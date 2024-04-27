A tenant got people talking online about his choice of painting for his apartment, which many found distasteful

The tenant had bats drawn into dark colours that made the apartment look like a spiritual abode

The man's landlady could not hide her feelings when she saw that the tenant also painted her WC black

A landlady has gone online to share her experience with a tenant who unusually redecorated her house.

When checking the house, she and others saw the scary designs the tenants did on both the walls and the ceiling.

The tenant also painted the WC black. Photo source: @mamakiingy

Tenant repainted room and toilet

The choice of painting and graffiti made the apartment darker and created a gothic ambiance. She was surprised.

The tenant also applied his rare design taste to the toilet and painted the water closet black. The landlady (@mamakiingy) got someone to clean it, but the painting would not come off.

Tenants painted landlord house well

Source: Legit.ng