Top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria and their net worth 2022

The richest musician in Nigeria comes from a wealthy background but has never had an added advantage in the industry. Everyone works hard, including the so-called "cool kids." Therefore, none of these artists received success and fame on a silver platter.

The richest musicians in Nigeria. Photo: @davidoofficial2, @Dan Kitwood, @2niteflavour, @Jeff Spicer, @OFFICIALDONJAZZY, @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most of the richest musicians in Nigeria discovered their talents before their pre-adolescent years and knew from childhood that they would become artists. Meanwhile, others wanted an entirely different career and discovered themselves in high school or college.

Top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria

Most of the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria come from humble backgrounds. They, therefore, struggled and beat all odds to be the stars the world celebrates today. This list of the richest musicians in Nigeria states some of their assets and estimates their car's market prices. Since some properties are easily disposable, some stars might not change some of the vehicles listed here in a few years.

30. Teni - $600,000

Teni enjoying her flight. Photo: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Full name: Yemi Eberechi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 23 December 1992

23 December 1992 Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Teniola Apata is the ninth out of ten children. Her late father was a retired Nigerian Brigadier. He was assassinated in front of his family on 8 January 1995.

Apata Memorial High School, a military-style private boarding school in Lagos, Nigeria, symbolizes his honour. The singer's mother hails from Ondo, and her elder sister, Niniola, participated in the Project Fame West Africa season 6 held in 2013.

Teni attended Apata Memorial High School and earned a Business Administration degree from the American InterContinental University. Her mother restrained and advised her to complete her degree before making music.

Teni became 2017 famous when her Instagram freestyle went viral. Her single, Askamaya, was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

Teni signed up with Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records and left to join Dr Dolor Entertainment. Some of her other singles are Wait, Amen, Lagos, Sugar Munny, and Pray.

Teni's net worth

The multi-talented artist has a net worth of $600,000.

Teni's house and cars

The singer acquired an expensive house in 2020. She also owns these cars:

Lexus LX 570 (N135 million)

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon Suv (N70 million - N155 million)

29. 9ice - $1.2 million

9ice poses backstage at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 in Abuja. Photo: @Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande

Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande Occupation: Singer, songwriter and dancer

Singer, songwriter and dancer Born: 17 January 1980

17 January 1980 Birthplace: Oyo, Nigeria

Oyo, Nigeria Age: 42 years (as of May 2022)

42 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Olasunkanmi Ajala (2019 to present)

Olasunkanmi Ajala (2019 to present) Children: Zion Akande, Michelle Abolanle Akande, Maya Akande, and Miya Akande

Zion Akande, Michelle Abolanle Akande, Maya Akande, and Miya Akande Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, playing live, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

9ice comes from a polygamous family of five wives and nine children. His birth home is Ogbomosho in Oyo State, but he grew up in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos, and always wanted to be a musician.

He dropped out of a law degree at the Lagos State University and made a name for himself in the world of music. The singer's parents allowed him to pursue his dream because they noticed his love for music at age 14.

9ice's released his first recorded demo, Risi de Alagbaja, in 1996 and his first official single, Little Money, in 2000. He has released several albums, including Tradition (2009), Gongo Aso (2008), and Greatest of All Times > G.O.A.T. (2018).

The singer contested for a seat in the House of Representatives as an Ogbomoso North Constituency representative in 2015 but lost the elections.

9ice's net worth

Alexander Abolore's estimated net worth of N500 million is equivalent to $1.2 million.

9ice's house and cars

The singer owns a mansion in Lekki, Lagos State. He has several luxurious cars, including:

Mercedes Benz C Class

Ferrari

Range Rover sport

Mercedes Benz G wagon

28. Kizz Daniel - $1.5 million

Kizz Daniel wearing red glasses. Photo: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Full name: Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 1 May 1994

1 May 1994 Birthplace : Oyo, Nigeria

: Oyo, Nigeria Age: 28 years (as of May 2022)

28 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Kizz Daniel (formerly known as Kiss Daniel) developed an interest in music at age 11 and grew into a renowned international artist. He attended Abeokuta Grammar School and graduated with a degree in Water Resource Management and Agrometeorology Engineering in 2013 from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Kizz Daniel signed a record deal with G-worldwide entertainment in 2013 but left a couple of years later due to a public contract dispute and court case. Kizz Daniel established Fly Boy Inc Record in November 2017.

Kizz Daniel's net worth

He currently has a net worth of $1.5 million. The star has several hits and a huge following.

Kizz Daniel's cars

Here are the estimated market prices of Kizz Daniel's cars:

Bentley Continental GT (N35 million)

Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG (N50 million)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S Coupe (N35 million)

Ford Mustang (N11 million)

27. Wande Coal - $1.7 million

A black and white image of Wande Coal. Photo: @wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Full name: Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe

Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 18 October 1985

18 October 1985 Birthplace: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Wande Coal sings the R&B Afro-pop genre. He was in his church's teenage choir and got his first break in the industry as a dancer. Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits Records signed him up in 2006. Wande featured on D'banj's Rundown/Funk you up album.

Wande's debut album, Mushin To Mo'Hits, was widely received in the UK, Nigeria, and the USA. He signed on to Don Jazzy's new label, Mavin Records, with Tiwa Savage in 2012 after a fall out with Mo' Hits Records' executives.

Since Wande Coal is a brilliant stage performer, there is never a dull moment at his shows and concerts. He also bought his friend and manager, Nana Abbey, an E200 Kompressor Mercedes Benz.

Wande Coal's net worth

He is one of the most influential musicians in Nigeria, with a net worth of $1.7 million.

