Who is KT Smith? Get to know Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend

KT Smith is a content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for being Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend. Her ex-boyfriend is an American country music singer and songwriter who shot into the limelight during season 6 of NBC's talent show program The Voice.

Pictures of KT Smith. Photo: @jombo_imkt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

KT Smith became famous following her relationship with ex-boyfriend Morgan Wallen. She is a social media influencer with a significant following on social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok. She has also worked for various brands, such as Bayer Aspirin and XO Clothing. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Smith Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 1994 Age 28 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Key West, Florida, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @jombo_imkt

KT Smith’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Key West, Florida, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She is a strong Christian believer involved with Youth for Christ in Nashville. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

What is KT Smith’s age?

The American content creator is 28 years old as of 2023. When was KT Smith born? She was born on 13 November 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

KT Smith is a social media influencer and content creator. She shares beauty, travel, lifestyle and family content on social media. As of 2023, her Instagram account has accumulated more than 357 thousand followers. She also promotes various brands, such as Bayer Aspirin, XO Clothing Co, MVMT and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Her TikTok account boasts almost 216 thousand followers at the present. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 15 January 2022, with over 1.5 thousand subscribers. The channel contains a few short vlogs and travel videos. However, the channel has not been active for a while now.

Smith also works with a nonprofit ministry called Youth For Christ. She also studies a degree in Pastoral Care & Counseling to continue her work with young women.

What is KT Smith’s net worth?

The American-based social media influencer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She primarily earns her income from brand promotions and other social media endeavours.

KT Smith and Morgan Wallen’s relationship

KT and Morgan met through the social media app Snapchat and reportedly began dating in 2017. The two were first spotted together at the 2017 CMT Awards. They got engaged after dating for a few months, but their engagement did not last for long, as they broke up in 2019.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship and welcomed their son, Indigo Wilder, on 10 July 2020. They reportedly split in 2021 over claims of infidelity and toxicity. Even though they are no longer together, the singer and social media influencer co-parent their son, Indie.

KT Smith’s ex-partner is an American country music singer and songwriter who gained prominence during season 6 of NBC's talent show program The Voice. He has been in the music industry since 2014 and released numerous songs such as Chasin' You, You Proof and Thought You Should Know.

What is KT Smith’s height?

Morgan Wallen's ex-girlfriend is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 pounds.

What happened to KT Smith?

On 22 February 2023, KT was involved in a car accident with her friend Caden McGuire in Nashville. KT and Caden took to their social media pages and posted some pictures of their wrecked car and the injuries they sustained.

Fast facts about KT Smith

Who is KT Smith? She is an American content creator and social media influencer best known as Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend. Where is KT Smith from? She was born in Key West, Florida, United States of America. How old is KT Smith? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 November 1994. Who did KT Smith date? The Instagram star was previously in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wallen. They reportedly parted ways in 2021. Are Morgan Wallen and KT Smith back together? No, the ex-couple has not reunited. However, they are co-parenting their child, Indie. What is KT Smith’s net worth? The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Who is KT Smith’s son? He is called Indigo Wilder. He was born on 10 July 2020. What is KT Smith’s height? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

KT Smith is a digital content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She boasts a significant following on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok. KT is widely known as Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Christine Quinn’s husband. Christian Richard, Christine Quinn’s husband, is a former professional software engineer, entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder, CEO and lead investor of RealOpen. Christian was born on 9 July 1978 in Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States.

He first gained public recognition following his romantic relationship with Christine Quinn. His wife is an actress, estate agent, model, fashion designer, entrepreneur and TV personality. He and his wife have been married since 15 December 2019, and they have a son. They currently reside in Hollywood Hills West, Los Angeles, US.

Source: Legit.ng