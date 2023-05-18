A report by Nigerian Tribune indicates that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, might have commenced the constitution of his cabinet and economic management team.

Tinubu will be inaugurated on Monday, May 29, as the nation’s 16th president.

List of Top Politicians Tinubu May Appoint as Ministers Emerge ahead of May 29 Inauguration

The newspaper, in a report published on Wednesday, May 17, cited a source as saying that the president-elect is particular about hitting the ground running and is determined to put strong hands together to help him actualize his renewed hope agenda.

“The president-elect knows that the expectations are high and is also aware of how impatient Nigerians can be. He does not want to fritter his goodwill, so he wants to have his team ready by May 29," the source was quoted as saying.

According to the unnamed source, below are the top politicians being considered by Tinubu and the positions they may get in his cabinet:

NOTE: The names/positions listed below were provided by a source cited by Nigerian Tribune and did not emanate from the official communications platforms of the president-elect.

S/N Names Possible Positions 1. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development 2. Governor Nyesom Wike Minister of Interior 3. Dr Kayode Fayemi Minister of Foreign Affairs 4. Prof Peter Okebukola (Ex-NUC Secretary) Minister of Education 5. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (former EFCC chair) Minister of Police Affairs 6. Senator Aisha Binani Minister of Power 7. Babatunde Ogala Attorney General of the Federation 8. Wale Edun Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning 9. Mofe Boyo Minister of Petroleum Resources 10. Ayo Abina Minister of State for National Planning 11. Femi Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff 12. Yewande Sadiku Minister of Industry 13. Yemi Oke, Professor of Energy/Electricity Law 14. Iyin Aboyeji, co-founder of Flutterwave 15. Dayo Israel, APC National Youth Leader 16. Mrs Uju Ohanenye, a former presidential aspirant

Tinubu's plans for those who may not get cabinet appointments, source reveals

In addition, the source mentioned that individuals who may not be appointed to cabinet positions could still be included in the Economic Management Team.

Furthermore, some of them might be considered for leadership roles in important revenue-generating agencies.

According to the source, the president-elect's preference is to select members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for cabinet and other crucial positions. However, he is open to considering capable individuals from outside the party who can assist him in achieving his goal of revitalizing the economy.