Wande Coal's cars and houses

Oluwatobi Wande bought a Ferrari in 2016.

26. Runtown - $2 million

Singer Runtown at CIROC Studios Launch Event hosted by DJ Khaled at the iconic Record Plant Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Douglas Jack Agu

Douglas Jack Agu Occupation: Singer, producer, and songwriter

Singer, producer, and songwriter Born: 19 August 1989

19 August 1989 Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Runtown moved from Enugu to Abuja after his father's death. He ventured into music in 2007 but released his first track, Runtown, in 2010. The singer studies in a fashion school in New York.

Runtown's net worth

Douglas Jack's net worth is $2 million. He has signed a few multi-million contracts with famous brands, including Adidas and Telcos.

Runtown's cars and houses

He has a beautiful house and was the first Nigerian artist to buy a new Lamborghini in 2017.

Lamborghini Gallardo (N150 million)

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon (N37 million)

25. Harrysong - $2 million

Singer Harrysong. Photo: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Full name: Harrison Tare Okiri

Harrison Tare Okiri Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist

Singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Born: 30 March 1981

30 March 1981 Birthplace: Wari, Nigeria

Wari, Nigeria Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Harrysong spent most of his youthful days in Port Harcourt and met Kcee after moving to Lagos in 2007. Kcee introduced him to some music executives who landed him a recording deal at E-money's Five Star Music label.

He became famous after releasing a tribute song to Nelson Mandela. It was the most downloaded caller tune and won The Headies award in 2013.

The singer released his debut album in 2012 called Testify. Some of his other famous songs are When She Loves, Better Pikin, and I'm in Love Remix ft. Olamide.

Harrysong's net worth

Tare Okiri's net worth of $2 million makes him one of the wealthiest musicians in Nigeria.

Harrysong's house and cars

He owns a mansion in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. The singer promised himself to buy a house as soon as he made money because he experienced accommodation problems in his life. The singer's cars are:

Mercedes Benz S class

Hummer H2

Range Rover supercharged

BMW X6

24. Reminisce - $2 million

Reminisce in a traditional outfit. Photo: @iamreminisce

Source: Instagram

Full name: Remilekun Khalid Safaru

Remilekun Khalid Safaru Occupation: Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor

Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Born: 26 January 1981

26 January 1981 Birthplace: Kaduna, Nigeria

Kaduna, Nigeria Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Iya Hafusa

Iya Hafusa Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Reminisce recorded his first album in 2006 while signed at Coded Tunes. He sings in English and Yoruba. The rapper studied Purchase and Supply at the Kwara State Polytechnic.

His success in music is credited to his hard work and creativeness. Reminisce has released several hits after hits. In 2014, America's Times magazine mentioned him on itsWorld Rappers You Should Meet list.

Reminisce's net worth

Remilekun Khalid's net worth is estimated to be $2 million, and he was a Samsung phones brand ambassador.

Reminisce's cars and houses

He has a mansion in Ikorodu, Lagos State, bought a 2017 Lexus SUV, and posts more cars on social media.

23. Duncan Mighty - $2.5 million

Singer Duncan Mighty. Photo: @duncanmighty

Source: Instagram

Full name: Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu

Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu Occupation: Singer and music producer

Singer and music producer Born: 28 October 1983

28 October 1983 Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Age: 38 years (as of May 2022)

38 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Vivien Okechukwu (2015 to present)

Vivien Okechukwu (2015 to present) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Duncan has produced great hits like Hand of Jesus and Don't Give a shot. Some of his best albums are Koliwater (2008), Footprints (2012), and The Certificate (2016).

He started as an instrumentalist, played the drums and studied Audio Engineering at university. Moreover, he was a sound instructor at the National Youth Service.

Duncan's debut album, Koliwater, was released in 2007. It was an honour for his late father, who had passed away a year before. The album helped his rise to fame.

Duncan released a second album in 2010 and the third one in 2012. He created the Young Wealth Records in 2014 after releasing more albums.

Duncan Mighty's net worth

Wene Mighty's net worth of $2.5 million also makes him one of the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria.

Duncan Mighty's cars and houses

Duncan owns mansions and properties countrywide, including Abuja and Lagos but lives in Port Harcourt. He lives in a luxurious house in Port Harcourt. The singer owns these cars:

Porshe Cayman

Rolls Royce Phantom

Mercedes Benz E-Class Convertible

Ford Explorer

22. Tekno - $2.5 million

A photo of Tekno. Photo: @teknomiles

Source: Instagram

Full name: Augustine Miles Kelechi

Augustine Miles Kelechi Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 17 December 1992

17 December 1992 Birthplace: Bauchi, Nigeria

Bauchi, Nigeria Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Partner: Lola Rae

Lola Rae Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Tekno was eight years old when he enrolled in a music school and learned to play the piano and guitar. He grew up in different parts of the country, including Nassarawa state, Abuja, and Kaduna state, because his dad worked for the Nigerian army.

In 2012, a Nigerian singer called Iyayan spotted Tekno performing at an event in Abuja. Since Iyayan and the Made Men Music Group's manager, Ubi Franklin, were friends, they convinced Tekno to move to Lagos state to build his music career.

Tekno signed into Made Men Music Group in 2013 and released beautiful hit tracks. The rest is history and a tough journey of hard work.

Tekno's net worth

Augustine Miles' net worth is $2.5 million. He endorsed several brands, including MTN (an N18 million deal). The singer also signed a $1.7 million record deal with Sony Music in 2016.

