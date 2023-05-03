Obi Cubana’s biography: age, real name, wife, children, net worth

Obi Cubana is a Nigerian entrepreneur, socialist, entertainer and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of the famous Cubana Group. Besides having a thriving business, he is also a family man, married to Ebele Iyiegbu, with whom they have four sons. Obi Cubana's biography has all the details you need to know about him.

Obi Cubana is a Nigerian businessman and the chairman and founder of the Cubana Group, a hospitality and entertainment conglomerate including nightclubs, lounges, and restaurants across Nigeria.

Real name Obinna "Obi" Iyiegbu Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Idemili South, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu Father Alex Nnaemeka Iyiegbu Relationship status Married Spouse Ebele Iyiegbu Children 4 School Central Primary School and Dennis Memorial Grammar School University The University of Nigeria Nsukka Profession Entrepreneur/businessman, socialist, entertainer and philanthropist Net worth $500 million Instagram @obi_cubana Facebook Obi Cubana Twitter @realobi_cubana

Obi Cubana's biography

Obi was born Obinna "Obi" Iyiegbu on 12 April 1975 in Anambra, and his mother is Ezinne Iyiegbu, a former teacher. Unfortunately, she lost her mother in 2021. He is from Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. As of 2023, Obi Cubana's age is 48 years old.

Educational background

He went to Central Primary School in Oba. After his elementary school education, he continued his secondary education at Dennis Memorial Grammar School.

He graduated with good grades, earning him admission to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). There he gained a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Career

As a young man, the Nigerian tycoon started practising the entrepreneurial skills passed to him from his parents. While studying at UNN, he operated a small business to clear his fees and bills and save for future endeavours. After graduating, he moved to Abuja to focus on entrepreneurship. He began with interior design and started expanding his network in the job markets, specifically the entertainment scene.

His breakthrough came in 1999 when he got a contract from a senator to execute his mansions' interior. With the profit, he expanded the business and ventured into other businesses.

In 2006, he invested in the nightlife business, which bore Ibiza Club, his flagship club in Abuja. He grew successful in this line and became one of the leading clubs in Abuja. In 2009, he built another club in Imo State, naming it Club Cubana. This, too, became successful, leading to the foundation of Cubana Group, a chain of hospitality and nightlife facilities.

Recently, Obi expanded his real estate investment, becoming a renowned property developer. The Nigerian businessman launched an alcoholic company, Odogwu Bitters, currently among the leading brands in the country.

List of Obi's businesses and establishments

Obinna works closely with Paschal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, and associates to easily manage his empire. Below is a list of his establishments.

Cubana Suites Cubana Signature Hotel Caledonian Suites Crave Cubana Cubana Lounge and Event Center Gustavo Cubana Opium Cubana Hustle and Bustle Montana by Cubana Ibiza Nite Club Pablo by Cubana

Awards

Just like many noble entrepreneurs, he has acquired several awards and recognitions. They include:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year in Northern Nigeria Peace Summit/Award 2017

Icon Award in Nigeria Film Corporation Entertainment 2017

Inspiring Personality Award in the Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award 2017

The RightVille School special leadership Award 2017

Democracy Entrepreneur of the Year in Democracy Heroes Award 2018

What is Obi Cubana's net worth?

Obi is one of Nigeria's most influential and richest entrepreneurs, show promoters, and entertainers. He has an alleged net worth of $500 million. His income is primarily from his multiple successful businesses.

Who is Obi Cubana's wife?

The businessman is married to Ebele Iyiegbu, with whom they share four sons, Alex, Ifeanyi, Ebube, and Kosisochukwu. Mrs. Iyiegbu is a lawyer at Bryan Micheals & Associates as a Legal Partner.

She is also the director at Casa Cubana Homes and CEO and founder of the KIEK Foundation, an NGO serving less privileged kids with nutrition, healthcare, child rights governance, and quality education.

Iyiegbu was born in 1979 and hailed from Obosi, Anambra State. She met the tycoon when he was still living in a boy's quarters in Abuja. The two tied the knot in 2008 and still growing strong. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in 2022.

FAQs

Who is Obi Cubana? He is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, and socialite. What is Obi Cubana doing for a living? The Nigerian businessman runs the Cubana Group, operating several businesses, including nightclubs, hotels, and restaurants. What is Obi Cubana real name? His real name is Obinna "Obi" Iyiegbu. How old is Obi Cubana? He was born on 12 April 1975, making him 48 years as of 2023. Who are Obi Cubana's children? He is a father of four sons; Alex Iyiegbu, Ifeanyi Iyiegbu, Ebube Iyiegbu and Kosisochukwu Iyiegbu. Is Obi Cubana a graduate? He attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he studied Political Science.

Obi Cubana's biography is interesting and inspiring. He is one of the wealthiest entertainers in Nigeria. He has achieved a lot, business and family-wise, but still maintains a great personality. The businessman is also a family man.

