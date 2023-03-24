Nicolas Srut’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, net worth

Nicolas Srut is an American social media influencer known for engaging content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He is a voice artist, having voiced Scottish Stormtrooper in the movie LEGO the Mandalorian: Daddy Strikes Back - A Star Wars Story. The entertainer is also the founder of The Naked Confidence Campaign.

Nicolas Srut commenced his social media entertainment journey in 2019 as a TikToker. He later ventured into other social media platforms, winning the hearts of many netizens with his entertaining content. Besides social media entertainment, he is a voice actor and founder of The Naked Confidence Campaign.

Profile summary

Full name Nicolas Roman Srut Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 2000 Age 22 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexuality Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Eye colour Brown Father Ivan J. Srut Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Shadow Creek High School College Houston Community College Profession Social media influencer, voice artist Net worth $500 thousand

Nicolas Srut’s biography

Nicolas was born and raised into a family of two children in Houston, Texas, USA. Who are Nicolas Roman Srut’s parents? His father is Ivan J. Srut, and while his mother appears on his social media pages, he has not disclosed her name. The American entertainer was raised alongside her older sister Katarina Naliana Srut.

The online influencer attended Shadow Creek High School between 2016 and 2018 and later pursued an undergraduate degree course in arts at Houston Community College. He graduated in 2020.

He is an American national of white ethnicity, and currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

How old is Nicolas Roman?

The Houston-native entertainer is 22 years old as of March 2023. He marks his birthday on 11 June annually and was born in 2000. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

He began his career as an executive administrative assistant at Certainty Incorporation, where he worked for seven months until April 2019. He later became a sales lead at Invicta Stores for five months before quitting the job and commencing his social media career.

Nicolas is an established social media influencer with a massive fan base across different platforms. He is most popular on TikTok with approximately 8.7 million followers, and his Instagram account has 408 thousand followers as of writing. His content on the platforms includes comedy and prank videos. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 2.9 million subscribers created in July 2020.

Nicolas Roman founded The Naked Confidence Campaign in 2020. The organisation’s goal is to help people grow and take charge of their lives while also accepting themselves as they are.

Is Nicholas Roman an actor?

Yes, he is a voice actor. He is the voice behind the character Scottish Stormtrooper in LEGO the Mandalorian: Daddy Strikes Back - A Star Wars Story (2021).

What is Nicolas Roman’s net worth?

The social media influencer’s net worth is alleged to be about $500 thousand, according to Popular Networth. He makes a significant amount of money from his social media entertainment career, which is his primary source of income.

Does Nicolas Roman have a girlfriend?

The voice actor is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. Some sources allege that the entertainer tied the knot to fellow influencer Chloe Marie Bean. However, there are no indications that the influencers are an item. Bean is currently in a relationship with

How tall is Nicolas Srut?

He stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Why is Nicolas Roman bald?

He was diagnosed with Alopecia Universalis when he was seven, a condition characterised by body hair loss.

Fast facts about Nicolas Roman Srut

Nicolas Roman Srut is an accomplished social media influencer. He creates engaging content, which has earned him a massive following on different platforms. He is a voice artist with a single credit and champions self-acceptance and improvement of people’s lives through his organisation, The Naked Confidence Campaign.