Tekno's cars

Black Range Rover HSE

Lamborghini Aventador

Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes Benz S550 Coupe

Unlimited Rubicon Jeep Wrangler

2015 BMW X6

21. Chidinma Ekile - $2.8 million

A photo of the famous singer Chidinma. Photo: @chidinmaekile

Source: Instagram

Full name: Chidinma Ekile

Chidinma Ekile Occupation: Gospel singer and songwriter

Gospel singer and songwriter Born: 2 May 1991

2 May 1991 Birthplace: Ikeja, Nigeria

Ikeja, Nigeria Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Chidinma is a gospel singer and songwriter famous for hits like Kedike. She rose to fame after winning the Project Fame West Africa show in 2010. The prize was a new N2.5 million Toyota RAVA4 and a music production deal.

Since then, Chidinma Ekile has become one famous female artist who has collaborated with other known singers. Her first movie was The Bridge. Chidinma is the sixth child of seven children.

The singer joined her church choir at age 10 and completed her primary and secondary school education in Ketu before her family moved to Ikorodu.

She did business promotions using her singing talent while waiting for admission at the University of Lagos for a mass communication course. However, the school admitted her to a sociology program.

Her parents told her that she could not see for some months after she was born. Hence, Chidinma sang about it to inspire people undergoing a similar situation.

Chidinma's net worth

Miss Ekile's net worth is 2.8 million, and she was a brand ambassador for Kimya Holdings' Moped sanitary pads and MTN.

Chidinma's cars and houses

Chidinma posted images of the house she built her mother some years back. The lady owns these cars:

Range Rover Sport (N35.2 million)

Hummer H2 (N25 million)

Range Rover Evoque (N23.9 million)

Toyota Highlander (N14.3 million)

Toyota Camry (N10.5 million)

20. Yemi Alade - $4 million

Yemi Alade attends the 2019 Essence Festival at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yemi Eberechi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress and activist

Singer, songwriter, actress and activist Born: 13 March 1989

13 March 1989 Birthplace: Abia, Nigeria

Abia, Nigeria Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Yemi gained fame after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009 while in the University. She got signed to Effyzzie Music Group and released her debut studio album, King of Queens, in 2014. It has hit singles, Johnny, Tangerine, and Kissing. The three songs made her extremely popular across the continent.

Yemi's second studio album, Mama Africa, was released in 2016. She got nominations for the BET Awards for Best International Act in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, Yemi was the first female Nigerian artist nominee for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Her mother is of Igbo descent, while her Yoruba father was a police commissioner. They send her to Victory Grammar School in Ikeja and the University of Lagos.

Yemi Alade's net worth

Eberechi is currently worth $4 million. She is the 20th richest musician in Nigeria on this list.

Yemi Alade's cars and houses

Eberechi has not shared much about her house but occasionally posts these vehicles on her social media pages:

Lexus GX 460

Lamborghini Hurricane

Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Toyota Prado SUV

Toyota Tundra Truck

19. KCee - $4.5 million

KCee looking stunning in blue. Photo: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Full name: Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 18 April 1979

18 April 1979 Birthplace: Ajegunle, Nigeria

Ajegunle, Nigeria Age: 43 years (as of May 2022)

43 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Ijeoma Okonkwo (2010 to present)

Ijeoma Okonkwo (2010 to present) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

KCee hails from a humble background. His father was a DJ, which must have inspired him to venture into music. The artist did menial jobs in Ajegunle while pursuing his secondary school education.

He met Precious while singing in the church choir. The duo formed a hip-hop group called Kc Presh (Kcee and Presh) and signed up with Kennis Music. They later left the label and formed KP Records.

The duo won the 2002 Star Nigeria music competition sponsored by Premium beer company, thus beating Asa, P-Square, Mr. Raw, and Klint D Drunk. However, they split in 2011. In 2013, KCee released a solo album under his brother's Five Star Music. His brother is billionaire E-Money.

KCee's net worth

Kingsley Chinweike's net worth of $4.5 million makes him one of the best musicians in Nigeria. He landed a multi-million endorsement deal with MTN in 2013. The first lady (Patience Jonathan) appointed him as Peace Ambassador Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria. He renewed the MTN deal in 2015.

KCee's houses and cars

Chinweike owns a mansion in Lagos and another in his ancestral village named Uli. The village is in Anambra state. His car collection includes:

Toyota Land Cruiser (N30 million)

Mercedes Benz G wagon (N35 million)

BMW 7 Series (N28 million)

Rang Rover Sport (N26 million)

18. Falz - $5 million

Singer Falz attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Folarin Falana

Folarin Falana Occupation: Rapper, songwriter and actor

Rapper, songwriter and actor Born: 27 October 1990

27 October 1990 Birthplace: Mushin, Lagos

Mushin, Lagos Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Flaz is the only child of his parents. They are lawyers and human rights activists. He has produced at least four albums, Wazup Guy (2014), Stories that Touch (2015), 27 (2017), and Moral Instruction (2019). The singer has also appeared in several films, including Jenifa's Diary and Tinsel.

Folarin attended St. Leo's Catholic Primary School in Ikeja and Olashore International School in Osun State. He earned an LLB honours degree in Law from the University of Reading, England. The Nigeria Law School in Abuja called him to the bar in 2012.

Falz's net worth

Folarin Falana's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. He became one of the richest musicians in Nigeria due to endorsement deals, record sales, and buying assets.

