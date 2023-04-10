Who is Sheena Melwani’s husband? Get to know Dinesh Melwani

Dinesh Melwani is an Indian transactional attorney and the co-chair of the Mintz International Practice, a law firm servicing corporations, privately held businesses and entrepreneurs. He is also well-recognized as Sheena Melwani’s husband. Sheena is a Canadian-American YouTuber, songwriter and entrepreneur. Dinesh has been a member of Mintz Levin since 2018.

Dinesh Melwani (L) and Sheena Melwani (R) join Drew Barrymore to celebrate the launch of her new Grove Co. Fresh Horizons collection on March 08, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Sheena Melwani’s husband came into the limelight in 2020 when he appeared in his wife’s TikTok videos with his face hidden. He has since gained more fame on Instagram and TikTok for sharing hilarious videos featuring his wife.

Profile summary

Full name Dinesh K. Melwani Famous as The Real Indian Dad, Mr Close The Windows Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1978 Age 44 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Maharashtra, Mumbai, India Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Sheena Melwani Children 2 College McGill University, Concordia University Profession Attorney Net worth $4 million TikTok @therealindiandad Instagram @therealindiandad Facebook The Real Indian Dad

Dinesh Melwani’s biography

Dinesh Melwani, famous as The Real Indian Dad on social media, was born on 30 June 1978 in Maharashtra, Mumbai, India. How old is Dinesh Melwani? The transactional attorney is 44 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He spent his childhood in Canada. The attorney belongs to the Sindhi caste, and his religion is Hinduism. He is of the Asian ethnicity.

Educational background

He attended McGill University, a public research university in Canada. He joined the institution in 2001 and graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Law, LLB and Bachelor of Arts in 2004. The attorney also studied at Concordia University and graduated with a law degree.

What does Dinesh Melwani do?

Sheena Melwani, Madison Yauger, Dinesh Melwani and guests attend the Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Event on March 08, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

The Real Indian Dad is a transactional attorney for Mintz Levin, general, full-service firm servicing clients worldwide. The firm is located in Boston, Massachusetts. He started working at Mintz Levin on February 2018. He is the co-chair in the firm and offers advice on various domestic and international corporate matters.

The attorney’s practices in the firm include M&A transactions, entity formation, venture financings and strategic investments. He also does guest lecturing at institutions like MIT Sloan School of Management, The Capital Network, Mass Challenge and The Broad Institute. His lectures are on entity formation and angel, seed, and venture financings.

According to LinkedIn profile, he has also worked as an attorney at Bingham McCutchen Company. He worked there from September 2005 to November 2014. In December 2014, he started working as a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP partner. He was a partner in the international firm until February 2018.

Before joining Mintz Levin as an attorney, he worked in the legal department of Mitsui & Co Ltd in Japan and the Tokyo office of an international law firm. He managed legal affairs associated with Mitsui’s diverse lines of business in North, Central and South America.

Dinesh Melwani is also a social media star. He is famous on Instagram, sharing funny videos with his wife. Presently, he has over 690 thousand followers. He is also renowned on TikTok for his hilarious videos and has accumulated over 1.9 million followers. He also creates entertaining content with his wife on her YouTube channel.

What is Dinesh Melwani‘s net worth?

Dinesh has been in the legal field from as early as 2014. According to Popular Networth, the attorney’s net worth is alleged to be $4 million. He primarily generates his income from his legal career.

Why does Sheena Melwani’s husband cover his face?

The reason behind the attorney covering his face on social media is unknown. He always appears in his wife's videos and social media platforms with his face hidden behind a virtual avatar. Two years ago, the two uploaded a video on YouTube and told their fans that they would reveal his face once their YouTube channel reached 1 million subscribers.

On 20 November 2021, Sheena Melwani shared a photo on Instagram with a caption thanking her fans because the channel had reached one million subscribers, but her husband's face was still covered. She did not reveal The Real Indian Dad’s real face but gave them a glimpse of him without a mask. Finally, on July 2022, he revealed his face in the video of his wife's song, Better.

Marital life

He is married to Sheena Melwani, an entrepreneur, songwriter and internet sensation. The couple has two children. Their firstborn is a daughter named Zara, and their second born is a son, Jai.

Dinesh Melwani's height and weight

The transactional attorney stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Dinesh Melwani? He is an Indian attorney based in the United States of America. What is Dinesh Melwani’s nationality? He is Indian. What is Sheena Melwani’s husband's job? He works as an attorney. Where is Dinesh Melwani from? He hails from Maharashtra, Mumbai, India. How many kids do Sheena Melwani and Dinesh have? They have two children, Zara and Jai. How old is Dinesh Melwani? He is 44 years old as of 2023.

Sheena Melwani’s husband is a transactional attorney and co-chair of the Mintz International Practice. He began working at the firm in 2018. He has also worked at Bingham McCutchen as an attorney. He rose to stardom in 2020 when he started appearing in his wife's TikTok videos.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Aree Gearhart. She is an interior designer and former magazine editor. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. She has a younger brother who is famous for acting in Full Circle.

Aree Gearhart has worked as an editor for Issue Magazine, and she is also known for creating a pride video and newsletter campaign supporting the queer community. She became well-recognized following her relationship with the actor Jack Osbourne.

Source: Legit.ng