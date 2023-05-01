Ayra Starr’s biography: age, real name, family, boyfriend

Ayra Starr is a Beninese-Nigerian singer and songwriter famous for hits such as Rush, Away, Bloody Samaritan, and Sability. She is also a fashion model enjoying a massive online audience across various social media platforms.

Ayra Starr ventured into modelling at 13 when she was signed with Quove Model Management, representing numerous brands. Her singing talent was discovered by Don Jazzy, CEO of Marvin Records, who signed her. The singer has two music albums with numerous songs and boasts a massive following on social media.

Full name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe Nickname Ayra Starr Gender Female Date of birth 14 June 2002 Age 20 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Cotonou, Benin Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Beninese-Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single College Les Cours Sonou University Profession Fashion model, singer, social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand–$1 million Instagram @ayrastarr TikTok @ayrastarr

Ayra Starr’s biography

Singer Ayra Starr’s real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe. She was born and raised in Cotonou, Benin, but currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where she pursues her music profession.

Ayra is an alumnus of Les Cours Sonou University in Benin. She graduated from the learning institution in 2020 with a bachelor of arts degree in international relations and political science.

Who are Ayra Starr’s siblings?

The singer has four siblings. She has two brothers, Ade and Dami Aderibigbe, and two sisters, Tolulope and Jesutumise Aderibigbe. Ayra Starr’s brother Dami, is a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, who partly influenced her to become a musician.

How old is Ayra Starr?

The singer is 20 years old as of May 2023. She marks her birth on 14 June every year and was born in 2002. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Ayra is a fashion model, singer, and songwriter. Growing up, she had an interest in fashion, modelling, and music. In 2018, she was signed by Quove Model Management and had the chance to work with brands such as Mazelle Studio, Viper Magazine, and Esperanza. The model also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, where she regularly shares her modelling shots.

Ayra Starr’s songs

She reportedly started her music career at 18 after completing her university education. The singer’s first solo song was Away in 2021, and currently, she has released two music albums with numerous songs. Here is a list of some of her popular hits.

Rush

Sability

Stamina

Overloading

Disturbing U

Sugar

People

Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Fashion Killer

What is Ayra Starr’s net worth?

The entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately between $500 thousand and $1 million, according to Vim Buzz. Her primary source of income is earnings from her thriving music career. She also makes money from modelling and brand endorsements on social media.

Does Ayra Starr have a boyfriend?

The singer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. However, Ayra Starr and Rema's relationship rumours once hit the headlines. When questioned if they were an item during a radio interview, she dismissed the rumours saying singer Rema is her brother in Christ.

Ayra Starr’s measurements

The Rush singer stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are 35-26-35 inches ( 89-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ayra Starr

What is Ayra Starr’s age? The singer is 20 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 14 June 2002 Who are Ayra Starr’s sisters? She reportedly has two sisters, Tolulope and Jesutunmise Aderibigbe. Where are Ayra Starr’s parents? Her parents are believed to live in Benin, where she was born. Where is Ayra Starr from? She hails from Cotonou, Benin, but currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria. How much is Ayra Starr worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $1 million. Does Ayra Starr have a husband? She is not married and therefore does not have a husband. The singer is also seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Singer Ayra Starr has a thriving music career, having released numerous hits that have gained worldwide popularity. She is also a model known for sharing captivating pictures on social media. She lives in Lagos, Nigeria, pursuing her entertainment career.