Falz's cars

Rolls-Royce Phantom (N145 million)

Lexus LX 570

Vintage Mercedes-Benz

Car gift from Cheki

17. Ice Prince - $5 million

Ice Prince attends the Ford Red Carpet at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Panshak Henry Zamani

Panshak Henry Zamani Occupation: Singer, songwriter, rapper and actor

Singer, songwriter, rapper and actor Born: 30 October 1986

30 October 1986 Birthplace: Minna, Nigeria

Minna, Nigeria Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Children: Jamal Zamani

Jamal Zamani Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Ice Prince grew up in Jos and attended the Catholic Secondary School. He would write rap music and perform in school. After that, Ice Prince went to St Murumba College, where the P-Square pair are also alumni. At some point, he was a table attendant and made palm sandals to make ends meet for his family.

After his parents' death, he dropped out of university and wrote songs for big names like M.I before releasing his debut album in 2010. He landed a deal with a US-based label, 300 Entertainment, in 2019. It has Megan Thee Stallion and other famous names.

Ice Prince was the vice president of Chocolate City from 2015 to 2016. He has recorded many hits, including I Swear ft. French Montana, Superstar, and Aboki. The singer also played a guest role on Shuga Season 3 in 2013 and a lead role of Tony in House of Gold.

Ice Prince's net worth

Panshak Henry is worth $5 million. He created the Fir of Zamani (FOZ) clothing line in 2013, the Super Cool Cats label in 2015 and also has a glass line called Superfly. The star has had many endorsement deals and even rejected an N100 million deal from Globalcom.

Ice Prince's houses and cars

Reports had it that Panshak was constructing a posh house in 2015. Here are the estimated prices of the cars he owns:

Lamborghini (N55 million to N300 million)

Range Rover Sports (N13 million)

Bentley GT Coupe (N13 million)

Mercedes Benz GL 12CB

16. Tiwa Savage - $5 million

Tiwa Savage attends Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum in London, England. Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Occupation: Singer, songwriter and actress

Singer, songwriter and actress Born: 5 February 1980

5 February 1980 Birthplace: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria Age: 42 years (as of May 2022)

42 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Tunji Balogun (2013 - 2018)

Tunji Balogun (2013 - 2018) Children: Jamil Balogun

Jamil Balogun Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Tiwa Savage's family moved to England when she was 11 years old. She obtained a Business Administration degree from Kent University before attending Berklee College of Music.

After participating in The X Factor (the UK edition), Tiwa signed up with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009. The Nigerian music industry's rapid growth inspired her to return home in 2012 and sign up with Mavin Records.

Tiwa's 2013 debut studio album had several hit singles, including Kele Kele Love, Love Me (3x), Ife Wa Gbona, and Eminado. Two singles, My Darlin and Standing Ovation, stood out in her second album in 2015. In May 2019, she left Mavin Records and joined the Universal Music Group.

Tiwa Savage's net worth

The singer's net worth is $5 million, and she has endorsed numerous brands, including Forte Oil, Star Radler, Maggi, and MTN Nigeria. In addition, the lady is involved in youth empowerment and breast cancer screening projects.

Tiwa Savage's cars and houses

She bought an N75 million mansion in Lekki, and Tiwa Savage's cars include:

Rolls Royce Phantom

Bentley Bentayga

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

15. Patoranking - $6.5 million

Patoranking with his New Act award during the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban, South Africa. Photo: @Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 27 May 1990

27 May 1990 Birthplace: Ijegun, Lagos, Nigeria

Ijegun, Lagos, Nigeria Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Children: Rapharanking Okorie

Rapharanking Okorie Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Patoranking is this list's fifteenth richest musician in Nigeria and is known for his slang Wha Ya Say. The Nigerian Reggae-dancehall star has released several hits and won awards, including the AFRIMA awards.

Nnaemeka attended Citizen Comprehensive College in Epe, Lagos, and Jibril Martin Memorial Grammar School in Iponri. He performed in street jams and carnival dances before becoming a recording artist.

Qdot and Kbaj helped the star compose and release his single Iya Bisi in May 2012. Patoranking worked for Dem Mama Records and Foston Musik before becoming an independent artist.

Patoranking's net worth

Nnaemeka Okorie's net worth is $6.5 million. In addition, he participates in scholarship programs for children.

Patoranking's houses and cars

His house is located in the elite Metro Garden, Lekki. Here are Patoranking's cars:

Porsche 911

Mercedes Benz G55

Mercedes G Wagon

2014 Range Rover SUV

14. M.I. Abaga - $8 million

M.I. Abaga attends as Killer Mike and Martell Cognac Present Martell Home Live in Yonkers, New York. Photo: @Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jude Lemfani Abaga

Jude Lemfani Abaga Occupation: Rapper and record producer

Rapper and record producer Born: 4 October 1981

4 October 1981 Birthplace: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

M.I. Abaga is considered the rap god of Nigeria. He loved music growing up and developed a passion for poetry while studying Business and Economics at Calvin College in the US. The artist went to Baptist High School in Nigeria before going to the US.

Jude Lemfani ventured into music in 2003, and his single, Crown Mentality, made him a household name in Plateau State in 2006. He released the fourth album in 2010 and two more before leaving the Chocolate City label to establish the Incredible Music label.

The star was the CEO of the Chocolate City label from 2015 and 2019. His other famous hits are One Naira, Your Father, Bad Belle, and Anti.

M.I. Abaga'snet worth

Lemfani's net worth is $8 million, and he has endorsed many brands, including GLO Mobile.

M.I. Abaga's cars and houses

Unverified information indicates that the star owns a mansion in Abuja, Taraba state, and Lagos. Meanwhile, M.I. Abaga's cars are:

Mercedes G wagon (N30 million)

Bentley Continental GT (N42 million)

13. Timaya - $8.5 million

Timaya performs onstage at the 2015 Passport Experience Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Inetimi Timaya Odon

Inetimi Timaya Odon Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Born: 15 August 1980

15 August 1980 Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Timaya was born in Port Harcourt and grew up in a large family. His father worked in a bank while his mum was a small business person. He stayed back in Lagos when the family returned to Port Harcourt.

