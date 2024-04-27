A Nigerian lady who is still a student in a higher institution is so happy that she is now a married woman

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady was spotted flashing her wedding ring for students to see during a class

She said she was the first person to get married in her department and that even the school provost was proud of her

A lady on social media bragged about the fact that she is now a married woman.

In a trending video, the lady did not hesitate to proudly flash her wedding ring for people to see.

The lady said she was the first to get married in her department. Photo credit: TikTok/@empress_nene1.

Source: TikTok

The video indicates that the young lady was still a student in a tertiary institution.

When she arrived at school to attend class after getting married, she was full of joy and said she was the first person to achieve the feat in her department.

In the video shared by @empress_nene1, the lady noted that even the provost of her school was proud of her.

She said she found her husband when she went to fetch water for her mother.

The video sparked many reactions among her fans and followers who saw it on TikTok.

Reactions as lady flashes her wedding ring

@My_munat commented:

"My coursemate came late for a lecture one day, and the lecturer said he understood, results have to show in 9 months."

@justariel said:

"You saw your husband when u went to fetch water for your mother? Fine girl talk true nah. Make I find mine too."

@bymdevaan said:

"It's the shoulders for me."

@Jhersie24 said:

"Congrats dear… these men don’t reach Osogbo campus oh."

@amarachifavour616 said:

"So make the rest of us do wetin now?"

@Feefee_Chi remarked:

"This girl is pure vibes. Congratulations girlie."

@Big Nonnie said:

"And you no dull ooo, you wan blind everybody with your ring."

Couple gets married on a low budget

In a related story, a Nigerian couple impressed their followers with their calm demeanour a day before their wedding ceremony three years ago.

In a throwback video they posted, the couple were spotted strolling on the road casually without any atom of pressure.

The couple said they were observing their wedding ceremony on a budget, and they did not put themselves in financial distress.

Source: Legit.ng