expensive cars, including:
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria in 2023?
Most wealthy preachers in Nigeria run Pentecostal ministries. The table below is a summary of the 13 pastors who are rich in Nigeria:
|Preacher
|Church
|Net worth
|David Oyedepo
|Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel)
|$150 million
|Enoch Adeboye
|The Redeemed Christian Church of God
|$65 million
|Chris Oyakhilome
|Christ Embassy Church
|$50 million
|David Ibiyeomie
|Salvation Ministries
|$41 million
|Ayo Oritsejafor
|World of Life Bible Church
|$32 million
|Sam Adeyemi
|Daystar Christian Centre
|$30 million
|Matthew Ashimolowo
|Kingsway International Christian Centre
|$15 million
|Johnson Suleman
|Omega Fire Ministries International
|$10.5 million
|Pastor William Kumuyi
|Deeper Life Bible Church
|$10 million
|Lazarus Muoka
|The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement
|$8 million
|Chris Okotie
|Household of God Church International Ministries
|$3 million
|Mike Okonkwo
|The Redeemed Evangelical Mission
|$3 million
|Prophet Odumeje
|The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry
|$500,000
Which is the biggest church in Nigeria?
The Roman Catholic Church is the biggest Christian denomination in Nigeria. It has the largest congregation or Christian population in the country.
What are the biggest churches in Nigeria?
Several Evangelical/Pentecostal churches in Nigeria have branches countrywide and worldwide. Some of these churches are:
- Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel)
- The Redeemed Christian Church of God
- Christ Embassy Church
- Salvation Ministries
- World of Life Bible Church
- Daystar Christian Centre
- Kingsway International Christian Centre
- Omega Fire Ministries International
- Deeper Life Bible Church
- The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement
- Household of God Church International Ministries
- The Redeemed Evangelical Mission
- The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry
- The Deeper Life Bible Church
- Living Faith Church Worldwide
Who is the richest pastor in Nigeria in 2023?
David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) ministry is the richest pastor in Nigeria, with a $150 million net worth.
What is the net worth of the richest pastor in Nigeria?
David Oyedepo's net worth is $150 million. He founded the Living Faith World Outreach Ministry. Oyedepo is the richest pastor in Nigeria.
Are there any billionaire pastors in Nigeria?
A billion naira is equivalent to $2.2 million. The net worth of some pastors in Nigeria is way above this figure. Below is a list of 13 billionaire pastors in Nigeria:
- David Oyedepo - $150 million
- Enoch Adeboye - $65 million
- Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million
- David Ibiyeomie- $41 million
- Ayo Oritsejafor - $32 million
- Sam Adeyemi - $30 million
- Matthew Ashimolowo - $15 million
- Johnson Suleman - $10.5 million
- William Kumuyi - $10 million
- Lazarus Muoka - $8 million
- Chris Okotie - $3 million
- Mike Okonkwo - $3 million
Who is the richest pastor in the world?
American televangelist Kenneth Copeland is the world's richest pastor, with a net worth of $300 million. He is the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Kenneth also is a public speaker and musician.
How many church denominations are there in Nigeria?
There are many denominations in Nigeria. The biggest are Baptist, Anglican, Roman Catholic, Methodist, Apostolic, and Pentecostal churches.
Most wealthy pastors in Nigeria have spent decades growing their ministries. To be considered the richest pastor in Nigeria, your church must have branches worldwide and own assets worth millions of US dollars.