Inetimi enrolled at the Uniport's banking and finance course but quit school later and joined the Eedris Abdulkareems music group as a backup vocalist. Timaya went solo after three years and met producer Obaksolo, who helped him release his first album.

Odon's third album made him a national star, and he established the Dem Mama Records Music Label in 2012. The star has six albums and numerous singles. Fans call him the Dancehall King of Nigeria.

Timaya's net worth

Inetimi Odon's net worth is estimated at $8.5 million.

Timaya's cars and houses

Odon has two properties in Port Harcourt and one in Lagos. The Lagos property is worth N500 million, while one of the properties reportedly costs N100 million. It is believed that he has also invested in hotels and other estates countrywide. The star has these vehicles in his collection:

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan (N117 million)

Porsche 911 Carrera (N46.7 million)

Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG (N55 million)

Bentley Continental GT (N73 million)

2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 (N761 million)

Range Rover Sport Collection (N38 million)

Lexus LX570 (N30 million)

Lexus GX460 (N20 million)

12. Banky W - $9 million

Banky W arrives at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Wedding Party at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada. Photo: @J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olubankole Wellington

Olubankole Wellington Occupation: Singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician

Singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician Born: 27 March 1981

27 March 1981 Birthplace: New York, United States

New York, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Adesua Etomi (2017 to present)

Adesua Etomi (2017 to present) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Banky W has Nigerian and American dual citizenship and is an accomplished singer and actor. Some of his famous films and TV shows are The Wedding Party, Shuga and Jacob's Cross. He was born in the USA but returned to Nigeria at age 5.

Wellington completed his primary and secondary school education in Nigeria, returned to the US for tertiary education, and established the E.M.E records in 2009. He dropped four studio albums and one EP before dissolving it in 2018.

Banky W's net worth

Wellington's net worth is $9 million. He secured endorsement deals with Coca-Cola, Airtel, Microsoft, TomTom, Samsung, Uber, M.T.N., And Ciroc Vodka.

The star stopped music production and ventured into brand marketing, advertising and promotion. He lost the 2019 national elections to an APC candidate.

Banky W's cars and houses

He has a Duplex house in Lekki, Nigeria, with a swimming pool at the bottom. He drives:

Toyota Landcruiser Prado

Rolls Royce Phantom

Range Rover 2008 Edition

11. Phyno - $10 million

Phyno seated at a table. photo: @phynofino

Source: Instagram

Full name: Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike Occupation: Singer, producer, songwriter, and rapper

Singer, producer, songwriter, and rapper Born: 9 October 1986

9 October 1986 Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Phyno means phenomenal and reflects the singer's exceptional personality. He is a man of many talents and desires. Phyno wanted to be a pilot or doctor but did not regret being a musician.

He plays drums and piano and can create a rendition of every recording he hears. Phyno has a degree in public administration from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu.

Phyno's net worth

Nelson Azubuike's net worth of $10 million comes from music and endorsements. He has worked for worked with Nairabet, Nigeria breweries, and Airtel.

Phyno's cars

Azubuike has an N170 million 3-bedroom-flat Duplex in Chevy View Estate, Lekki, and a luxurious mansion in Enugu. He has also been spotted with these machines:

Bentley Continental GT

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Toyota Avalon

Range Rover

10. Flavour - $10.2 million

Flavour holding a guitar. Photo: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Full name: Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli

Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli Occupation: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Born: 23 November 1983

23 November 1983 Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Age: 38 years (as of May 2022)

38 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Mr Flavour was a church drummer since age 13. He became a professional drum in 1999 and studied music when a music company gave him a scholarship. Flavour learned to play the keyboard and released his first album in 2005.

His song, Ada Ada, was nominated for the Best Music Video award at MTV Africa Music Awards in 2014. Some of his most popular albums include Thankful, Uplifted, and Blessed.

Mr Flavour's net worth

Izuchukwu Okoli's net worth of $10.2 million makes him the tenth richest musician in Nigeria on this list. He was a brand ambassador for MTN and Nigeria breweries' life beer and energy drink. The Chinedu Okoli Foundation empowers uprising musicians, specifically the youths.

Mr Flavour's cars and house

The artist lives in Lagos. He has a luxurious home and bought his mother a house years ago. He has at least four cars:

Lexus LX 570

2014 Mercedes Benz G63

2014 Range Rover Vogue

BMW X6

9. Olamide - $10. 5 million

Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide Baddo, receives the Listener's Choice Award at the 2017 Soundcity MVP Award Night at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos. Photo: @EMMANUEL AREWA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji Occupation: Singer, record producer, and rapper

Singer, record producer, and rapper Born: 15 March 1989

15 March 1989 Birthplace: Bariga, Ikeja, Nigeria

Bariga, Ikeja, Nigeria Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Children: Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji and Tunrepin Myles

Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji and Tunrepin Myles Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Olamide is among the most loved hip-hop superstars in Nigeria. He mostly records songs in his native language, Yoruba. The artist has at least seven studio albums and won many awards at prestigious Nigerian and African award ceremonies.

The singer dropped out of the Tai Solarin University of Education because his father could not afford to fund his tertiary education. He released an album under the Coded Tunes record label in 2010 and a debut studio album in 2011.

Adedeji left Coded Tunes in 2012 and released the second and third studio albums under his YBNL Nation label. The label signed a Joint Venture deal with an international distribution company, Empire, in 2020.

Olamide bought his producer (Young John) a Toyota Venza worth N6 million and purchased an N20 million 3-bedroom apartment for his mother.

