Elan Ruspoli’s biography: nationality, job, wife, net worth

Elan Ruspoli is an American talent agent for Creative Arts Agency. He is best known as the husband of Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Wood is an award-winning actress famous for her role as Steffy Forrester in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful.

Elan Ruspoli attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Elan Ruspoli is primarily known for being Jacqueline Wood's husband. He tied the knot with the actress in 2018 and has three children with her. He is known for his work on In the Shadow of the Moon.

Profile summary

Full name Elan Ruspoli Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Children 3 School Beverly Hills High School College University of South California Profession Talent agent Net worth $1M

Elan Ruspoli’s biography

Elan Ruspoli was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States of America. Is Elan Ruspoli Italian? His nationality is American. However, his family is believed to have Italian ancestry. The Elan Ruspoli’s ethnicity is white.

How old is Elan Ruspoli?

The talent agent was born on 16 August 1985. He is 37 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Education background

He attended Beverly Hills High School. After completing his secondary education, he joined the University of Southern California for higher education, where he graduated from in 2007.

What does Elan Ruspoli do for a living?

He is a talent agent at Creative Artist Agency based in Los Angeles. Creative Artist Agency is the world leader in sports and entertainment. The talent agent started working at Creative Artist Agency in 2007 and worked up the rankings, building an impressive roster of clients across films and television.

Elan Ruspoli has worked with successful clients like Alex Wolff, Tom Burke, Jeffrey Wright and Shea Whigham. He recently joined William Morris Endeavor Entertainment as a partner.

Is Elan Ruspoli an actor? No, he is not, but his wife, Jacqueline, is an actress. Ruspoli has worked in the movie industry for a long time. Jacqueline Wood’s husband is known for his work on Them That Follow, The Burnt Orange Heresy and In the Shadow of The Moon.

What is Elan Ruspoli’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He has generated wealth from his career as a talent agent at Creative Artist Agency.

Who is Elan Ruspoli married to?

He is married to Jacqueline Wood. Elan Ruspoli’s wife is an actress and singer from Canada. The two started dating in late 2016. He proposed to Jacqueline in July 2017, and they exchanged their vows in 2018.

How many children do Elan Ruspoli and Jacqueline MacInnes have? The couple has three sons. Their firstborn child is Rise Harlem, born in March 2019. In February 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, Lenix Raspoli.

On 20 November 2021, Elan Ruspoli’s wife announced on Instagram that they were expecting a third child. She posted an interview with The Talk CBS, confirming that she was pregnant.

On 24 May 2022, the actress shared a photo with her two sons and the newborn, whom she introduced to her fans as Brandon Elion Ruspoli.

Elan Ruspoli's height and weight

The talent agent stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

FAQs

Elan Ruspoli is an American talent agent. He has worked on films like In the Shadow of The Moon in the production industry. He is the husband of the Canadian actress Jacqueline Wood.

