Tammy Bruce's bio: age, net worth, partner, is she gay?

Tammy Bruce is a renowned American author, columnist, political commentator, activist, and talk show host. Besides her work, she also got into the limelight due to her openly gay stance. She is also a former president of the Los Angeles chapter of the non-political feminist organization called the National Organization for Women (NOW). Today the renowned political commentator hosts the Get Tammy Bruce show on Fox News.

American radio host, author, and political commentator Tammy Bruce Visits "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at Fox Business Network Studios on December 13, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

The Fox News television host is known for her off-work life as she is for her opinions and stands on the screen. Who is Tammy Bruce? Here is a brief look at her details.

Profile summary

Full name: Tammy K Bruce

Tammy K Bruce Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: August 20, 1962

August 20, 1962 Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

59 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Bisexual

: Bisexual Height in feet: 5′ 7″

5′ 7″ Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements: 33-24-35 inches

33-24-35 inches Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Ex-husband: Bill Bixby

Bill Bixby Girlfriend : The late Brenda Benet

: The late Brenda Benet Profession : Talk show host, author, and political commentator

: Talk show host, author, and political commentator Instagram : @HeyTammyBruce

: @HeyTammyBruce Twitter : @HeyTammyBruce

: @HeyTammyBruce Net worth: $2 million

Tammy Bruce's bio

How old is Tammy Bruce? She is currently 59 years old (as of 2022), having been born on August 20 1962. She was born in Los Angeles, California before her family relocated to Prattville, Alabama, where she grew up.

The political commentator never got to know her father since he left shortly after her mum got pregnant. This informed Bruce's interest in genealogy later in life as she searched for her father.

Education

The renowned columnist graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. In 1990, a while after graduation, she became the president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW).

What nationality is Tammy Bruce?

She is of American nationality and white ethnicity.

Tammy's career

Tammy held the NOW position for six years until 1996. She then turned into one of the organization's fiercest critics. This was sparked by her perspective on the infamous OJ Simpson case. As a result, the organization censured Tammy labelling her comments on the case as 'racially insensitive.'

In 1993, Tammy made her debut appearance on the Tammy Bruce Show that later became syndicated. In 2001, Tammy published her first book titled The New Thought Police. In it, she discussed personal liberty and freedom of expression. She published her second book, The Death of Right and Wrong, in 2003.

Her third book, The New American Revolution, was published in November 2005. Today, Tammy is a contributor on Fox News, where she hosts a show known as Get Tammy Bruce.

Who is Tammy Bruce's partner?

Who is Tammy Bruce married to? The political commentator was allegedly married to Bruce Bixby, a famous actor renowned for his role on the 1977 TV show The Incredible Hulk. However, the two allegedly parted ways when the Fox News host began dating Brenda Benet, Bruce's former partner.

Besides acting, Tammy Bruce's husband was also an accomplished producer and director. Bill passed on in November 1993.

Who is Tammy Bruce's wife? After her relationship with Bill, she began dating Brenda Benet. The relationship did not last long, though. Brenda was found dead in a room with a self-inflicted gun wound to her head.

Is Tammy Bruce gay?

In 2006, the political commentator revealed that she was bisexual but identified as a lesbian by choice. This explained her relationship with her then-partner, Brenda Benet.

Tammy Bruce's net worth

According to Famous Intel, the Fox News talk show host's current net worth is $2 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

How tall is Tammy Bruce?

She is 5'7" (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measures 33-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Social media presence

Tammy Bruce's Twitter and Instagram pages contain posts about her life, work, and opinions. She has over 50 thousand followers on Instagram and over 400k on Twitter.

Tammy Bruce is undoubtedly one of the interesting, albeit controversial figures at Fox News. Her opinions on various political issues have often evoked mixed reactions.