Olamide's net worth

Gbenga Adedeji's net worth is about $10.5 million. He was the first Nigerian celebrity to sign an endorsement deal with Ciroc. He has also done endorsements for several brands and charges from N2 million to N4 million per show.

Olamide's house and cars

The singer has an N70 million mansion in Lekki, Lagos. The N25 million home in Bariga, Lagos (near one of his filling stations). He has two filling stations in Lagos and a fleet of automobiles. Some of Olamide's cars:

Rolls Royce Phantom (N68 million)

Land Rover Range Rover V8 (N32 million)

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (N23 million)

Land Rover Range Rover Sport (N15 million)

Toyota Camry (N4 million)

8. Peter Okoye - $12 million

Peter Okoye of P-Square speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Photo: @Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Full name: 18 November 1981

18 November 1981 Occupation: Singer and record producer

Singer and record producer Born: 26 November 1982

26 November 1982 Birthplace: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Lola Omotayo-Okoye (2013 to present)

Lola Omotayo-Okoye (2013 to present) Children: Cameron Okoye and Aliona Okoye

Cameron Okoye and Aliona Okoye Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Peter Okoye (alias Mr. P) and twin brother Paul Okoye (alias Rudeboy) rose to fame in the early 2000s as the P-Square duo. They co-established Square Records and produced tracks through the label.

In December 2011, the twins signed up with Akon’s Konvict Muzik and entered a record distribution deal with Universal Music’s South African branch in May 2012.

The duo seized working together in 2016 but went public in September 2017. Some sources claim they fell out due to a family dispute, while others state they disagreed with their manager. The twins released several songs and created music labels as solo artists.

Peter Okoye's net worth

Peter Okoye's net worth of $12 million makes him one of the richest musicians in Nigeria. He has signed numerous endorsement deals, including Glo, Empire Records, and Olympic Milk. Additionally, Peter owns the PClassic Label, which has signed DJ Switch.

The singer's 2021 album featured Tamar Braxton, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Simi, Teni, Singah, DJ Switch, Mohombi, and OvieKelz.

Peter Okoye's house and cars

Peter and his twin bought a $3.8 million house in Banana Island, one of Nigeria's most affluent neighbourhoods. Moreover, they seem to have the same taste in cars. Here are some of Mr. P's machines:

Range Rover

Dodge Challenger

Jeep Wrangler

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

Porsche 718 Cayman

Chevrolet Camaro roadster

7. D'banj - $14 million

D'banj poses for a photograph, holding an honorary chieftain title. Photo: @Paul Odijie

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo Occupation: Singer, producer, rapper, and businessman

Singer, producer, rapper, and businessman Born: 9 June 1980

9 June 1980 Birthplace: Zaria, Nigeria

Zaria, Nigeria Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Lineo Didi Kilgrow (2016 to present)

Lineo Didi Kilgrow (2016 to present) Children: Daniel Oyebanjo III, Zane Oyebanjo

Daniel Oyebanjo III, Zane Oyebanjo Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

D'banj is no new name in any list of the top richest musician in Nigeria. He was born to a military dad and a business mum. The family travelled a lot because of the father's military career and settled in England.

Oyebanjo liked playing the Harmonica his elder brother, Femi, gifted him. His dad and Femi died in a plane crash. D'banj completed his early education in a military school, attended Navy School in Abeokuta, and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos.

He met Don Jazzy in London and co-established the Mo'Hits All Stars label in Nigeria in 2004. The singer created the DB records after Mo' Hits All-Stars was dissolved.

Oyebanjo collaborated with Kanye West on his 2011 album, Good Music, and performed his single, Top Of The World, at the 2013 African Cup of Nations' closing ceremony in South Africa.

D'banj's net worth

The star's net worth of N6.12 billion is equivalent to about $14 million. Besides his music earnings and money generated from DB records, the singer has done endorsements for Power Fist, Globacom, Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank, Beats by Dre, Ciroc, and SLOT.

D'banj's houses and cars

Oyebanjo owns a mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos, and a $25-million home in Lekki, Lagos. He also loves bikes and posh cars. His collection has these machines:

Rolls-Royce Phantom (N164million)

A Bentley (N108m)

Dbanj Ferrari f430 (N68million)

Mercedes Benz Amg GT (N53.2 million)

Aston Martin Vantage (N50 million)

2015 Porsche Carrera (N33.2million)

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (N30 million to 52 million each)

Range Rover SUV

Harley Davidson bike (N2.3 million)

6. Rudeboy - $16 million

Paul Okoye of P-Square speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Photo: @Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye Occupation: Singer and record producer

Singer and record producer Born: 18 November 1981

18 November 1981 Birthplace: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Anita Isama (2014 - 2021)

Anita Isama (2014 - 2021) Children: Andre Okoye

Andre Okoye Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Rudeboy has been in the Nigerian music industry for over two decades. The singer and his identical twin brother, Peter Okoye, rose to stardom in the 2000s as the P-Square band.

The twins attended St Murumba secondary school in Jos and were members of the music and drama club. The duo disbanded P-Square in 2017 over a family dispute and created solo brands.

Paul Okoye's net worth

Mr Okoye's net worth is currently $16 million. He released two singles in 2017 and one in 2018, then established the Fire Department Inc. label in 2019.

