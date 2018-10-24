Top 20 richest men in Benue State: how much are they worth?

Benue State is predominantly occupied by the Tiv people. Mining and agriculture are the primary sources of livelihood for the people. The richest men in Benue State include politicians and people in business.

Did you know Makurdi is the state capital of Benue? This capital is home to wealthy business people and career persons. The richest men in Benue State are drawn from multiple sectors.

Richest men in Benue State in 2022

Below is a look at the wealthiest people in Benue state, their ages, and occupations.

20. Terry Waya - $865K

Full name: Terry Waya

Terry Waya Date of birth: 3rd May 1961

3rd May 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Profession: Businessman

Terry Waya is a famous business tycoon and big-time investor based in London. He is originally from Benue but resided in Kaduna State with his family for years before relocating to London.

He is the father of Kidwaya, a contestant on Big Brother Naija. He owns several beautiful mansions in England. Terry Waya's net worth is $865K.

19. Barnabas Andyar Gemade - $1-3 million

Full name: Barnabas Andyar Iyorhyer Gemade

Barnabas Andyar Iyorhyer Gemade Date of birth: 4th September 1948

4th September 1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2022)

74 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Profession: Politician

Barnabas Andyar Gemade is a Nigerian politician best known as the former National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party. During the 9th April 2011 national elections, he won the senatorial seat for the Benue North East constituency.

Barnabas Andyar Gemade's net worth allegedly ranges between $1 and $3 million. He has made his riches from his long-running political career.

18. Dickson Akoh - $1-5 million

Full name: Dickson Ameh Ojonye Akoh

Dickson Ameh Ojonye Akoh Date of birth: 10th July 1973

10th July 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Profession: National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

Dickson Akoh's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $5 million. Akoh is the founder and National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria. In 2018, his home was ransacked. Details of his properties are scarce in the media.

17. Ameh Ebute - $1-5 million

Full name: Ameh Ebute

Ameh Ebute Date of birth: 16th May 1946

16th May 1946 Age: 76 years (as of 2022)

76 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Profession: Lawyer and politician

Ameh Ebute is a Nigerian politician and lawyer. He was the President of the Nigerian Senate during the end of the Third Republic. Ameh Ebute's net worth allegedly ranges between $1 and $5 million. Details of his assets are scarce online.

16. William Avenya - $1-5 million

Full name: William Amove Avenya

William Amove Avenya Date of birth: 21st June 1955

21st June 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Profession: Catholic bishop

William Avenya is a Catholic bishop ordained a Priest on 30th May 1981. On 28th November 2008, he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Makurdi. He has served in other places as well.

He also serves as Secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN). William Avenya's net worth as of 2022 is allegedly between $1 and $5 million.

15. Ejembi Eko - $1-5 million

Full name: Ejembi Eko

Ejembi Eko Date of birth: 23rd May 1952

23rd May 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Profession: Retired jurist and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Ejembi Eko's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $5 million. He is a jurist and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was appointed the first Director of Civil Litigation at Benue State Ministry of Justice in April 1987. He retired in May 2022.

14. George Akume - $1-5 million

Full name: George Akume

George Akume Date of birth: 27th December 1953

27th December 1953 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Profession: Politician

George Akume's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $5 million. He is a Nigerian politician and the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs. He was also a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He owns a mansion in Abuja.

13. Emmanuel Kucha - $1-5 million

Full name: Emmanuel Iornumbe Kucha

Emmanuel Iornumbe Kucha Date of birth: 8th August 1950

8th August 1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Profession: Education administrator

Emmanuel Kucha is an education administrator and successful academic. He was the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture between 2012 and 2017. Emmanuel Kucha's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $5 million.

12. Patrick Abba Moro - $1-5 million

Full name: Patrick Abba Moro

Patrick Abba Moro Date of birth: 3rd July 1956

3rd July 1956 Age: 66 years (as of 2022)

66 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Profession: Educational administrator, politician, and former minister

Patrick Abba Moro's net worth allegedly ranges between $1 and $5 million. He is an educational administrator, politician, and former minister. He is the former Minister of the Federal Ministry Of Interior and is currently the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Agriculture in Makurdi.

11. Gabriel Suswam - $1-5 million

Full name: Gabriel Torwua Suswam

Gabriel Torwua Suswam Date of birth: 15th November 1964

15th November 1964 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Profession: Politician

Gabriel Suswam's net worth is allegedly between $1-5 million. He is a politician best known as the former governor of Benue State. Presently, he is the Senator of the 9th assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

10. Benson Abounu - $1-5 million

Full name: Benson Abounu

Benson Abounu Date of birth: 3rd July 1949

3rd July 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Profession: Engineer, management consultant, and politician

Benson Abounu is an engineer, management consultant, and politician. He is the sitting Deputy Governor of Benue State. In 2015, he was elected as the running mate to Governor Samuel L. Ortom under the All Progressive Congress. Benson Abounu's net worth allegedly ranges from $1 to $5 million.

9. David Mark - $1-5 million

Full name: David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark

David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark Date of birth: 18th April 1948

18th April 1948 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Age: 74 years (as of 2022)

74 years (as of 2022) Profession: Retired Nigerian Army Brigadier General and politician

David Mark's net worth allegedly ranges between $1 and $5 million. He is a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier General and politician. In 1999, he was elected the senator of Benue South. His car collection features a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV.

