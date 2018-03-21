Federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria 2022: top 15 schools

Federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria pay great attention to developing globally competent health care professionals. Therefore, prospective nursing students within and outside the country should consider joining these schools.

Nursing schools allow students to specialize in different disciples of nursing to create diverse nursing professionals. You can become an Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiac, ERN, Urgent Care, Family, Neonatal, or Anesthetist nurse. Other nursing professions include Nurse Educator, Gerontology Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, etc. The article provides you will essential details about these 15 federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria:

University of Port-Harcourt University of Maiduguri University of Nigeria University of Lagos University of Jos University of Ilorin University of Ibadan University of Benin University of Abuja Obafemi Awolowo University Nnamdi Azikiwe University National Open University of Nigeria Federal University, Birnin Kebbi Bayero University, Kano Ahmadu Bello University

These federal universities in Nigeria offering nursing are accredited by NUC and have an interesting history of producing world-class graduates and professionals for decades. These schools teach students how to save, care for, maintain, and improve people's health.

List of federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria

NUC has accredited 41 federal universities in Nigeria, including nursing schools. The knowledge gap between nursing and medical school is exponential. Hence, studying nursing as a premed is an ideal choice for aspiring doctors it lays a solid foundation for understanding the medical field. Here is a list of universities in Nigeria that offer nursing programmes:

1. University of Port-Harcourt

The University of Port-Harcourt was founded in 1975. Potential nursing students study under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, which has nursing as one of its 22 departments. In other words, the Faculty has many courses leading to different nursing career specializations.

2. University of Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri boasts of having one of the best nursing schools in Nigeria. Its College of Medical Sciences has 8 departments, including Nursing Science.

The college was initially established as faculty in 1978 (three years after the official establishment of the federal university). Today, the faculty has become an established college offering a Bachelor of Nursing degree.

3. University Of Nigeria, Nsukka

Nursing lecturers at the University of Nigeria are reputable medical practitioners. This means that students can learn much more than textbooks teach. Nursing is a field of practice combined with theoretical knowledge.

In other words, you can apply to UNN if you want to study Nursing Science, practice, and become a real professional in your field of study.

4. University of Lagos

The University of Lagos is among the best nursing schools in Lagos. Its Faculty of Clinical Sciences has a department of Nursing Science, and there are various courses within this department.

The Faculty has a long history of development and improvement. It started as the School of Clinical Science before NUC approved it as a Faculty in 2009. In addition, being taught by experienced practitioners at the University of Lagos is a great bonus.

5. University of Jos

The University of Jos is among the most valued nursing schools in Nigeria. Nursing courses offered here are under the Faculty of Medical Science. Lecturers are well-experienced in theories and practical skills. Most alumni never regret studying here.

6. University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin was created in 1975. Its College of Health Sciences has two faculties. The Faculty of Clinical Sciences has enough learning materials and facilities for its students. The faculty has around ten departments.

7. University of Ibadan

You should consider joining the University of Ibadan for a 5-year nursing degree. The University of Ibadan provides learners opportunities to practice their skills while studying. In addition, research programmes are available.

8. University of Benin

UNIBEN also deserves a slot on the list of federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria. The school was established in 1970. Its College of Medical Science has three learning centres for scholars (local and international students). You should also consider going to UNIBEN's School of Basic Medical Sciences for further education in healthcare.

9. University of Abuja

The University of Abuja is the best school of nursing in Nigeria's capital city. Its College of Health Sciences came into existence in 2007 and offers great studying opportunities for Nigerians and international students.

Since the university allows top-performing learners to practice and develop their skills at Abuja Teaching Hospital, it has earned the reputation of being among the best nursing schools in Abuja.

10. Obafemi Awolowo University

This federal institution has a big Department of Nursing. The department is a part of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, which has existed since 1993. It accommodates several programmes for building different medicine-related careers. Students at Obafemi Awolowo University study in classes and practice in multidisciplinary laboratories.

11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

The school offers 200 to 300-level disciplines and a degree in Nursing Science. Nnamdi Azikiwe University had a Faculty of Medicine but now has the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences. Hence, it is a trustworthy and reliable place to acquire higher education in nursing.

12. National Open University of Nigeria

The National Open University of Nigeria is in Lagos city. It Faculty of Health Science accommodates students interested in research and practice. Their Bachelor Degree in Nursing Science (BNSc) graduates with outstanding academic performance have a high chance of landing jobs in renowned Nigerian clinics and hospitals.

13. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, has a highly competent College of Health Science. Nursing programmes at FUBK prepare one for a bright future in various nursing fields. The university has maintained an incredible reputation since its establishment on February 18, 2013.

14. Bayero University, Kano

Bayero University Kano (BUK) is also among the best nursing schools in Nigeria. Its College of Health Sciences offers nursing courses through the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. Bayero University was established in 1977 as part of Ahmadu Bello College (created in 1960). The school is known for producing professionals who greatly impact society.

15. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University established the Medicine Faculty in 1962. It offers many medicine-related courses, including Nursing Science. The school assures you top-notch education, and you will likely find a good job after graduation.

Which Federal university is the best to study nursing in Nigeria?

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is the best place to study nursing in Nigeria.

Which university offers BSC nursing in Nigeria?

Ambrose Alli University

Abia State University

Ahmadu Bello University

Afe Babalola University

Babcock University

Bayero University

University of Benin

University of Calabar

Delta State University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

University of Nigeria

National Open University of Nigeria

Ebonyi State University

Which university is best for a nursing student?

University of Ibadan

Igbenidion University

University of Jos

Imo State University

University of Ilorin

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

University of Lagos

Madonna University

University of Maiduguri

Niger Delta University

Obafemi Awolowo University

University of Port-Harcourt

Usman Dan Fodio University

Do nurses go for NYSC?

You can join the National Youth Service Corps program after completing your degree or ND/HND in nursing. However, you cannot serve NYSC if you do Registered Nursing (RN). Registered Nurses or people who go for Nursing school programmes (RN) are not allowed to serve at NYSC because of these reasons:

The BSN or degree in Nursing and ND/HND take five years, while the schools/colleges of the nursing programme is a 3-year course.

Schools/Colleges of Nursing graduates receive the Registered Nursing (RN) certificate. Meanwhile, university nursing graduates get RN, Registered Midwifery (RM) and BSN certificates, and nursing graduates with ND/HND have RN, RM and HND.

Students from schools under JAMB are allowed to join NYSC because they can provide a JAMB registration number during NYSC admission. Schools/Colleges of Nursing are not under JAMB.

Federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria improve the country's healthcare system by producing graduates with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Nursing is definitely it if you are looking for a career that will always be in high demand. The profession has a high salary and provides incredible job satisfaction.