Paul Okoye's house and cars

Besides their Banana Island mansion, the Okoye twins bought posh homes next to each another in Atlanta in January 2014. However, they sold their joint properties after splitting. Some of the cars Paul cruises around are:

Bentley Bentayga

Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Lamborghini Huracan

BMW X6

Jeep Wrangler

Range Rover

2014 Benz C-Class Coupe

5. Burna Boy - $17 million

Burna Boy performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and performing artist

Singer, songwriter, and performing artist Born: 2 July 1991

2 July 1991 Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Burna Boy's father worked at a welding company while his mother was a translator. His grandfather was once musician Fela Kuti's manager.

Ebunoluwa made beats using FruityLoops growing up. He attended Corona Secondary School in Agbara, Ogun State, then joined the University of Sussex in London to pursue a Media Technology course.

The star's mother became his manager when he ventured into music. The singer's 2012 track, Like to Party, propelled him to international fame. It was part of his debut album. The artist signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in 2017.

Burna Boy's net worth

Ebunoluwa Ogulu's net worth of about $17 million makes him the fifth richest musician in Nigeria on this list. The artist has at least five albums and numerous hit singles. Additionally, he has received three BET awards (2019, 2020, 2021) and one Grammy award (2021).

Burna Boy's house and cars

In 2020, the singer bought an 8-bedroom mansion worth about N500 million in Lekki. Fans have spotted him in these grand rides:

Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes Benz S Class

Mercedes Benz G Wagon

2013 Ferrari 458 Italia

Range Rover Autobiography SUV

2022 Lamborghini Urus

2021 Rolls Royce Dawn

4. 2Baba (2Face) - $22.5 million

African artist TuFace Idibia poses in the Awards Room with the award for Best African Act at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: @Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Born: 18 September 1975

18 September 1975 Birthplace: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)

46 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Annie Macaulay-Idibia (2012 to present)

Annie Macaulay-Idibia (2012 to present) Children: Isabella Idibia, Justin Idibia, Olivia Idibia, Nino Idibia, Zii Idibia, Rose Idibia, and Innocent Idibia

Isabella Idibia, Justin Idibia, Olivia Idibia, Nino Idibia, Zii Idibia, Rose Idibia, and Innocent Idibia Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, selling merchandise, endorsements, and licensing fees

2Face's music career began during his University days in Enugu. After that, he attended Mount Saint Gabriel's Secondary school, then went to the Institute of Management & Technology (IMT) to study Business administration and management.

Ujah performed at shows and parties within and outside IMT. After making enough money, he began composing and performing at the EBS's GB fan club (Enugu State Broadcasting Services).

He dropped out of school and moved to Lagos state with Blackface (Ahmedu Augustine) and Faze (Chibuzor Orji). The trio formed the Plantashun Boiz band and released two albums in 2000 and 2003.

Ujah launched his debut solo album in 2004 after the band broke up and the second one in 2006. The artist and his former bandmates produced a band album in 2007. He released four more sole alums afterwards.

2Face's net worth

Ujah's net worth of $22.5 million makes him one of the most successful musicians in Nigeria. He has released six albums since 2004. 2Face established the Hypertek Digital label (a subsidiary of the 960 Music Group) in 2006.

It signed up Dammy Krane, Victor Uwaifo, and other established musicians. 2Face has also endorsed the Nigerian Breweries, Guinness, and more companies.

He became the Youth Ambassador for Peace Summit and the brand ambassador for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in 2009.

2Face's cars and houses

He owns a five-bedroom duplex at Richmond Gate Estate and a home on Banana Island. Both homes are worth over N400 million. He drives luxury, vintage, and sports cars. Some of his vehicles are:

Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Ferrari coupe

3. Don Jazzy - 25 million

A black and white photo of Don Jazzy. Photo: @OFFICIALDONJAZZY

Source: Facebook

Full name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Occupation: Singer, producer, entrepreneur, and comedian

Singer, producer, entrepreneur, and comedian Born: 26 November 1982

26 November 1982 Birthplace: Umuahia, Nigeria

Umuahia, Nigeria Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)

39 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Michelle Jackson ​​(2003 - 2005)​

Michelle Jackson ​​(2003 - 2005)​ Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, and licensing fees

Don Jazzy was born in Umuahia but raised in Lagos. He attended a co-educational high school, Federal Government College Lagos, and Ambrose Alli University. The singer has a business management degree.

He began playing the bass guitar, traditional, and percussion instruments at age 12. Don Jazzy went to London in 2000 to stay with his uncle. He played the drums at a local church and McDonald's as a security guard.

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy maintained a close relationship with Solek, JJC, Kas, The 419 Squad and D'Banj. Emeka Infiniti taught him how to produce music at the O-Town record company.

The duo formed Mo' Hits Records in 2004, and Don released two albums two years later. His third album, Curriculum Vitae, made him a household name in West Africa.

Don Jazzy's net worth

Collins' net worth is $25 million. The artist created Mavin Records in May 2012 and released an album featuring artists signed to the label. He later singed Tiwa Savage.

The record now has Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Rema, Koredo Bello, Reekado Banks, ad other renowned Nigerian musicians. Don Jazzy charges N50000 or more to produce a song.

Don Jazzy's houses and cars

He owns a mansion in Lekki, Banana Island, and Los Angeles. The Nigerian superstar also drives these expensive vehicles:

Bentley Continental flying spur (N25 million)

Lexus LX570 (N36 million)

Toyota Prado SUV priced between $59,840 to $87,807

Porsche 911 Carrera (N42 million)

Mercedes G-Wagon worth (N64.9 million)

Cadillac Escalade SUV (N27.2 million)

Range Rover Sport SUV (N53.9 million)

Mercedes Benz E350 (N20 million)

2. Wizkid - $30 million

Wizkid performs live on stage at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: @Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and record producer

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Born: 16 July 1990

16 July 1990 Birthplace: Surulere, Ikeja, Nigeria

Surulere, Ikeja, Nigeria Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Children: Zion Ayo-Balogun, Boluwatife Balogun, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Jr.