8. Samuel Ioraer Ortom - $1-6 million

Full name: Samuel Ioraer Ortom

Samuel Ioraer Ortom Date of birth: 23rd April 1961

23rd April 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Profession: Politician, businessman, administrator, and philanthropist

Samuel Ioraer Ortom is a respected politician, businessman, administrator, and philanthropist. He was a Minister of State Trade and Investments in Nigeria during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2015, the politician was elected governor of Benue State as a member of the All Progressives Congress in 2015. Samuel Ioraer Ortom's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $6 million as of 2022.

7. Audu Innocent Ogbeh - $1-8 million

Full name: Audu Innocent Ogbeh

Audu Innocent Ogbeh Date of birth: 28th July 1947

28th July 1947 Age: 75 years (as of 2022)

75 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Profession: Politician and author

Audu Innocent Ogbeh is a famous politician and author. In 1982, he became the Federal Minister of Communications and later the Minister of Steel Development.

He was also the chairman of the People's Democratic Party from 2001 until January 2005. Audu Innocent Ogbeh's net worth is allegedly between $1 and $8 million.

6. Solomon Kwambe - $1-9 million

Full name: Solomon Sesugh Kwambe

Solomon Sesugh Kwambe Date of birth: 30th September 1993

30th September 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Profession: Footballer

Solomon Sesugh Kwambe is a Nigerian footballer who plays for Lobi Stars F.C. He is a defender with a height of 6′ 4″ or 194 centimetres. Solomon Kwambe's net worth is estimated between $1 and $9 million.

5. Chief Steven Lawani - $3-5 million

Full name: Chief Steven Lawani

Chief Steven Lawani Date of birth: 30th December 1947

30th December 1947 Age: 74 years (as of 2022)

74 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Profession: Politician

Politician Chief Steven Lawani's net worth is between $3 and $5 million. He is the former Deputy Governor of Benue State. He served in this position from 2007 until 2015. Most of his wealth comes from his political career.

4. Michael Aondoakaa - $3-5 million

Full name: Michael Kaase Aondoakaa

Michael Kaase Aondoakaa Date of birth: 12th June 1962

12th June 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Profession: Lawyer and former justice minister

Michael Aondoakaa was appointed Minister of Justice on 26th July 2007. He left the position on 10th February 2010. He is one of the most prominent lawyers in the country. Michael Aondoakaa's net worth is allegedly between $3 and $5 million.

3. Mike Mku - $3-5 million

Full name: Michael Ornguga Mku

Michael Ornguga Mku Date of birth: 26th June 1951

26th June 1951 Age: 71 years (as of 2022)

71 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Profession: Politician, businessman, and philanthropist

Mike Mku's net worth is allegedly between $3 and $5 million. He is from Gboko, Benue State. He took to politics in 1979 under the tutelage of his political mentor, Apollos Aper Aku. In the 2015 General Elections, he lost to George Akume for the fifth consecutive time.

2. Msugh Moses Kembe - $5-10 million

Full name: Msugh Moses Kembe

Msugh Moses Kembe Profession: Academic administrator

Msugh Moses Kembe is an academic and the fifth vice-chancellor of Benue State University. In 2015, the Benue State governor appointed him the vice chancellor, and he assumed office on 3d November 2015. Msugh Moses Kembe's net worth is allegedly between $5 and $10 million.

1. Dr. Paul Enenche

Full name: Paul Idoko Enenche

Paul Idoko Enenche Date of birth: 12th June 1968

12th June 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Profession: Medical doctor, pastor, Christian author, televangelist, and musician

Dr. Paul Enenche is a trained medical doctor, pastor, Christian author, televangelist, and musician. He ranks high on the list of the top 10 richest men in Benue State. His estimated net worth is $25 million.

Enenche is a pastor at Dunamis International Gospel. The affluent clergyman has a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Lexus LX 570, Mercedes SLR McLaren, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Is Benue State part of Igboland?

No, it is not part of Igboland. The primary Igbo states in Nigeria are Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, and Ebonyi states.

What language do people from Benue State speak?

The three main native languages spoken in this state are Tiv, Idoma and Igede. Many people are also fluent in English.

What is the capital of Benue?

Makurdi is the capital of Benue State. It lies on the south bank of the Benue River.

Who is the richest politician in Benue State?

Some of the richest politicians in the state are Mike Mku, Chief Steven Lawani, Audu Innocent Ogbeh, Samuel Ioraer Ortom, David Mark, and Benson Abounu.

Which is the richest local government in Benue State?

The richest local government in this state is Makurdi local government. Following closely are Gboko, Ukum, Utukpo, and Katsina-Ala.

Who is the richest businessman in Benue State?

There are many wealthy businessmen from Benue State. Among them are Terry Waya, Samuel Ioraer Ortom, and Mike Mku.

Who is the richest man in Benue State in 2022?

Dr. Paul Enenche, a medical doctor, pastor, and Christian author, is arguably the wealthiest man in the state.

Most of the richest men in Benue State are politicians. These men have had successful careers, and their hard work has truly paid off.

