Susan Geston’s biography: what is known about Jeff Bridges’ wife?

Who is Jeff Bridges married to? He is married to Susan Geston, an American actress and producer. She is best known for her appearances in Stay Hungry (1976), where she plays the Blonde Photographer and Forbidden Zone (1980), where she stars as a dancer. As a producer, she worked on the 1989 hit movie Cold Feet.

Actor Jeff Bridges (L) and Susan Geston arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Susan Bridges is best known as Jeff Bridges' wife. Her husband is a renowned American actor, singer, producer, and composer. Jeff is an acclaimed actor who has won prestigious awards such as a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award. In addition, the two have been married for close to four decades.

Profile summary

Full name: Susan Geston

Susan Geston Nickname: Black-Eyed Sue

Black-Eyed Sue Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: 1953

1953 Age : 68 years (as of 2022)

: 68 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Fargo region of North Dakota, United States

: Fargo region of North Dakota, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Patricia Kennedy Hansen

: Patricia Kennedy Hansen Father : Magnus C. Geston

: Magnus C. Geston Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband : Jeffrey Leon Bridges

: Jeffrey Leon Bridges Children : 3

Children's names : 3

: 3 Profession : Actress, producer

: Actress, producer Net worth: $500k

Susan Geston’s bio

Jeff Bridges' wife was born and raised in the small city of Fargo in North Dakota, United States. She is the daughter of Magnus C. Geston and Patricia Kennedy Hansen.

Actors Susan Geston (L) and Jeff Bridges attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jeff Bridges' wife?

Susan Geston's age is 64 years as of 2021. She was born in the year 1953. However, Susan Geston's birthday is unknown to the public. She is 2 years younger than her husband.

What does Susan Geston do?

Geston was a relatively unknown figure before she met her husband in 1974. She was only 21 years old, working as a roadhouse waitress in a restaurant in the Fargo region of North Dakota. She was working to raise funds for her college education.

She is also known as an actress and producer. She first appeared in the movie Stay Hungry in 1976. Her role in the film is minor as she plays Blonde Photographer. She features alongside her husband Jeff (Craig Blake) and other stars such as Sally Field (Mary Tate Farnsworth) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Joe Santo)

As a producer, she has worked on Cold Feet. Susan is credited as an associate producer in the movie. Her husband is also a cast member in the 1989 hit movie. The film, which Thomas McGuane and Jim Harrison wrote, follows former friends as they chase each other across the US.

How did Jeff Bridges meet his wife?

Jeff Bridges and his wife first met in a restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1974. Susan was at the time working in a restaurant as a waitress. Jeff has said that he was smitten by the girl. However, he has also stated that he was too shy to say hi. He instead pretended to read a magazine while stealing peaks. Jeff eventually mastered the courage to ask her out but was ultimately declined.

Jeff Bridges' spouse had been in an accident a few days before her encounter with Jeff. As a result, Geston had two black eyes and a broken nose. Bridges initially thought that her boyfriend had abused Susan at the time.

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

The couple once again met at a wrap party for Rancho Deluxe, a project he was working on at the time. He asked Susan for a dance, and she accepted. The next day, Geston accompanied Jeff to view a property in a Montana ranch.

How long has Jeff Bridges been married?

Susan and her celebrity husband have been married for 44 years. The couple tied the knot in 1977. They are blessed with three daughters: Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley. They are also grandparents to Grace and Ben.

Asked what the foundation of a strong relationship is, this is what Jeff had to say:

If you change partners every time it gets tough or you get a little dissatisfied, then you don’t get the richness that’s available in a long-term relationship. My wife supports me, and it makes me love her more. ........ We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart. I respect her wisdom, and I’m sure the girls do too. I’ve really been blessed.

Susan Geston is an American actress and producer. She is also the wife of Jeff Bridges. They have been married for more than 40 years.

