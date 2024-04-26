Actress Precious Ofozoba shared her thoughts on her colleagues who lead fake lifestyles to please their fans

She believes that if she follows a path she can't keep up with, it could create issues in her career in the future

In a chat with Legit.ng, the role interpreter further spoke about what excites her about fashion and her perception of certain clothing

Nollywood actress Precious Ofozoba opened up on her desire to be herself despite the pressure from some of her colleagues to lead a fake lifestyle.

She spoke to Legit.ng about her decision not to wear revealing clothes, and though she got a movie role that required her to wear such, she and the producer found a way around it.

Precious shared other interesting details about herself in this exciting chat.

Diversity in fashion excites Precious

The actress noted that anything is fashionable; it depends on how one rocks it.

"First of all, fashion is very diverse and anything can be fashionable. Anything that one wears, since one is extremely comfortable with it, then it’s fashion. That’s one thing that excites me most about fashion."

Sharing the fashionistas in the Nigerian movie industry that she looks up to, she said:

"The fashionistas I look up to as an actress are Ini Edo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Tonto Dikeh. Their mode of dressing inspires me a lot, and I’m looking up to them and hope to see more of them."

Precious shares her opinion on fake lifestyles

She also spoke about the temptation of borrowing outfits to slay on social media for fans. In her words:

"I have never been tempted to follow this part, neither have I tried to lead a fake life just to impress the outside world. What if the means I used to acquire items to post on the gram stop coming? What will I do? So, it’s better that I be myself and people who would love me for who I am will always love me."

Why actress does not expose her body

The actress revealed that though some of her colleagues have the habit of exposing their vital body parts, she is not comfortable doing so.

"It depends on the kind of exposure, but generally, I don’t feel comfortable exposing my body in movies or real life. In the recent popular high school crime series Class Of Secrets, I played the role of Freya, a student who lives a double life by stripping at clubs. At first, when I saw the script, I was like 'Can I do this?' But as God may have it, we (I and the filmmaker) found a way around it to interpret the character without showing the body exposure."

