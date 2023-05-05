Sabinus' biography: age, real name, state of origin, net worth

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, well-recognized as Oga Sabinus, is a Nigerian comedian, MC and digital content creator. He is mostly known for his hilarious content. He started doing comedy in 2015 by uploading funny skits on social media. The content creator has received several awards, including the Elite Nigerian Star Awards for Creative Social Comedian of the Year 2022.

Sabinus has amassed an huge following across various social media platforms. His facial expression in his videos makes them even more hilarious and fun to watch. He is also a brand ambassador of Moniepoint Nigeria and other firms.

Profile summary

Birth name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru Famous as Oga Sabinus, Mr Funny, Mumu Man Gender Male Date of birth 30 January 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Ikwerre Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mr Dennis Ejekwu Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Mercy Inyama College University of Port Harcourt Profession Comedian, content creator, Master of Ceremony Net worth $500K Twitter @sabinus1_ YouTube Oga Sabinus Instagram @mrfunny1_

Sabinus’ biography

He was born on 30 January 1995 in Rivers State, Nigeria. How old is Sabinus? The Nigerian comedian is 28 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Sabinus’ real name? His real name is Emmanuael Chukwuemeka Ejekiru. He is popularly known by his stage names, Mr Funny, Oga Sabinu and Mumu Man. He was born in Mr Ejekwu's family, who is his father.

Oga Sabinus has two siblings, Josephine Adaeze and Emmanuella Ejekwu. What tribe is Sabinus from? He is from the Ikwerre tribe. Concerning his education, he studied Linguistics and Communication at the University of Port Harcourt.

Career

He is a comedian, digital content creator and Master of Ceremony. According to an interview the comedian uploaded on his YouTube channel, he has always been funny since childhood. He used to crack jokes about his friends, making them laugh when they were playing.

He started his comedy career in 2015 in Port Harcourt during his college days. He can do stand-up and online comedy. However, he moved to Lagos in 2019 and started focused only on online comedy. His hilarious content has gained him exposure in the scene.

The comedian is funny, and his facial expressions make people laugh before he says a word. He was awarded the AMVCA Winner in 2022 for Best Content Creator category. His other awards include the following;

Africa Magic's Viewers Choice for the Best Social Content Awards in 2021

BAE Awards for Best Online Comedy of the Year in 2019

The Humour Awards for Revelation of the Year.

The GAGE Awards for Online Comedian of the Year in 2022

The comedian has a YouTube channel where he uploads his funny videos. At the time of writing, he has over 736 thousand subscribers. The YouTuber also has a vast following on TikTok, where he has over 3.4 million followers.

The internet sensation is also famous on Instagram. His Instagram account has reached over 3.8 million followers. He is a brand ambassador and also promotes products on Instagram. Currently, he is a brand ambassador for Moniepoint Nigeria.

What is Sabinus’ net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $500,000. He makes his money from his comedy career. His videos on YouTube get many views. Moreover, the funny skits he shares on Instagram and TikTok also get many likes.

Is Sabinus married?

No, the YouTuber is not married. However, he is dating someone. Who is Sabinus’ girlfriend? Her name is Mercy Inyama known as Ciara Chapman on Instagram. She is an internet sensation. On 5 May 2023, Oga Sabinu shared a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday, followed by a sweet caption.

Oga Sabinus’ height and weight

The social media personality stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Sabinus is a Nigerian comedian, Master of Ceremony and content creator. He is known for his hilarious content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The comedian has won several awards due to his comedy career.

