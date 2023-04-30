The story of Val Kilmer and his ex-wife: where are they today?

Who was Val Kilmer’s wife? The American actor was married to Joanne Whalley. Joanne is a British actress known for her roles in Willow and The Man Who Knew Too Little. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV series since making her debut in 1975.

American actor Val Kilmer and his ex-wife Joanne Whalley. Photo: @valkilmerofficial, @therealjoannewhalley on Instagram (modified by author)

Joanne Whalley's passion for acting began at childhood and got her major appearance in a film when she was 13. So far, she boasts more than 80 acting credits. Besides her career, she was known for being actor Val Kilmer’s wife. The actors had two children from their marriage before divorcing.

Profile summary

Who was Val Kilmer’s wife?

American actor Val Kilmer was married to Joanne Whalley, an actress and singer. Joanne was born on 25 August 1961 in Salford, United Kingdom. She is a British national of white ethnicity currently residing in Stockport, England, UK. The actress is 61 years old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Val Kilmer’s ex-spouse commenced her entertainment career in 1975, portraying Molly MacLeod in two episodes of the TV series Joby. Joanne Whalley's other roles were in Edge of Darkness, Willow, The Singing Detective, and The Man Who Knew Too Little. She is an eminent actress with over 80 acting credits.

Have Joanne Whalley and Val Kilmer appeared in movies together? They have shared the screen four times. They appeared in Willow (1988), Kill Me Again (1989), Played (2006), and Twixt (2011).

How did Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley meet?

The former couple reportedly met in 1988 when filming the movie Willow, where she starred as Sorsha. They immediately started dating, and in March of the same year, they exchanged marriage vows. After the marriage, the British actress relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, where she lived with her then-husband Val Kilmer.

Joanne filed for divorce on 21 July 1995, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 1996, ending their approximately eight years of marriage.

Did Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley have children?

Yes, they had two children, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer. Their first child, Mercedes Kilmer, was born on 29 October 1991. She is an actress known for her role in Paydirt, Ingrid, Prettyface, and There Is No Gravity. They welcomed their second child Jack Kilmer on 6 June 1995, and he is also an actor known for The Nice Guys and The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Is Val Kilmer in a relationship?

The Top Gun actor is seemingly not in a relationship. He wrote in his 2020 memoir that he has never had a girlfriend in 20 years.

FAQs

Where does Joanne Whalley come from? She hails from Salford, United Kingdom. Who was Val Kilmer married to? The Salton Sea actor was married to Joanne Whalley, an English actress. What is Joanne Whalley famous for? She gained prominence due to her acting career, appearing in over 80 films and TV series. She is also known for being Val Kilmer’s ex-wife. How long was Val Kilmer married? The actor was married to Joanne Whalley for about eight years. How many times has Val Kilmer been married? He has been married once to Joanne Whalley between 1988 and 1996. Who is Joanne Whalley married to now? She is currently not married. Does Val Kilmer have a son? He has a son, Jack, and a daughter, Mercedes, with her ex-wife Joanne. What is Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley's net worth? Val Kilmer's net worth is $10 million, while Joanne's net worth is $5 million.

Who was Val Kilmer’s wife? He was married to Joanne Whalley, a British actress. She has a successful acting career, having featured in over 80 movies and TV series. They divorced after eight years of marriage and are parents to two children. Val Kilmer’s ex-wife resides in Stockport, England.