Zion Ayo-Balogun, Boluwatife Balogun, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Jr. Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Wizkid was born in Surulere in Lagos State and is the second richest musician in Nigeria. He released an album with the Glorious Five Group at age 11 and signed up with Bank W's EME records in 2009. Wizkid gained popularity in the same year after releasing Holla at Your Boy in his 2011 debut album Superstar.

His song with Drake, One Dance, appeared in Guinness World Records, and he was the first African artist to have over a million followers on Twitter.

Ibrahim Balogun established the Star Boy Entertainment label in May 2013 and was the first Nigeran artist to win a Grammy in 2020. The Nigerian artist was also featured in Beyoncé's Grammy Award-winning track, Brown Skin Girl, in 2021.

Wizkid's net worth

Ibrahim Balogun's net worth is $30 million. Like other musicians, he also makes money from royalties, music streaming sites, endorsements, and concerts. The artist has endorsed numerous high-end companies like Guinness, Pepsi ($350,000), MTN, Glo (N128 million), Puma and Tecno.

Wizkid's cars and houses

He has a mansion in Los Angeles and an N3 million home in Surulere, Lagos. The artist also owns these luxurious automobiles:

Lamborghini Urus (N80 million)

Porsche Panamera (N50.8 million)

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG (N55 million to N65 million)

BMW X6 Crossover (N8.7 million)

1. Davido - $40 million

Davido is a white cap and shirt. Photo: @davidoofficial2

Source: Facebook

Full name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and record producer

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Born: 21 November 1992

21 November 1992 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Children: Hailey Veronica Adeleke, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., and Aurora Imade Adeleke

Hailey Veronica Adeleke, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., and Aurora Imade Adeleke Source of wealth: Royalties, advances, live performances, music streaming sites, endorsements, and licensing fees

Davido was born in Atlanta, USA, to a wealthy family. His father, Dr Adedeji Adekele, is the CEO of Pacific Holdings company and a co-founder of Adekele University in Osun State. He attended the British International School in Lagos and moved to Alabama, USA, at age 16 to study business administration at Oakwood University.

When Davido and cousins Sina Rambo and B-Red ventured into music, he quit university and relocated to London to make music a full-time career. In 2011, Davido returned to Nigeria and enrolled at Babcock University to honour his father.

He released his debut single in October 2011 and his first album in July 2012. Davido later graduated with a second upper music degree in 2015. His career was at its peak when he launched the Davido Music Worldwide label (in partnership with Sony Music Africa) in 2016.

Davido's net worth

Mr Adedeji's net worth of $40 million makes him the richest artist in Nigeria. Besides music earnings from royalties, concerts, and streaming sites like Spotify and YouTubes, he has done multi-million Naira endorsements with MTN Nigeria (N30 million), Guinness Nigeria, and Infinix mobile.

Davido's assets

He has a mansion in Georgia, USA, and two homes in Lagos, Nigeria (one in Banana Island (N800 million) and the other in Lekki). Davido owns a Bombardier Global 6000 private jet, and his latest car is a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. The Nigerian star has these cars in his collection:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019 (N350 million)

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster (N285 million)

Bentley Bentayga (N108 million)

Range Rover SV Autobiography (N98 million)

Bentley Continental GT (N95 million)

Range Rover Sports (N84 million to N90 million)

Mercedes AMG GLS63 (N45 million)

Toyota Landcruiser (N30 million)

Audi R8 (N23.4 million)

Porsche Panamera Turbo S (N22.8 million)

Mercedes G-Wagon (N21 million)

Audi Q7 (N12 million)

Chevrolet Camaro GS (N9.4 million)

Who are the top 30 richest musicians in Nigeria?

Check out this list of the richest musicians in Nigeria:

Davido - $40 million Wizkid - $30 million Don Jazzy - $25 million 2Baba (2Face) - $22.5 million Burna Boy - $17 million Paul Okoye - $16 million D'banj - $14 million Peter Okoye - $12 million Olamide - $10. 5 million Flavour - $10.2 million Phyno - $10 million Banky W - $9 million Timaya - $8.5 million M.I. Abaga - $8 million Patroranking - $6.5 million Tiwa Savage - $5 million Ice Prince - $5 million Falz- $5 million KCee - $4.5 million Yemi Alade - $4 million Chidinma Ekile - $2.8 million Tekno - $2.5 million Duncan Mighty - $2.5 million Reminisce - $2 million Harrysong - $2 million Runtown - $2 million Wade Coal - $1.7 million Kizz Daniel - $1.7 million 9ice - $1.2 million Teni - $600,000

Who is the richest Nigerian artist?

Davido is the top richest musician in Nigeria, with a $40 million net worth. The second is Wizkid, with a $30 million net worth.

Who is the richest between Wizkid and Davido?

Davido leads with a $40 million net worth, followed by WizKid's $30 million worth.

Who is the best singer in Nigeria?

Wizkid tops the list of best musicians in Nigeria with 65 awards.

The richest musicians in Nigeria prefer specific residential areas and car brands. Most of them live in Lekki, Lagos, and drive Mercedes and Bentleys. Additionally, these stars support one another. Some got into the industry because established artists spotted their talents and offered to push them to glory.

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth

Legit.ng also published the top 10 richest musicians in Africa. Most of the stars listed among the wealthiest singers in Nigeria also appear on this list.

Nigeria has produced many famous artists across the globe. Nigerian stars also celebrate celebrities from other African nations whenever they rise to the top.

Source: Legit.ng