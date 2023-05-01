Who is Kat Timpf’s husband? Meet Cameron Friscia, a US veteran

Cameron Friscia is an American veteran and research associate at Coatue Management. He is famous for being Kat Timpf's husband. His wife is a well-known American seasoned journalist, libertarian columnist, TV personality and comedienne. Her breakthrough came when she appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox.

Cameron Friscia, Kat Timpf's husband, became known to the public following his relationship with the TV personality. Katherine Clare Timpf, famous as Kat, has worked and appeared on several radio programs and shows, such as The Night Show with Larry Wilmore and Fox & Friends. The couple owns pets, a cat and a dog; they even had them present for their wedding.

Full name Cameron James Friscia Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1986 Age 36 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in centimetres 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Wife Katherine Clare Timpf High School Choate Rosemary Hall University United States Military Academy, Officer Training School Profession Research associate, former US military Net worth $2 million

Cameron Friscia's biography

The US Army veteran was born and raised in the United States and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Cameron Friscia's age? The research associate is 36 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 10 August 1986. His zodiac sign is Leo.

He attended Choate Rosemary Hall, where he played hockey and lacrosse for the school's team. He later joined the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Science. Cameron also enrolled on Infantry Basic Course at Officer Training School for seventeen weeks.

What does Cameron Friscia do for a living?

He is a research associate and former US military officer. After graduating, he joined the military, where he worked for almost 15 years. He served in different positions, including infantry platoon leader, Executive Assistant to Brigade Commander and Assistant Operations Officer.

After resigning from the US military in 2014, he ventured into the banking and investment industry. He was an intern at the Bank of America and later worked as a dealer in the Merill Lynch Pierce Penner & Smith Inc. He now works as a research associate at Coatue Management, an investment management firm based in New York, USA.

What is Cameron Friscia's net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of $2 million. He has earned wealth from his career as a US Army veteran, dealer, and research associate.

How did Cameron Friscia and Kat Timpf meet?

The couple first met on a dating platform called Raya. In August 2020, Kat broke the news of her engagement to Cameron when she showed her engagement ring on The Greg Gutfeld Show.

Kat and Cameron exchanged their vows on 1 May 2022 in a private wedding. The ceremony was officiated by Lisa Kennedy, the host of Fox's The Kennedy Show. Kat Timpf's wedding pictures were shared on her Instagram page.

Katherine Timpf's relationship with Cameron has changed her positively. In an interview, she stated:

I am so excited to continue to grow with him and have the best time doing it. I never, ever wanted kids, nor did I understand why anyone ever would, but now, being with him, I feel like I could have his kids, so we will maybe probably do that in a few years. He has changed me for the better, and it's the best feeling in the world.

Cameron Friscia's height and weight

The American veteran is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Cameron Friscia

Who is Kat Timpf married to? She is married to Cameron Friscia. Who is Cameron Friscia? He is a research associate and American veteran. When is Cameron Friscia's birthday? He marks his birthday on 10 August. How old is Cameron Friscia? Kat Timpf's husband is 36 years old as of May 2023. What does Kat Timpf's husband do for a living? He is working at Coatue Management as a research associate. What is Cameron Friscia's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Where does Cameron Friscia live? He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Cameron Friscia is a former US Army veteran currently working with Coatue Management as a research associate. He is widely recognized as Kat Timpf's husband. The couple resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

